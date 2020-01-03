 Skip to content
U.S. airstrike kills Iran-backed militia members in Baghdad. This is not a repeat from 24 hours ago
    Iraq War, Iraniangeneral Qassem Soleimani, Iraq, Baghdad, U.S. official, killing Thursday, President Trump, President of the United States  
2158 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jan 2020 at 8:42 PM



231 Comments
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sucks to be them.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Predisent PanicShart is incredibly stupid.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Predisent PanicShart is incredibly stupid.


(obvious tag)
 
tokenwander [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Sucks to be them.


Fark user image
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The official added that the identities of those killed were not immediately known. "

They missed their target. You watch.
 
F5 F5 Esc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe don't be a terrorist in Iraq.  Is that so hard to understand?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a U.S. official told AP the attack was not an American military attack.

Fark user image
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Sucks to be them.


Or any other innocents caught in the crossfire between Iranian religious nutcases and Donald Trump's ego and fear.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Sucks to be them.


Or anyone who thinks violence is a cop out.
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here we go.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It was not immediately clear who launched the strike, but a U.S. official told AP the attack was not an American military attack."

It was an American military attack.
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: Maybe don't be a terrorist in Iraq.  Is that so hard to understand?


Don't be a potato from Russia, is that so hard to ignore?
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send your kids north.  We took'em in during 'Nam and we'll gladly do it again.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FFS stope with the endless war. We can't afford it.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God DAMMMIT. And yes, that is coming from someone who will be lambasted further in this thread for being a believer.

And no, that isn't breaking the 2nd. I am not using God's name in vain. Murderers be damned.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2017 - 2019: "Trump will bomb North Korea as a distraction if he's impeached."

Well we were 90% correct.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kicks dirt...
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
March your fat ass out there and defend this, Pompeo
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iranic.
 
Alec Beevers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:It was not immediately clear who launched the strike, but a U.S. official told AP the attack was not an American military attack.Is there another source that suggests it was a US action?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They never saw it coming, too bad.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And his bone spurs grew three times that day.
 
gregscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the Iranian military should avoid fighting in Iraq against the government there, and against our troops. I suppose those who criticize this policy would prefer that we abandon Iraq to their own resources.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: Maybe don't be a terrorist in Iraq.  Is that so hard to understand?


Or anywhere really. Being a terrorist is a dangerous job.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least soon our endless wars will be contiguous.
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The official added that the identities of those killed were not immediately known. It was not immediately clear who launched the strike, but a U.S. official told AP the attack was not an American military attack.


Subby didn't read the article.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user image


Fark user image


followed by...

Fark user image


or alternatively...
Fark user image
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: RussianPotato: Maybe don't be a terrorist in Iraq.  Is that so hard to understand?

Or anywhere really. Being a terrorist is a dangerous job.


Being a feckingmoron is an arduous job.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NephilimNexus: a U.S. official told AP the attack was not an American military attack.

Fark user image


So.... back to a proxy war then?
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dryknife: Iranic.



It's like ten thousand rockets up your as when all you need is a knife.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wanted four years of boring Hillary and the steady, impotent drone of Republicans trying to find a nonexistent reason to impeach her.

I have this shiatstain with his constant bungling and desperate need for attention instead. You can't shut him off. It's just a constant, drug-fueled, syphilitic screaming. And there are a bunch of power-hungry scum suckers enabling him.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gregscott: Maybe the Iranian military should avoid fighting in Iraq against the government there, and against our troops. I suppose those who criticize this policy would prefer that we abandon Iraq to their own resources.


And? We do it to our citizens all the time. We've done it to others too. Kurds? South Vietnamese?
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well now I'm certainly on the fence about watching the impeachment of Donald Trump or the war games of Donald Trump.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: feckingmorons: Sucks to be them.

Or any other innocents caught in the crossfire between Iranian religious nutcases and Donald Trump's ego and fear.


He should just stay on the shiatter and tweet. At least we'd have some comedy.this isn't funny at farking all.
 
carkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

/got nuthin'
//stupid sexy Spiderman
[WW] Three
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, a sneak attack on a civilian target.
Feeling proud to be an American?
 
phrawgh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best one can hope for is a wet CHU.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeast No 7: kicks dirt...


Fark user image
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Sucks to be them.


Sucked. Past tense.
 
MaliFinn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We took action last night to stop a war," Trump said at his Mar-a-Lago resort. "We did not take action to start a war."    Nor were we starting a war again tonight.  I think ti goes without saying that when we bomb Iranians in Iraq again tomorrow, this will of course in no way be starting a war.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b0rg9: as


damn fark filter :tinyfist:
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Predisent PanicShart is incredibly stupid.


You pay $5/month to comment on articles earlier than other people.

Is the glass on your house tinted?
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when you have a narcissist who thinks he got his way by crushing handshakes. He just crushes things.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Accelerando escalatepalooza
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flappyhead: Send your kids north.  We took'em in during 'Nam and we'll gladly do it again.


You should have kept them.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cloudinary.cagle.com
 
Lurky McLurkerton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: So, a sneak attack on a civilian target.
Feeling proud to be an American?


Not since I got my Reagan fitness badge. You make a good point. Where did all our exceptionalism go?
 
tbhouston
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iran is really good at disinformation and we are really bad at sourcing information..this is going to get wild
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The AUMF is the gift which keeps on giving to the most craven presidents.
 
Report