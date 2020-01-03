 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Indiana charter schools graduate rate is only 40%. School choice means you get to choose whether your kids are educated   (wfyi.org) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead of admitting charter schools are flawed, time to redefine "graduation" in 3.... 2... 7.... 12....
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Instead of admitting charter schools are flawed, time to redefine "graduation" in 3.... 2... 7.... 12....


Already done.  If you flunk your final, you can get a waiver to have your diploma.  Not that hard to get, either.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: koder: Instead of admitting charter schools are flawed, time to redefine "graduation" in 3.... 2... 7.... 12....

Already done.  If you flunk your final, you can get a waiver to have your diploma.  Not that hard to get, either.


F*ck this timeline
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a feature not a bug. Republicans can only keep their membership ranks if people are un/undereducated.
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a pence legacy.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Indiana is just lesser Illinois.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"School choice" is and has always been a scheme to line the pockets of wealthy republican donors. And I'm sure it's doing that quite well.
 
theToadMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America needs the uneducated. These are the people that will shortly be sent to Iran.
Gen Z and millennials are you ready to fight one last war for the boomers before they start checking out?
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon: it's Indiana FFS.

What, did these kids all fail 'Corn 101'?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My school is showing 95.8%, which seems high.  My Freshman class in 1990 had 380 students and my graduating class in 1994 had ~260.  So about 68%.  Things haven't gotten much better economically and meth/opiate related crime is nuts.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, there are many charter schools that specialize in kids that were expelled from public school. They aren't the same type of charter schools that you see advertised, but statistically they are lumped together.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but this is sooooooo much better than that "liberal indoctrination" our public schools were doing.

Didn't the wingnut shiatdicks whine about what a waste of tax dollars it was to fund that whole "liberal agenda" those many years ago?
You know, America wouldn't be so great if it hadn't enriched pieces of shiat like Betsy DeVos.
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dkulprit: Benevolent Misanthrope: koder: Instead of admitting charter schools are flawed, time to redefine "graduation" in 3.... 2... 7.... 12....

Already done.  If you flunk your final, you can get a waiver to have your diploma.  Not that hard to get, either.

F*ck this timeline


BubbaBob JimmieJo Thurnton the Threetee(n)th resembles that remark.

/ ... Gotta figure out why I assume all these lazy shiat stains are white as rice on paper plate with a glass of milk in a snow storm...
// Maybe I'm racist against whites...
/// I'm so white I make printer paper look like it has a tan
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a snob

Santorum: Obama "A Snob" For Wanting Everyone To Go To College
Youtube NkjbJOSwq3A
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Instead of admitting charter schools are flawed, time to redefine "graduation" in 3.... 2... 7.... 12....


Public schools just pass you no matter what so 'you' can graduate.
 
odinsposse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HypnozombieX: "School choice" is and has always been a scheme to line the pockets of wealthy republican donors. And I'm sure it's doing that quite well.


It's remarkable the number of people who can recognize that, say, private prisons are a mistake but when it comes to their kid get completely bamboozled by the idea that the same thing would work for schools.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is our children learning?
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeotchPudding: koder: Instead of admitting charter schools are flawed, time to redefine "graduation" in 3.... 2... 7.... 12....

Public schools just pass you no matter what so 'you' can graduate.


How does poor pubic school graduation rates justify shiatty charter schools, though?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, you mean private schools, that make profits by taking the money that the state was going to give to a struggling public school, and by finding ways to spend less of that money on education, perform poorly.  Next thing you will be telling me that private prisons were a bad idea too.  What's next, the private corporations managing section 8 housing are going to turn out to be a bunch of slum lords?  It's like you can not trust greedy people.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The GOP is just playing the long game here: fewer high school graduates → → → more trump voters
 
07X18
‘’ 1 hour ago  
40% is also the literacy rate of their "graduates".
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MindStalker: To be fair, there are many charter schools that specialize in kids that were expelled from public school. They aren't the same type of charter schools that you see advertised, but statistically they are lumped together.


A good number of the poor performing schools are regional Excel Centers which are:  The Excel Center® is a free public high school that gives adults the opportunity to earn an Indiana Core 40 high school diploma.

While earning a high school diploma, students earn college credits and a variety of industry-recognized certifications.

These could also be recognized as Alternative high schools which you would expect to have low graduation rates.  One of these I see at 48% is Gary Roosevelt/Edison, which is literally a school that teaches you how to work on cars.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's called a charter school because it has a charter.  You read it and check their evaluation before you send your kids there.  You also evaluate local laws regarding public, private and charter school (and home schooling) adherence to educational standards.
And when you review those there are some counties and states that just might have no plan to meet any standard other than Wooooo American Jesus.  I think it was Arizona that's trying to school itself back to the stone age.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeotchPudding: koder: Instead of admitting charter schools are flawed, time to redefine "graduation" in 3.... 2... 7.... 12....

Public schools just pass you no matter what so 'you' can graduate.


Assuming you're not from Arkansas, have you been in a public school in the last 20 or 30 years?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeotchPudding: koder: Instead of admitting charter schools are flawed, time to redefine "graduation" in 3.... 2... 7.... 12....

Public schools just pass you no matter what so 'you' can graduate.


So long as their attendance record is solid, that's ok.

Some people are just slow. There's no need to rub their face in it.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: MindStalker: To be fair, there are many charter schools that specialize in kids that were expelled from public school. They aren't the same type of charter schools that you see advertised, but statistically they are lumped together.

A good number of the poor performing schools are regional Excel Centers which are:  The Excel Center® is a free public high school that gives adults the opportunity to earn an Indiana Core 40 high school diploma.

While earning a high school diploma, students earn college credits and a variety of industry-recognized certifications.

These could also be recognized as Alternative high schools which you would expect to have low graduation rates.  One of these I see at 48% is Gary Roosevelt/Edison, which is literally a school that teaches you how to work on cars.


Alternative school around here was sad.  So many of those kids didn't live much past their teens or 20's.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would anyone care about graduation rate. Charter schools are about profitability.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nana's Vibrator: It's called a charter school because it has a charter.  You read it and check their evaluation before you send your kids there.  You also evaluate local laws regarding public, private and charter school (and home schooling) adherence to educational standards.
And when you review those there are some counties and states that just might have no plan to meet any standard other than Wooooo American Jesus.  I think it was Arizona that's trying to school itself back to the stone age.


My town, Ocala, FL had a military school.  Charter/Christian school.

It just closed down and everyone is blaming the libs.

When actually they state investigated the school and gave it a d rating and gave it two years to improve.

They got to a C and the state still said no good enough and took their funding away.  Kids were averaging 5 years to graduate.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PanicAttack: It's a feature not a bug. Republicans can only keep their membership ranks if people are un/undereducated.


I realize the claim is that pRIvAtiZAtiON aNd cOMpEtiTIoN aLWaYs iMPrOveS tHinGS but I suspect the real reason charter schools exist is to have a non-church option out there so the courts don't knock down the Repub vote buying via public funding of religious schools

And we've done this shiat since the 80s and it's never improved anything. We should go back to funding public schools adequately.
 
Kevin72 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as Indian charter schools, and actually someone gave a damn about our most discriminated against minority

i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
Deucednuisance
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: BeotchPudding: koder: Instead of admitting charter schools are flawed, time to redefine "graduation" in 3.... 2... 7.... 12....

Public schools just pass you no matter what so 'you' can graduate.

So long as their attendance record is solid, that's ok.

Some people are just slow. There's no need to rub their face in it.


I see what you did there.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

theflatline: Nana's Vibrator: It's called a charter school because it has a charter.  You read it and check their evaluation before you send your kids there.  You also evaluate local laws regarding public, private and charter school (and home schooling) adherence to educational standards.
And when you review those there are some counties and states that just might have no plan to meet any standard other than Wooooo American Jesus.  I think it was Arizona that's trying to school itself back to the stone age.

My town, Ocala, FL had a military school.  Charter/Christian school.

It just closed down and everyone is blaming the libs.

When actually they state investigated the school and gave it a d rating and gave it two years to improve.

They got to a C and the state still said no good enough and took their funding away.  Kids were averaging 5 years to graduate.


Sounds about right for a Florida charter school.

https://www.miamiherald.com/news/speci​al-reports/cashing-in-on-kids/article1​939199.html

That article is from 2011 and it's still true today.
 
Chain Smokes Freely
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

PanicAttack: It's a feature not a bug. Republicans can only keep their membership ranks if people are un/undereducated.


hahahahaha ... nyuh-huh ... everyone knows charter schools in leftard strongholds controlled by leftard charter administrators are just bursting at the seams with republican base voters.
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: PanicAttack: It's a feature not a bug. Republicans can only keep their membership ranks if people are un/undereducated.

hahahahaha ... nyuh-huh ... everyone knows charter schools in leftard strongholds controlled by leftard charter administrators are just bursting at the seams with republican base voters.


How come you guys are anti education, though?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: PanicAttack: It's a feature not a bug. Republicans can only keep their membership ranks if people are un/undereducated.

hahahahaha ... nyuh-huh ... everyone knows charter schools in leftard strongholds controlled by leftard charter administrators are just bursting at the seams with republican base voters.


Indiana is a "lefttard stronghold"?

Bloomington of course, Indianapolis maybe...
 
jerryskid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
40% seems high for Indiana. I was figuring 10%.
I guess there has been a push there to go from Mississippi/Alabama idiocy to almost mediocre.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: leftard strongholds


Is this what we're calling America's centers of art and commerce now?
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: PanicAttack: It's a feature not a bug. Republicans can only keep their membership ranks if people are un/undereducated.

hahahahaha ... nyuh-huh ... everyone knows charter schools in leftard strongholds controlled by leftard charter administrators are just bursting at the seams with republican base voters.


You must be new at this. Keep practicing, kid.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Deucednuisance: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: BeotchPudding: koder: Instead of admitting charter schools are flawed, time to redefine "graduation" in 3.... 2... 7.... 12....

Public schools just pass you no matter what so 'you' can graduate.

So long as their attendance record is solid, that's ok.

Some people are just slow. There's no need to rub their face in it.

I see what you did there.


Wasn't trying to do anything, just very much an adherent to the old adage:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Advernaut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The national average is 77%; 40% is piss poor. Quebec is no example at 69% but Canada averages around 85%. They're scuttling education in the US, at the moment, too.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I live in Indianapolis and have a daughter that will be a freshman in HS next year.  There are a a handful of very good charter schools in the city and she might actually go to one.

Also a shiat ton that are scams against both the state and the student.
 
rubi_con_man
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: It's called a charter school because it has a charter.  You read it and check their evaluation before you send your kids there.  You also evaluate local laws regarding public, private and charter school (and home schooling) adherence to educational standards.
And when you review those there are some counties and states that just might have no plan to meet any standard other than Wooooo American Jesus.  I think it was Arizona that's trying to school itself back to the stone age.


All private, parochial, charter and homeschooling should be banned. 

School districts should be funded at the 250,000 student-level to the point where no class has over 15 students, with no more than 1 IEP student per class. 

Believe me - when the middle class and the rich have their kids cheek-and-jowl next to the poor but smart kids, they'll figure out a way to make it work. 

/When everyone is in the same boat, the boat somehow stays intact.
 
hammettman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Difficulty: Indiana.  Assumption that high school graduation there is a positive.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In my area, I think the charter schools get a subset of the kids from the worst school district. Academic performance seems to be similarly poor between public and charter schools.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

rubi_con_man: Nana's Vibrator: It's called a charter school because it has a charter.  You read it and check their evaluation before you send your kids there.  You also evaluate local laws regarding public, private and charter school (and home schooling) adherence to educational standards.
And when you review those there are some counties and states that just might have no plan to meet any standard other than Wooooo American Jesus.  I think it was Arizona that's trying to school itself back to the stone age.

All private, parochial, charter and homeschooling should be banned. 

School districts should be funded at the 250,000 student-level to the point where no class has over 15 students, with no more than 1 IEP student per class. 

Believe me - when the middle class and the rich have their kids cheek-and-jowl next to the poor but smart kids, they'll figure out a way to make it workmake sure the poor and smart ones end up in remedial ed so as not to have too much competition in the AP classes

/When everyone is in the same boat, the boat somehow stays intact.


Fixed that for you
 
Kitsapian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Having been sacked by a college for not following orders to "pass everyone; we need the money from the state legislature," I have my suspicions of "graduation rate" as a valid criterion of a school's performance.  As others here have pointed out, charter schools tend to be republican scams for fun and profit, and they often do tend to have higher graduation rates than public ones.  A key difference, of course, is that the charters can choose whom they admit, while publics are obligated by law to accept anyone in their district--including those rejected as "poor educational risks" by charters.  Since the charters are also draining off tax money that would otherwise go to the publics, the latter must cut costs, often by reducing teaching staff.  This results in larger class sizes that everyone who know anything about education agrees are less capable of teaching people, particularly teen aged people or younger, anything.  When a state legislature makes graduation rate a criterion for funding, you'd better believe that more schools will tend to pass everyone.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Benevolent Misanthrope: koder: Instead of admitting charter schools are flawed, time to redefine "graduation" in 3.... 2... 7.... 12....

Already done.  If you flunk your final, you can get a waiver to have your diploma.  Not that hard to get, either.

F*ck this timeline


Well you can get it at a public school. Not sure about said charter school.   That may be the reason for the graduation rate. Charter schools are usually put in places that the public schools are failing.  So if they're starting with kids that have been passed for years in public schools without actually learning they're starting at a disadvantage.  How do they compare on standardized test scores? Graduation rates mean nothing when some schools have been know to hand out diplomas to kids that can't read at 6th grade levels.
 
duke3522
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A charter school was recently closed in Muncie, Indiana where the guy running the school would come in 90 minutes before class, and use kerosene heaters to warm up what was a classroom in a building one step ahead of being condemned.  Why yes, it was a religious school, and the guy who ran it is applying to open a new charter.  How did you know?
 
duke3522
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oh, and the university that chartered this so called school is now running Muncie Community Schools.  And people wonder why I am a jaded cynic with no hope at all.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TenMilligramInch: Chain Smokes Freely: PanicAttack: It's a feature not a bug. Republicans can only keep their membership ranks if people are un/undereducated.

hahahahaha ... nyuh-huh ... everyone knows charter schools in leftard strongholds controlled by leftard charter administrators are just bursting at the seams with republican base voters.

How come you guys are anti education, though?


Friendly advice, pace yourself padawan.  And welcome to the shiatshow!  Enjoy your stay.  Try not to stab yourself in the eyes.
 
