(WWLP)   Traffic stop in Greenfield leads to two arrests, heroin seized, and exactly $517 dollars in cash. Go ahead, count it
20
•       •       •

vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're supposed to axe permission
 
probesport
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media.funlol.comView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The $396 in cash was turned over to evidence. You can see written right here on the evidence slip, $176 cash.

*later in court*
"All evidence from the scene has been presented which consisted entirely of three bags of heroin"
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

probesport: [media.funlol.com image 500x642]


Fark user imageView Full Size


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: probesport: [media.funlol.com image 500x642]

[Fark user image 500x642]

[i.imgur.com image 612x462]


Turns out the picture was an elaborate ploy to see that, and now that guy gets to punch you.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I read that as "heron" at first, thought it was a bird napping scheme....

YMMV
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
tag: english-language films?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

probesport: [media.funlol.com image 500x642]


What the hell?
 
boyvoyeur
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
As a result of the search, officers seized 500 bags of suspected heroin, $517 in cash, and a cell phone.

When are these kids going to learn the dangers of having a cell phone with them?
 
planes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

boyvoyeur: As a result of the search, officers seized 500 bags of suspected heroin, $517 in cash, and a cell phone.

When are these kids going to learn the dangers of having a cell phone with them?


When did it become illegal to have legal tender on you. I'm amazed the fuzz haven't extended this theft to routine traffic stops. "The man was charged with going ten miles over the speed limit, and being in the possession of fifty dollars."  (The ten dollars was immediately turned in as evidence.)
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dyhchong: ChipNASA: probesport: [media.funlol.com image 500x642]

[Fark user image 500x642]

[i.imgur.com image 612x462]

Turns out the picture was an elaborate ploy to see that, and now that guy gets to punch you.


No, no, no. That's obviously that white power sign.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
$562. But I guess that's the joke or something
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What do you want out there?  That McDonald's up in Bennington isn't exactly a cartel's haven.  Sometimes it's a $548 day.  Sometimes hubie's in town and you do a little better.
 
kindms
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ive had some pretty wild times in Greenfield, MA

they throw a few smaller music festivals there which are a lot of fun.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

planes: boyvoyeur: As a result of the search, officers seized 500 bags of suspected heroin, $517 in cash, and a cell phone.

When are these kids going to learn the dangers of having a cell phone with them?

When did it become illegal to have legal tender on you. I'm amazed the fuzz haven't extended this theft to routine traffic stops. "The man was charged with going ten miles over the speed limit, and being in the possession of fifty dollars."  (The ten dollars was immediately turned in as evidence.)


It became illegal in 1984 when Joe Biden managed to pass the S.948 - Comprehensive Forfeiture Act of 1984 which relaxed the restrictions on asset forfeiture.
 
nytmare
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I have $500 every month when I visit the ATM.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They just updated the story to remove the incriminating photo.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

nytmare: I have $500 every month when I visit the ATM.

[Fark user image 400x320]


You have no idea how many tricks he had to turn to make that money.

Yes, ATM was involved. You need to work for that money.
 
