 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vox)   Buying a waffle-iron from Amazon really, truly, sincerely, should not include a waffle   (vox.com) divider line
28
    More: Stupid, Sales, Amazon package, Brian McCarthy's daughter, mini Babycakes brand waffle maker, Wall Street Journal, Amazon platform, last month, Amazon customers  
•       •       •

946 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jan 2020 at 10:38 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't look a gift waffle in the gift waffle-maker's mouth
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buying from Amazon is still a crap shoot.

I've never really had any problems.  The worst experience I ever had with something I bought through Amazon was a jigsaw puzzle that had three consecutive edge pieces missing.  DO YOU HAVE ANY IDEA HOW INFURIATING THAT IS??
 
Abacus9
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's enough to make one blue.
 
Nullav
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yep. I'm thankful I've never had it happen, but I've seen no end of reviews showing a clearly (sometimes well-)used product when the reviewer swears they ordered new. Things like microwaves with caked-on food, or comforters with stains or live guests (yes, the ones that make you itch). Just one of the reasons I skip Amazon for anything that could possibly wind up that farked-up if I happened to get something that was sent back.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Remind me not to order a coffin.
 
Tsar_Bomba1
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Abacus9: It's enough to make one blue.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aezetyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Abacus9: It's enough to make one blue.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aperson
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My guess is some wearhouse worker thought they were being funny, and they're not entirely wrong.
 
jefferator
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Meh, I have never had a bad experience with Amazon.  Buy a bunch of crap at good prices, keep what I like, send the rest back for free.  Never have to leave the house.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And buying from walmart you've never had the joy of opening a package (game, tv, etc) that was..... either stuffed with crap or a 4 year old version? It's not at all unusual for people to buy a new TV, stuff their old flat panel in it, and return it and hope for the best - busy day it doesn't get checked, gets stuffed right back on the floor.
 
Iczer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Amazon sold the item directly through its Prime service, according to a screenshot of the order viewed by Recode, as opposed to by a third-party merchant that uses the Amazon platform to sell goods to Amazon customers.

Yeeeeeah, that doesn't really say a damn thing. I've bought items via the "Prime" option that were sold by 3rd parties, it just means that Amazon itself has the item and will ship it. Unless the item literally says it's shipped AND SOLD by Amazon, you're putting your ass on the line.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I bought a coffee grinder, it was a long time ago but I think it was a target. When I got home and opened it it was filled with old coffee grounds. It had obviously been returned and put back on the shelf. It even had the little round tape seal thing still on it. I don't know if the person that returned it did that or the store.

Every since pretty much any kitchen gadgets or electronics I buy where I can't see through the packaging and aren't shrink wrapped get opened to make sure they're not used or broken and everything is there. Obviously can't do that when ordering online though.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When pressed on the issue, Amazon's Public relations staff declined to comment, stating they "didn't want to get in the middle of it all"
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I don't know why people are complaining about free food. I got tapioca in the last Amazon Basics fleshlight I ordered
 
phrawgh
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But it's OK for a pair of panties to contain a blue one?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Munden: I don't know why people are complaining about free food. I got tapioca in the last Amazon Basics fleshlight I ordered


Here I was gonna once again warn everyone about enriching Jeff Bezos, but that was like a gut punch.

/albeit a gut punch where i shot a pile of sperm
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well Prime always offers the option of buying an item that is "opened box return" for a couple dollars cheaper, but I never use that unless it's something trivial like tools. It's possible Granny wanted to save a buck.

In regular brick & mortar retail, returned items get put right back on the shelf for sale without even being inspected. Home Depot has sold me "new"  vacuum cleaners that were already used once and returned by someone else on three separate occasions, three separate stores. Apparently buying a brand new vacuum, using it for 30 days, then returning it to Home Depot full of dog-filth is an extremely popular thing to do. O
By contrast, I've bought three vacuum cleaners from Amazon, Dirt Devil upright stick-vacs, all of which arrived brand new and were excellent products. (In fact, Dirt Devil has incorporated several of my design suggestions in their products and they now use me as an unpaid product-tester; are you jealous or what? How nerd-cool am I?)
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: And buying from walmart you've never had the joy of opening a package (game, tv, etc) that was..... either stuffed with crap or a 4 year old version? It's not at all unusual for people to buy a new TV, stuff their old flat panel in it, and return it and hope for the best - busy day it doesn't get checked, gets stuffed right back on the floor.


Yep. I've only had this happen at brick-and-mortar stores, never yet with Amazon.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Buying from Amazon is still a crap shoot.

I've never really had any problems.  The worst experience I ever had with something I bought through Amazon was a jigsaw puzzle that had three consecutive edge pieces missing.  DO YOU HAVE ANY IDEA HOW INFURIATING THAT IS??


Yep, just started one today, have two edge pieces missing, the bottom corner and one along the top.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dick Hammer: Well Prime always offers the option of buying an item that is "opened box return" for a couple dollars cheaper, but I never use that unless it's something trivial like tools. It's possible Granny wanted to save a buck.

In regular brick & mortar retail, returned items get put right back on the shelf for sale without even being inspected. Home Depot has sold me "new"  vacuum cleaners that were already used once and returned by someone else on three separate occasions, three separate stores. Apparently buying a brand new vacuum, using it for 30 days, then returning it to Home Depot full of dog-filth is an extremely popular thing to do. O
By contrast, I've bought three vacuum cleaners from Amazon, Dirt Devil upright stick-vacs, all of which arrived brand new and were excellent products. (In fact, Dirt Devil has incorporated several of my design suggestions in their products and they now use me as an unpaid product-tester; are you jealous or what? How nerd-cool am I?)


Why do you buy so many vacuum cleaners? I think I've bought two in the last 25 years.
 
ubermensch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dick Hammer: Well Prime always offers the option of buying an item that is "opened box return" for a couple dollars cheaper, but I never use that unless it's something trivial like tools. It's possible Granny wanted to save a buck.

In regular brick & mortar retail, returned items get put right back on the shelf for sale without even being inspected. Home Depot has sold me "new"  vacuum cleaners that were already used once and returned by someone else on three separate occasions, three separate stores. Apparently buying a brand new vacuum, using it for 30 days, then returning it to Home Depot full of dog-filth is an extremely popular thing to do. O
By contrast, I've bought three vacuum cleaners from Amazon, Dirt Devil upright stick-vacs, all of which arrived brand new and were excellent products. (In fact, Dirt Devil has incorporated several of my design suggestions in their products and they now use me as an unpaid product-tester; are you jealous or what? How nerd-cool am I?)


You've bought more vacuums than the number of times I've used my vacuum
 
Nullav
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Dick Hammer: Well Prime always offers the option of buying an item that is "opened box return" for a couple dollars cheaper, but I never use that unless it's something trivial like tools. It's possible Granny wanted to save a buck.

In regular brick & mortar retail, returned items get put right back on the shelf for sale without even being inspected. Home Depot has sold me "new"  vacuum cleaners that were already used once and returned by someone else on three separate occasions, three separate stores. Apparently buying a brand new vacuum, using it for 30 days, then returning it to Home Depot full of dog-filth is an extremely popular thing to do. O
By contrast, I've bought three vacuum cleaners from Amazon, Dirt Devil upright stick-vacs, all of which arrived brand new and were excellent products. (In fact, Dirt Devil has incorporated several of my design suggestions in their products and they now use me as an unpaid product-tester; are you jealous or what? How nerd-cool am I?)

Why do you buy so many vacuum cleaners? I think I've bought two in the last 25 years.


Probably because they all sucked.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have returned "non-stick" products to a store with stuck on food that I would have needed a grinder to remove. The person who returned that waffle iron was making a similar point.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ubermensch: Dick Hammer: Well Prime always offers the option of buying an item that is "opened box return" for a couple dollars cheaper, but I never use that unless it's something trivial like tools. It's possible Granny wanted to save a buck.

In regular brick & mortar retail, returned items get put right back on the shelf for sale without even being inspected. Home Depot has sold me "new"  vacuum cleaners that were already used once and returned by someone else on three separate occasions, three separate stores. Apparently buying a brand new vacuum, using it for 30 days, then returning it to Home Depot full of dog-filth is an extremely popular thing to do. O
By contrast, I've bought three vacuum cleaners from Amazon, Dirt Devil upright stick-vacs, all of which arrived brand new and were excellent products. (In fact, Dirt Devil has incorporated several of my design suggestions in their products and they now use me as an unpaid product-tester; are you jealous or what? How nerd-cool am I?)

You've bought more vacuums than the number of times I've used my vacuum


...for house-cleaning purposes.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dick Hammer: Well Prime always offers the option of buying an item that is "opened box return" for a couple dollars cheaper, but I never use that unless it's something trivial like tools. It's possible Granny wanted to save a buck.

In regular brick & mortar retail, returned items get put right back on the shelf for sale without even being inspected. Home Depot has sold me "new"  vacuum cleaners that were already used once and returned by someone else on three separate occasions, three separate stores. Apparently buying a brand new vacuum, using it for 30 days, then returning it to Home Depot full of dog-filth is an extremely popular thing to do. O
By contrast, I've bought three vacuum cleaners from Amazon, Dirt Devil upright stick-vacs, all of which arrived brand new and were excellent products. (In fact, Dirt Devil has incorporated several of my design suggestions in their products and they now use me as an unpaid product-tester; are you jealous or what? How nerd-cool am I?)


Jesus Christ. Let me know when you're going vacuum shopping again so I can buy some stock in Shark.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Only had one thing arrive used and it's one of the things you really don't want used when buying new.  A bidet.  Still had pee stains. 🤬
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've bought a few counterfeits off amazon. I was hoping they were the real deal, that they were 'new old stock', but expected that they weren't because the items had been out of production for awhile.

Left a review and then the listing disappeared. I'm sure a brand new page selling the same thing went up again minutes later.
 
litespeed74
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Mental note...don't buy condoms from Amazon.....
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report