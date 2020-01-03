 Skip to content
(Mental Floss)   I want to see the fark comments fight. Twins born in different decades? Only if the sibling will be born January 1, 2021. Let the fight begin
29
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Leap year twins greenlit headlines will need a follow up in 59 days.
Discuss.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
<shrug>  I don't see why this is considered any kind of controversy.  There was no Year 0.  The first decade CE ran from 1-10.  So it continues - the decade we're in went from 2011-2020.  2021 starts a new one.

That there are people too stupid to grasp this is disconcerting to me.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: <shrug>  I don't see why this is considered any kind of controversy.  There was no Year 0.  The first decade CE ran from 1-10.  So it continues - the decade we're in went from 2011-2020.  2021 starts a new one.

That there are people too stupid to grasp this is disconcerting to me.


Yes, but the term "decade" merely means a span of 10 years.  It does not take into account any specific numbering of years.  So it is perfectly fine to say we're in the decade called the 2020's now.  Which, for our purposes here- and purposes we're right to have- started on January 1, 2020.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
At least we know which fight replaced "Is Die Hard a Christmas movie" on Fark.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Please don't antagonize the ass-burgers. They'll bloviate for hours now.
 
pastramithemosterotic [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm more upset about those awful names
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: <shrug>  I don't see why this is considered any kind of controversy.  There was no Year 0.  The first decade CE ran from 1-10.  So it continues - the decade we're in went from 2011-2020.  2021 starts a new one.

That there are people too stupid to grasp this is disconcerting to me.


Speaking of grasping..
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
great_tigers
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is there a worse name than Jaxon? I have four friends who named there boys Jaxon, Jackson or Jaxson.

Barf
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
LL316
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

downstairs: Benevolent Misanthrope: <shrug>  I don't see why this is considered any kind of controversy.  There was no Year 0.  The first decade CE ran from 1-10.  So it continues - the decade we're in went from 2011-2020.  2021 starts a new one.

That there are people too stupid to grasp this is disconcerting to me.

Yes, but the term "decade" merely means a span of 10 years.  It does not take into account any specific numbering of years.  So it is perfectly fine to say we're in the decade called the 2020's now.  Which, for our purposes here- and purposes we're right to have- started on January 1, 2020.


Yep.  The 20's don't start in 2021.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm just here because we know what argument always wins in the discussions threads.  Peaceful nudity.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: <shrug>  I don't see why this is considered any kind of controversy.  There was no Year 0.  The first decade CE ran from 1-10.  So it continues - the decade we're in went from 2011-2020.  2021 starts a new one.

That there are people too stupid to grasp this is disconcerting to me.


Look when people say "The roaring 20's" they aren't saying "Well, the roaring 20's didn't start until 2021"
When they say "The 50's" or "The 60's" they aren't saying 1951 on or 1961 on.
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's a Brendan Walsh bit. He's Todd Barry's favorite comedian.
Bone Zone: 241 - Henry Phillips
Youtube SJ4ok6xXPZ0
 
eas81
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: <shrug>  I don't see why this is considered any kind of controversy.  There was no Year 0.  The first decade CE ran from 1-10.  So it continues - the decade we're in went from 2011-2020.  2021 starts a new one.

That there are people too stupid to grasp this is disconcerting to me.


downstairs:

Yes, but the term "decade" merely means a span of 10 years.  It does not take into account any specific numbering of years.  So it is perfectly fine to say we're in the decade called the 2020's now.  Which, for our purposes here- and purposes we're right to have- started on January 1, 2020.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Most of us settled this in 2000.

Y'all have fun with the repeat.
 
phrawgh
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

downstairs: Benevolent Misanthrope: <shrug>  I don't see why this is considered any kind of controversy.  There was no Year 0.  The first decade CE ran from 1-10.  So it continues - the decade we're in went from 2011-2020.  2021 starts a new one.

That there are people too stupid to grasp this is disconcerting to me.

Yes, but the term "decade" merely means a span of 10 years.  It does not take into account any specific numbering of years.  So it is perfectly fine to say we're in the decade called the 2020's now.  Which, for our purposes here- and purposes we're right to have- started on January 1, 2020.


We could also be in the middle of the 2016-2025 decade
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Was discussing this in the hall at work with a few people, I insisted that this is the last year of the teens since we don't start counting at 0.  Then I looked at who I was talking with, realized there was a DBA and 3 of us with Programming/Analyst degrees or CompSci/Software Engineering degrees, and amended it to say "well, we might.  but the general public don't".
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: <shrug>  I don't see why this is considered any kind of controversy.  There was no Year 0.  The first decade CE ran from 1-10.  So it continues - the decade we're in went from 2011-2020.  2021 starts a new one.

That there are people too stupid to grasp this is disconcerting to me.


Do you truly believe that 2020 is NOT part of the 2020s?

If you do, you're still wrong but I'm fascinated by your dysfunction.
 
cuneis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There is a year zero and Prince didn't tell anyone to party like it's 2000.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So now I'm curious if we have twins born in different millennials.
 
msinquefield
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
acegif.comView Full Size
 
geggy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
2020 is the start of a new decade. Think January 1st as first second of a minute, first minute of an hour and so on.
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I can be as pedantic as just about anyone, and I have to ask: who give a


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Actually, the 20th Century lasted until September 10, 2001.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cuneis: There is a year zero and Prince didn't tell anyone to party like it's 2000.


Because two thousand zero zero party over oops new decade.
 
OldJames
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Any period of ten years is a "decade", and there is no "official" legal nor administrative start or end point,[1][2] so it can be any arbitrary span of ten years. For example, (1) 'the first decade' of a person's life begins on their birthday; (2) the statement that "during his last decade, Mozart explored chromatic harmony to a degree rare at the time" merely refers to the last ten years of Mozart's life without regard to which calendar years are encompassed.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
First three digits are what now?
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ less than a minute ago  
JesseL beat me to it.

I support ponytail's (and VH1's) decade decision.
 
Report