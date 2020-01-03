 Skip to content
(CBS 46 Atlanta)   Mayhem in the streets of Atlanta, Police are cracking down on turning tricks   (cbs46.com) divider line
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"We are going to continue to bolster our system up until it's full proof," Brookshire said.
Not just half proof.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just show up with bulldozers at the end of all 4 streets, converge. Recycle the skyrockets. Nothing of value.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abacus9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "We're going to make sure we're making the adjustments we have to make to be more proactive and more engaged both on the front end and on the rear end to be able to address this," Schierbaum said.

It sounds like they're gonna reach around and fark these assholes.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Fast & the Furious:  Derp
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
adj_m
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Atlanta PD vs Amateur Stunt Bros?

*letthemfight.gif*
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good god the size of that firework mortar it looked like someone threw at the cop cars in the back. I could see the noise and smoke from the cars and then the immediate explosion from that mortar as well as the crowd size causing one of the cops to panic and start unloading his Glock/AR mag into the crowd thinking they were under attack by something
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
As if traffic in Atlanta was not bad enough without assholes blocking off streets to trick their cars.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
At first I thought Hookers.

Then I was confused why the cars were doing tricks while getting tricks.

Then I figured it out.

/grumpycatgood.jpg
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pimp this out with Atlanta PD signage and start driving it around. The problem will solve itself.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wow flash mobs are so last decade, get with the times Atlanta.  The Varsity's food is not good btw and not worth the stop if you're passing through.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: As if traffic in Atlanta was not bad enough without assholes blocking off streets to trick their cars.


How many police helicopters do they have?  Find some of the people blocking the roads and follow them and arrest them all.  You can't out run a helicopter that is lighting you up with its spot light.  Once the blockers are arrested, others watching won't be so interested.  What good is being a showoff when you don't have an audience?
 
Report