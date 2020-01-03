 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Bet she didn't predict that would happen   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is it any more of a scam than tithing or seeding donations? What makes this scam illegal if the money was being willingly handed over?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Tracy's Psychic Palm Reader

Wait, like there's non-psychic palm readers?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How does someone that stupid amass $71,000?
 
Make More Hinjews
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Murflette: Is it any more of a scam than tithing or seeding donations? What makes this scam illegal if the money was being willingly handed over?


I agree, but come to the opposite conclusion: you SHOULD be able to sue God.

/ Getting an early start on the 2024 policy platform.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Murflette: Is it any more of a scam than tithing or seeding donations? What makes this scam illegal if the money was being willingly handed over?


Fraud
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Murflette: Is it any more of a scam than tithing or seeding donations? What makes this scam illegal if the money was being willingly handed over?


Because things and reasons!

/actually, because the scammer knows it's fake
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Somerset Police Department is encouraging anyone who thinks they were scammed by Milanovich to reach out to police.

Or, just anyone who ever paid for any service whatsoever at Tracy's Psychic Palm Reader.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Tracy's Psychic Palm Reader

Wait, like there's non-psychic palm readers?


Maybe.  Perhaps they tell you it's for fun and make up exciting fantasies for you.

But either type is better than Freddy's Psychotic Palm Reader.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And if you don't pay, you'll get repossessed.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Make More Hinjews: Murflette: Is it any more of a scam than tithing or seeding donations? What makes this scam illegal if the money was being willingly handed over?

I agree, but come to the opposite conclusion: you SHOULD be able to sue God.



It's a legal pain in the ass.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2283748/​
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Make More Hinjews: Murflette: Is it any more of a scam than tithing or seeding donations? What makes this scam illegal if the money was being willingly handed over?

I agree, but come to the opposite conclusion: you SHOULD be able to sue God.


It's a legal pain in the ass.



Especially when God motions for a change of venue...
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Perhaps they tell you it's for fun and make up exciting fantasies for you.


That sounds like the sort of scenario with a "happy ending." A palm job, as it were.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
BUT DID IT WORK..!!!!!
 
cherryl taggart
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My brother took his wife for Palm reading as a joke on their anniversary.  He said they had a good time, but the reader did tell them some things they weren't expecting.  Nothing major, and for $25 it was fun.

$71,000????   Was this lady living at the psychic's house?  It's sad that someone could be that fearful and get defrauded so badly.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Milanovich....   Sounds Russian....
 
07X18
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I mean, all psychics lie and people buy into it even though there's never been any legitimate proof of psychic abilities.  So just being a "psychic" is fraudulent on face value.  Therefore if you're dumb enough to dump $70k. In order to rid your daughter of evil spirits, then I say you deserve to lose your money.

Either that or make all psychic readings illegal (this should include exorcism as well).  Technically they're all scammers preying on ignorant people anyway.

/a fool and their money
 
Bslim
‘’ less than a minute ago  
media2.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

