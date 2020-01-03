 Skip to content
(CBS 46 Atlanta)   Stop in the name of the law, y'all   (cbs46.com) divider line
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Someone just got some new military toys:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NKato
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This happens when you're not allowed to throw the book at the suspects for causing injury in a chase.
 
overthinker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It feels like this is telling judges 'if you wont' do your job, we have no reason to do ours" is what it amounts to.  I know where I live at least, if the police chase, they become ultimately responsible for damages incurred as a result of the chase (because as one state judge put it ' if the cop hand't chased, the incident wouldn't have happened').
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I kinda get the "why", but no clue on why they're telling people.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
At first I was like "sure, then the crook just has to run a bit to get away with the crime". Then I thought about it. In today's world, where cameras are everywhere and almost everyone is online, vehicular chases may not be worth the effort and possible injury. If the cop is wearing a camera (yet another article for the cops to wear cameras that are on at all times), they have the crook's picture and license plate and can find them and catch them when there isn't a threat. Hopefully before they commit another crime. Cops would need to step up their game on cyber tracking though.
 
neongoats
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Good. Police chases are farking stupid. They basically exist so coppers can feel all big dicked.

Having someone else nail them 3 blocks away with a spikestrip is safer for basically all involved, including civilians driving on the same farking roads.
 
zbtop
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Most chases don't actually need to happen and just escalate confrontations that didnt really need to happen. Dude takes off while trying to give him a ticket for failing to signal? Probably not worth dragging a half dozen other cops and a heli into a dangerous chase over that.

I get that often drivers have warrants or are wanted or whatnot, but most chases really are much more dangerous than the original issue. People do stupid things, people panic, etc. Adding a chase onto thay doesn't help the rest of us.

I'm perfectly ok with this policy.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Guess the budget didn't get approved for those Dodge Hellcats.
 
kkinnison
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeeeeeeeeeeee
Haaaaaaaaaaw!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

License plates, that's cute. Most criminals either use a stolen car, or paper plates. It will be a whole lot easier to get away with a crime knowing full well you won't be pursued.


License plates, that's cute. Most criminals either use a stolen car, or paper plates. It will be a whole lot easier to get away with a crime knowing full well you won't be pursued.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Someone just got some new military toys:
[Fark user image image 325x168]


I witnessed a purse snatching once and the cops sent three blackhawk helicopters with spotlights to circle the hotel for an hour pretending to search for the suspect, who was long gone on foot by the time it was reported.
Declared value of the purse: no cash or credit cards, just one 20$ burner-phone.
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: NotARocketScientist: At first I was like "sure, then the crook just has to run a bit to get away with the crime". Then I thought about it. In today's world, where cameras are everywhere and almost everyone is online, vehicular chases may not be worth the effort and possible injury. If the cop is wearing a camera (yet another article for the cops to wear cameras that are on at all times), they have the crook's picture and license plate and can find them and catch them when there isn't a threat. Hopefully before they commit another crime. Cops would need to step up their game on cyber tracking though.

License plates, that's cute. Most criminals either use a stolen car, or paper plates. It will be a whole lot easier to get away with a crime knowing full well you won't be pursued.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
0z79 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oh hey, just wanted to drop in and thank claudius for the Total Fark!
 
07X18
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

This guy has never heard of radios.  You know, you could put out a call and have the suspect tracked from the scene of the crime until they're in custody without ever giving chase.

License plates, that's cute. Most criminals either use a stolen car, or paper plates. It will be a whole lot easier to get away with a crime knowing full well you won't be pursued.


This guy has never heard of radios.  You know, you could put out a call and have the suspect tracked from the scene of the crime until they're in custody without ever giving chase.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: [Fark user image 183x250]



*Shaking my meaty fist*

/Epic thread.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: NotARocketScientist: At first I was like "sure, then the crook just has to run a bit to get away with the crime". Then I thought about it. In today's world, where cameras are everywhere and almost everyone is online, vehicular chases may not be worth the effort and possible injury. If the cop is wearing a camera (yet another article for the cops to wear cameras that are on at all times), they have the crook's picture and license plate and can find them and catch them when there isn't a threat. Hopefully before they commit another crime. Cops would need to step up their game on cyber tracking though.

License plates, that's cute. Most criminals either use a stolen car, or paper plates. It will be a whole lot easier to get away with a crime knowing full well you won't be pursued.


Yeah so easy to get away with crimes in a society with cameras on every streetcorner...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeesh....imagine how boring the end of Smokey and the Bandit would have been if that policy had been in place.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Time to go rob some banks and jewelry stores in Atlanta !

/ not serious
// maybe
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Meh, most police chases are useless. I mean, yeah, they might apprehend someone, but in the meantime, there's often collateral damage. And usually in pursuit of a suspect who's generally not some imminently dangerous master criminal, but some moron with unpaid parking tickets, has an arrest warrant out or some similar relatively low-stakes offense.

Here in OKC a couple weeks ago, some guy shot another guy at the mall (victim was injured, not killed, it was probably some dumb argument that got stupider because guns) and the police blocked off major thoroughfares for hours starting shortly before rush hour (on a Thursday). To catch a guy who was likely gone before they even got there. If he had shot numerous random strangers in a mass casualty incident, the response would have been reasonable, but he didn't. And they apprehended him the next day. Can't remember how, but it wasn't from blocking off a half-dozen streets.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rob a couple banks with some paper plates and let us know how well that works out for you.

License plates, that's cute. Most criminals either use a stolen car, or paper plates. It will be a whole lot easier to get away with a crime knowing full well you won't be pursued.


Rob a couple banks with some paper plates and let us know how well that works out for you.
 
skyotter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"The use of unnecessary force in the apprehension of the Blues Brothers ... has been approved."
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Canada...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheLogicAvenger
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Yeeeeeeeeeeee
Haaaaaaaaaaw!
[Fark user image image 425x290]


The next movie is going to be really boring
 
Made of Gold Titanium Sulfur and Carbon [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

You mean, like, pass out a buffet and then sneak in back and raid the vault while everyone's distracted?

where do I get the catering money?

License plates, that's cute. Most criminals either use a stolen car, or paper plates. It will be a whole lot easier to get away with a crime knowing full well you won't be pursued.

Rob a couple banks with some paper plates and let us know how well that works out for you.


Fark user imageView Full Size



You mean, like, pass out a buffet and then sneak in back and raid the vault while everyone's distracted?

where do I get the catering money?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Yeesh....imagine how boring the end of Smokey and the Bandit would have been if that policy had been in place.


Blues Brothers, Bullit, Transporter, French Connection... Come on, man, think of the stunt drivers!
/Ronin doesn't count b/c those were criminals going after each other
 
neongoats
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
When we finally take away their throwing their dick around police chases, we can finally take away their muscle cars and give them appropriate police cars. Fiat 500s for example.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What with the risk of property damage and the high cost of gasoline, it just eats into the profits.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Good call.

One of my favorite chases is in The Dead Pool...when Dirty Harry and Al Quan try to evade a toy car packed with plastic explosives.

And that scene was honoring the car chase in Bullitt.

Blues Brothers, Bullit, Transporter, French Connection... Come on, man, think of the stunt drivers!
/Ronin doesn't count b/c those were criminals going after each other



Good call.

One of my favorite chases is in The Dead Pool...when Dirty Harry and Al Quan try to evade a toy car packed with plastic explosives.

And that scene was honoring the car chase in Bullitt.
 
