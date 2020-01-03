 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   This gets the ironic tag, because it would take a gun being held to my head to make me drink Dr Pepper   (foxnews.com) divider line
41
    More: Ironic, Monroe, Louisiana, Ouachita Parish, Louisiana, ChadKinnaird, Cannon, Louisiana, Black-and-white films, West Monroe, Louisiana, Monroe, Louisiana metropolitan area  
•       •       •

923 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jan 2020 at 3:05 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love that stuff. Save yours for me subby.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have put the barrel in his own mouth and pulled the trigger so his son will have a better life.
 
KoreanZombie
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You don't know what you're missing. Dr Pepper is great.
 
Sgt Otter [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

KoreanZombie: You don't know what you're missing. Dr Pepper is great.


Mixes quite well with rum, too.
 
paleryder69
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
in the mid 70's we had a Dr. Pepper vending machine in the football field house. .25 per can. fwiw southern comfort and Dr. Pepper do not mix well.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Your loss, subby.  I understand the hate, I really do.  But if you're on the "love it" side of the litmus test, nothing else will do.
 
Keeve
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
C'mon subby, be a Pepper.


/it beats being a prepper
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How can anyone hate Dr. Pepper?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Out yourself, subby, you Mr Pibb lover.  Or is it Faygo?  Is subby a Juggalo?  I'm just asking questions.
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I prefer Mr. Pibb.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Grosseteste
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe the dad was in fact trying to force the kid to drink it...

/Needed the Murica tag
//GMAFB
 
nursetim
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Those Dr. Pepper commercials are getting dark.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I agree with you Subby. I cannot stand Dr. Pepper. Even as a kid I did not like it.

Kinda like cilantro, just can't stand it.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

nursetim: Those Dr. Pepper commercials are getting dark.



I love that The Boz is in them.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Yoda's Pen Is: I prefer Mr. Pibb.


Mr Pibb tastes like stale mushrooms, you heathens
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'You & your son can enjoy bubbly flavoured water all year for the same price as a hand gun!'
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There's nothing more sophisticated than a Courvoisier and Dr. Pepper.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Dr Pepper's definitely a love it or hate it product. Right along with black licorice, pineapple on pizza, lutefisk, mayonnaise and blue cheese.

I'd drink it if it meant not dying of thirst, I'm sure.
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

paleryder69: in the mid 70's we had a Dr. Pepper vending machine in the football field house. .25 per can. fwiw southern comfort and Dr. Pepper do not mix well.


Neither do Dr. Pepper and tequila. Something my 13-year-old self learned the hard way in the mid 70's. Not sure if it tasted worse going down or coming back up.
 
cfreak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Dr. Pepper with cane sugar is great. Corn-syrup not so much.

/ also the gun-culture crowds are idiots.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If you have Kroger in your area, this stuff has actual sugar in it:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cloudofdust: paleryder69: in the mid 70's we had a Dr. Pepper vending machine in the football field house. .25 per can. fwiw southern comfort and Dr. Pepper do not mix well.

Neither do Dr. Pepper and tequila. Something my 13-year-old self learned the hard way in the mid 70's. Not sure if it tasted worse going down or coming back up.


My worst experiment took place in high school...Sprite and Jose Cuervo.

It was a one way ticket to Puke Town.
 
SavageWombat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How DARE you, sir.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hey! I need this gun for home defense!!
Or in case my rotten little shiat drinks the last Dr Pepper and I need to put the fear of god in him.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don't really drink soda anymore, but what the hell is wrong with Dr. Pepper.   100X better than Mr. Pibb.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Yoda's Pen Is: I prefer Mr. Pibb.


But they haven't made pibb in years. It's all about Dr. Thunder.

Back on topic. .32 acp that's random. Guy should Hitler himself as that was probably the last good use for a .32 acp to the head.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It takes a lot of Moxie to hate Dr. Pepper.

/What, are you on Coke?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Yoda's Pen Is: I prefer Mr. Pibb.

wellreadneck: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 183x275]


"Mr. Pibb is a tool of the government used to track people who own dungeons."

Hipster Food
Youtube FlUaX-LN4dE
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The thing I like the most about Dr Pepper is the way the flavor changes depending on how dehydrated you are. Sometimes it's almost cherry, sometimes it's more vanilla, sometimes it's almost root beerish. And as you drink it, the flavor will change. It's like a flavor mood ring almost.
 
darthaegis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wellreadneck: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 183x275]


Doesn't even have a degree...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: [Fark user image 479x364]

If you have Kroger in your area, this stuff has actual sugar in it:
[Fark user image 480x444]


You left out my favorite:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darthaegis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
About.....  ~sighs~  about 20 years ago, I was pulling cable for a small telecom contractor and we were working in the Pepsi plant.
The Dr Pepper room..  Well.. I'm pretty sure that is what heaven smells like..
 
true okie doke
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Yoda's Pen Is: I prefer Mr. Pibb.

But they haven't made pibb in years. It's all about Dr. Thunder.


Pibb is on tap at Waffle House. I'm a Dr pepper person, so I choose water to go along with the world's best cheese omelette.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The real question is "what would he do for a Klondike Bar?"
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I drink Dr. Pepper and I'm proud. I'm part of an original crowd.
 
clodcomplex [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Did the girl in the Dr Pepper commercial that says propane tastes the same to her submit this?
 
OldJames
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wellreadneck: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 183x275]

azquotes.comView Full Size
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

true okie doke: justanotherfarkinfarker: Yoda's Pen Is: I prefer Mr. Pibb.

But they haven't made pibb in years. It's all about Dr. Thunder.

Pibb is on tap at Waffle House. I'm a Dr pepper person, so I choose water to go along with the world's best cheese omelette.


That's a whoooole lotta wrong in one post.

/Mr. Pibb is a bad knockoff
//Waffle House is overrated and over priced
///Mexican Coke FTW, I make my own worlds best omelet.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

true okie doke: Pibb is on tap at Waffle House.


Nope.

Xtra.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: true okie doke: justanotherfarkinfarker: Yoda's Pen Is: I prefer Mr. Pibb.

But they haven't made pibb in years. It's all about Dr. Thunder.

Pibb is on tap at Waffle House. I'm a Dr pepper person, so I choose water to go along with the world's best cheese omelette.

That's a whoooole lotta wrong in one post.

/Mr. Pibb is a bad knockoff
//Waffle House is overrated and over priced
///Mexican Coke FTW, I make my own worlds best omelet.


Sorry, you didn't mention Mr. Pibb. But I stand by my statement.
/Less wrong post
//Water is great!
///I'll shut up now slashies
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report