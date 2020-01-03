 Skip to content
(UPI)   If your engagement ring falls into the sewer and has to be fished out by firemen, chances are your marriage won't do so grate   (upi.com) divider line
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a pisser
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Three months salary, right down the drain.
 
stuffy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I put $20 on that claw machine.
 
Chain Smokes Freely
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
No self respecting woman would marry a man who couldn't fish an object out of a hole in the ground. Hopefully she got one of the fire fighters numbers.
 
d23 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So who is April O'Neil engaged to now?
 
d23 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Three months salary, right down the drain.


It took 3 tries at the 75 cent prize machine!
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Typical. Right out of the gate she seeks the attention of a man with a more powerful hose.
 
