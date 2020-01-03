 Skip to content
(MSN)   French police shoot dead man after stabbing. Sounds like overkill   (msn.com) divider line
jim32rr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Au revoir
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That was a Shakespeare in the Park production of Julius Caesar, you moron! You killed 5 actors! Good ones!
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh, sure you say it's overkill now but when the zombie hordes show up you'll be insisting on troops with full-length rifles and fixed bayonets.
 
jtown
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Double tap.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Shooting a dead man seems like a bit much.

En Francais?

Ummmm....un morte es fark it you know what i meant.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why do French police wear Roman numerals on their epaulettes?

Because it would look odd if they wore French letters there.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I think about the implications.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: I think about the implications.


of diving in too deep
 
catmander
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Why do French police wear Roman numerals on their epaulettes?



Because Gallia est omnis divisa in partes tres
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Classic Second City bit... perp runs across the stage, guy dressed as CPD runs after, empties his gun into the guy's back, reloads, empties it again... stands over the corpse and yells...

"FREEZE!!!"
 
Oak
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He will be missed
 
casual disregard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

catmander: Gordon Bennett: Why do French police wear Roman numerals on their epaulettes?


Because Gallia est omnis divisa in partes tres


What. I officially hate you now.

Nobody does Latin on MY time.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Why do French police wear Roman numerals on their epaulettes?

Because it would look odd if they wore French letters there.


Hilarious. Think you have to be over a certain age to get it though.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
well of course they shot him dead, you can't shoot someone alive, now can you
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

tinyarena: well of course they shot him dead, you can't shoot someone alive, now can you


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oblig.
Fark user image
 
