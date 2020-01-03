 Skip to content
(WTAE)   Landslide along the pipeline's route triggered a gas explosion, fire, destroyed home, barn, several cars, and prompted an evacuation, 30 million dollar fine. CEO shrugs, lights Cuban with C-note, resumes laying pipe   (wtae.com) divider line
12
12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That is an over the table bribe.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We need to export that gas for freedom.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's still safer than using trains, for reasons and such as.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of the residents are libertarian-leaning.   It's the "cost of freedom".    You find that attitude all over this region.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
MBooda
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You forgot "Farmer Brown lit his stove," subster.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"laying pipe" ....her parents picked a weird name.
 
MBooda
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Most of the residents are libertarian-leaning.


There are no socialist pipelines in the libertarian state. Everyone has their own natural gas well.
 
Kirzania
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Company hires contractors to do a job. Company is surprised when contractors fark it up because no one at the Company was providing any oversight at all.

Literally every construction job anywhere.
 
khatores
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Supply expands to meet demand. If you don't want these kinds of shenanigans, turn down the thermostat and wear a sweater indoors. Get a more efficient induction stove. Write to your local, state and federal politicians and ask them to pursue more energy-efficient policies. Gas turbine systems have become an larger producer of electricity for utilities since coal is on its way out, and that gas has to get from Point A to Point B somehow. Let your local utilities know what you think.

Of course people too lazy to do anything except heckle and complain are going to pitch some variation of "But that'll never do anything" or "The system is so rigged anyway that it doesn't matter" or "Politicians today don't care about the people".
 
BuckTurgidson [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They don't seem to know their business.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MBooda: Stud Gerbil: Most of the residents are libertarian-leaning.

There are no socialist pipelines in the libertarian state. Everyone has their own natural gas well. solar panel array.


Oh wait, that would be safe.

/this is what happens if you get rid of all those job killing regulations.
//Pennsylvania, so they probably voted for this.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Report