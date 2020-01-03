 Skip to content
(Medical Daily)   Doctors plan to pull the plug after patient is in brain dead coma for seven months. Patient: Not so fast   (medicaldaily.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I think some information was lost in translation. Brain dead as a medical term means the brain stem is dead and the brain can not direct even the most basic body functions. A persistent vegetative state sounds a lot like brain dead to a normal person, and may be rephrased as such when passed on to a friend, but has a much different meaning.
 
gadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ZAZ: I think some information was lost in translation. Brain dead as a medical term means the brain stem is dead and the brain can not direct even the most basic body functions. A persistent vegetative state sounds a lot like brain dead to a normal person, and may be rephrased as such when passed on to a friend, but has a much different meaning.


That.  There's no coming back from actual brain dead.  Outlets shouldn't give people such stupid false hope.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
... and she yelled "psyche!"
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I know, I know, it's serious...
Do you really think she'll pull through?
 
Han Dolo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gadian: ZAZ: I think some information was lost in translation. Brain dead as a medical term means the brain stem is dead and the brain can not direct even the most basic body functions. A persistent vegetative state sounds a lot like brain dead to a normal person, and may be rephrased as such when passed on to a friend, but has a much different meaning.

That.  There's no coming back from actual brain dead.  Outlets shouldn't give people such stupid false hope.


A hate stories like this. I'm glad the woman is alive but I lost someone very close to me after she OD'd and was declared brain dead. She lasted three days before organ failure set in and her doctors told us there was no hope. Her parents could not make the choice and so asked me to decide. I'm still haunted to this day
 
czei
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Her daughter was transferred to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus"

Where every female patient gets sexy lingerie?

But seriously, at least he was giving his money away for something that benefits the community.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Report