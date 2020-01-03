 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Two men taken to hospital after beating each other with hockey sticks. Guess the country   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bolivia?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canadia?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CAAARRR!
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then a hockey game broke out!
 
Albino Squid
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
A judge has sentenced them to a 5-minute major and a game misconduct apiece.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Peru.  What do I win?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Did they apologize to each other?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'You're supposed to drop your stick & gloves then go bare-fist donnybrook, ya feckin' greenhorns!'
'Yeah, what are you - up-country degen or sumpin'? Give yer balls a tug!'
 
ALFER69
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
One of those men, police say, is currently under arrest.

It is not immediately clear what charges, if any, he will face.

HIGH STICKING?
 
Amper
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The incident happened outside a home near Crosby Avenue

Huh. Usually any incident involving Crosby is over after the first hit.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ALFER69: One of those men, police say, is currently under arrest.

It is not immediately clear what charges, if any, he will face.

HIGH STICKING?


If he's charged, that's a penalty on the other team.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ah, Old New Year customs still survive. If you are ever in Toronto in early January, make sure you have a hockey stick. It's customary. Something to do with the old Saturnalia or Lupercalia festival, I think, but it is not just for women who want to have babies any more.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 592x333]
'You're supposed to drop your stick & gloves then go bare-fist donnybrook, ya feckin' greenhorns!'
'Yeah, what are you - up-country degen or sumpin'? Give yer balls a tug!'


Ah, Letterkenny. I still have a couple of seasons to catch up on, eh?
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If it's Two Men: Canada
If it's Two Women: Japan

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So, is this the donnybrook's secret weapon or some shiat?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh, Canada
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Amateurs.
 
LewDux
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's nothing, entire Austria is battered with hockey stick
 
slapmastered
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Pitter-Patter!
//Tried to find a GIF of Shoresy's *NASTY* slash from the new season, but struck out
///Perhaps someone else's Google-fu is stronger than mine...also, three minutes for slashies!
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
*whack* sorry *whack* sorry *whack* sorry *whack* sorry *whack* sorry *whack* sorry *whack* sorry
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hurts like H, E, double hockey sticks
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

brantgoose: oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 592x333]
'You're supposed to drop your stick & gloves then go bare-fist donnybrook, ya feckin' greenhorns!'
'Yeah, what are you - up-country degen or sumpin'? Give yer balls a tug!'

Ah, Letterkenny. I still have a couple of seasons to catch up on, eh?


There's also a cartoon called "Littlekenny".
 
pwkpete
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dr Hook can show them how it's done...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hard pass.
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Looks like everything's been covered here...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
HOCKEY FIGHT
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Plamus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Jamaica?
 
ifky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Afghanistan
 
