(ABC News)   Suddenly, Wave   (abcnews.go.com)
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
16-year-old girl presumed dead after wave knocks her into Lake Michigan

The Yattering
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
jst3p
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I knew lakes could have waves, but large enough to sweep away a 16 year old?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jst3p: I knew lakes could have waves, but large enough to sweep away a 16 year old?


And large enough to sink a tanker (see Edmund Fitzgerald).

Lakes isn't really an accurate term for these large bodies of water - inland sea seems more accurate.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jst3p: I knew lakes could have waves, but large enough to sweep away a 16 year old?


It's winter, and it's Lake Michigan. I've been there when it's calm and sunny, and the waves were big then. It's basically the North Atlantic, without salt water.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jst3p: I knew lakes could have waves, but large enough to sweep away a 16 year old?


The great lakes are the worlds largest bodies of fresh water.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Don't FARK with active water.
Lived in Halifax for a long time. I have seen people take their kids onto wet rocks at places like Peggy's Cove, when hurricanes were only a couple of hundred KM away.
The Great Lakes, especially the big 3, yare just as dangerous as the Atlantic.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jst3p: I knew lakes could have waves, but large enough to sweep away a 16 year old?


Lake Michigan is no mere "lake", it's an inland sea. Ted Turner was contemptuous of lake sailing till he tried the Chicago to Mackinaw race and got his ass whipped. People get dragged off of the piers in bad weather with alarming regularity. From Moby Dick:
"For in their interflowing aggregate, those grand freshwater seas of ours,--Erie, and Ontario, and Huron, and Superior, and Michigan,--possess an ocean- like expansiveness, with many of the ocean's noblest traits; with many of its rimmed varieties of races and of climes. They contain round archipelagoes of romantic isles, even as the Polynesian waters do; in large part, are shored by two great contrasting nations, as the Atlantic is; they furnish long maritime approaches to our numerous territorial colonies from the East, dotted all round their banks; here and there are frowned upon by batteries, and by the goat-like craggy guns of lofty Mackinaw; they have heard the fleet thunderings of naval victories; at intervals, they yield their beaches to wild barbarians, whose red painted faces flash from out their peltry wigwams; for leagues and leagues are flanked by ancient and unentered forests, where the gaunt pines stand like serried lines of kings in Gothic genealogies; those same woods harboring wild Afric beasts of prey, and silken creatures whose exported furs give robes to Tartar Emperors; they mirror the paved capitals of Buffalo and Cleveland, as well as Winnebago villages; they float alike the full-rigged merchant ship, the armed cruiser of the State, the steamer, and the beech canoe; they are swept by Borean and dismasting blasts as direful as any that lash the salted wave; they know what shipwrecks are, for out of sight of land, however inland, they have drowned full many a midnight ship with all its shrieking crew."
 
gojirast
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Lake Michigan isn't a joke

No, but the University of Michigan sure is.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Lake Michigan, it's said,
Never gives up her dead
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jst3p: I knew lakes could have waves, but large enough to sweep away a 16 year old?


Yes.  These are Lake Ontario pics, Lake Michigan is a bigger lake so...
baronbloodbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
1. The park closes at dusk
2. They were there at 11 at night
3. They likely saw how bad the waves were before going to the pier

jst3p
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I have been educated, thanks all.
 
Fast Moon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jst3p: I knew lakes could have waves, but large enough to sweep away a 16 year old?


Massive waves take on Lake Michigan lighthouses
Youtube 1-3bqntpb6s


Yes.
 
lymond01
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: 1. The park closes at dusk
2. They were there at 11 at night
3. They likely saw how bad the waves were before going to the pier

If your third point was "it was unlikely they saw the size of the waves", I'd feel better about your logic.  :-)
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jst3p: I knew lakes could have waves, but large enough to sweep away a 16 year old?


Lake Michigan is basically a freshwater sea.

20-ft waves are not unknown.
 
marcre3363
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Here's a video I found online showing people get hammered on the lakeshore trail. I experienced this firsthand running in this section after a storm. I could see the waves were coming up, so I tried to time running through this part while the waves were out. No such luck and the water rushed up. I braced myself, thinking just my shoes would get wet. Instead, the power of the wave and it hitting the wall behind me knocked me to the ground and started dragging me back into the water. There's no guardrail there, so I was getting dragged right across the asphalt.

I managed to get away with a skinned knee and a waterlogged iPod that eventually dried out. But it was scary as hell.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fcJvH​G​KPhuM
 
Report