16
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
+2.
If I could
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 460x438]


Not a BMW.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Uh-oh
Uh-oh uh-oh uh-oh

Here Comes The Hammer
Youtube u8zoXcdxhZs
 
Victoly
‘’ 10 hours ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Koldbern
‘’ 9 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [When someone yells "STOP". I never know if it's in the name of love, if it's Hammertime, or if I should collaborate and listen...]


Hammer's back with a brand new invention...
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Next time subby, just link directly to the actual video so people don't have to click on a FOXNews link.
 
hej
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good one, subbster
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The narrator was wrong. The taxi in front and to the left clipped a hammer lying on the road and flipped it up. Pretty sure anyway.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bluemoons: The narrator was wrong. The taxi in front and to the left clipped a hammer lying on the road and flipped it up. Pretty sure anyway.


That's what it looked like to me too. That guy was trying way too hard to play detective.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Bluemoons: The narrator was wrong. The taxi in front and to the left clipped a hammer lying on the road and flipped it up. Pretty sure anyway.

That's what it looked like to me too. That guy was trying way too hard to play detective.


You can see the taxi swerve slightly as if the driver has seen the road debris and tried to avoid it.

And then at no point did the presenter try to zoom in on the object or the car kicking it up. Nor did he try to slo-mo it. Not sure what the point was, other than "OMG something hit that Tesla's windshield!"
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hammer, please don't hurt'em.
 
WyDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: Next time subby, just link directly to the actual video so people don't have to click on a FOXNews link.


Tesla Model 3 gets hit by FLYING HAMMER
Youtube sSrtu8gJxMs
 
otherideas
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Where was Elon at the time, hmmm?
 
