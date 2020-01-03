 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRTV Great Falls)   Post office burns to the ground, fills tiny town of Ismay with dismay   (krtv.com) divider line
8
    More: Sad, United States Postal Service, overnight fire, building remains, U.S. Post Office, fire crews, roof of the building, Custer County, Montana, federal authorities  
•       •       •

259 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jan 2020 at 11:25 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They call me Ismailless
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ixnay on the Ismay
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you remember the time when the Post Office was going to close thousands of tiny post offices, and everyone in the tiny towns was outraged, because they all ordered their meds right when they ran out, and someone could die if their local post office was closed down.

I have stayed in about 50 tiny towns since that was supposed to happen, and I don't know of one post office that closed. Not even the ones that were in old garages and stuff. This is the first one. In fact, many of them have been built or improved.

The were going to close the old post office in my mother's tiny town, and the people were outraged, because they would have to drive 6 miles to the next one, which was also tiny.
It never closed, I don't know why. Somebody must have needed their medication. They mostly drove the post office anyway, even if they lived 3 blocks away.

So here is this post office in Ismay, which looks a lot like some post offices in Montana, and if those don't close, then what is going to close? Or what happened? I thought the postal service was broke.

Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP, dedicated public servant.
 
nuklbukit
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The town was renamed Joe sometime ago.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Inconsolable.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I recently moved to a small town and the post office employees have been nothing but hateful to me and have "lost" several pieces of very important mail, so I totally understand the urge to burn a farking post office. Shame no employees were trapped inside when it happened. fark the USPS.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 minute ago  

markie_farkie: They call me Ismailless


They call me the Terror of Tiny Town!
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cryinoutloud: Do you remember the time when the Post Office was going to close thousands of tiny post offices, and everyone in the tiny towns was outraged, because they all ordered their meds right when they ran out, and someone could die if their local post office was closed down.

I have stayed in about 50 tiny towns since that was supposed to happen, and I don't know of one post office that closed. Not even the ones that were in old garages and stuff. This is the first one. In fact, many of them have been built or improved.

The were going to close the old post office in my mother's tiny town, and the people were outraged, because they would have to drive 6 miles to the next one, which was also tiny.
It never closed, I don't know why. Somebody must have needed their medication. They mostly drove the post office anyway, even if they lived 3 blocks away.

So here is this post office in Ismay, which looks a lot like some post offices in Montana, and if those don't close, then what is going to close? Or what happened? I thought the postal service was broke.

[Fark user image image 256x197]
RIP, dedicated public servant.


Remember all the money they wasted sponsoring Lance Armstrong? As if a farking government function needs farking advertising?
fark the USPS. Crooked farking bastards.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report