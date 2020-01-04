 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   The Queen of today and the Kings of tomorrow   (cnn.com) divider line
10
    More: Interesting, white photograph, Photography, Holy Roman Empire, Edward III of England, Duke, Monarch, flat cap, Prince Adolphus, Duke of Cambridge  
•       •       •

396 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2020 at 5:51 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm just waiting for Meghan's family to stage a coup.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer the Queen's photobomb.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walder_Frey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really with Prince William would visit the Bosley Clinic
 
ol' gormsby
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: I prefer the Queen's photobomb.


[Fark user image 850x566]


Bah. That's the sort of thing Obama would do.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sex Pistols - God Save the Queen
Youtube RvMxqcgBhWQ
 
Cormee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fascinating
 
Perfectly Normal Beast
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Are the handbags glued onto each outfit? Or is it just a hard habit to break?
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
One of those people might end up as the last monarch of a united kingdom.
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So many princes. So much entitlement.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report