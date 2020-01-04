 Skip to content
(Gothamist)   The NYC chapter of the Hells Angels cashed out their clubhouse in Manhattan's trendy East Village and moved to the Bronx, where cost of living is lower. Let's see how that's working out for them. Oh, my   (gothamist.com) divider line
MBooda
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I always wondered where "Throggs Neck" came from. It sounds like a condition that female NYC legislators treat with plastic surgery.

/altamont east
 
gojirast
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MBooda: I always wondered where "Throggs Neck" came from. It sounds like a condition that female NYC legislators treat with plastic surgery.

/altamont east


It's the medical description of whats going on under Mitch "Traitor McTurtle" McConnell's chin. Surmising how it became a place name  has driven many a man mad.
 
Report