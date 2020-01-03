 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Uber driver saves student's life after organ failure. Hell, I'm just impressed they could fit an organ into an Uber anyhow, even if it didn't work   (abc7.com) divider line
17
    More: Hero, Seizure, University of Minnesota student Hannah Enge, English-language films, Epilepsy, American films, help of an Uber driver, 2000s American television series, ER  
•       •       •

655 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jan 2020 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was taking a couple to the airport early Monday morning, All of a sudden the wife asked me to divert to the nearest ER. Hubby was having a seizure or stroke. 4 min. later we were at the hospital.

Don't think they got to Denver that morning
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat boy: I was taking a couple to the airport early Monday morning, All of a sudden the wife asked me to divert to the nearest ER. Hubby was having a seizure or stroke. 4 min. later we were at the hospital.

Don't think they got to Denver that morning


On the upside, there are things to do there when you're dead.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uber delivers viagra now?

Wait, what?!
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn1-www.comingsoon.netView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: fat boy: I was taking a couple to the airport early Monday morning, All of a sudden the wife asked me to divert to the nearest ER. Hubby was having a seizure or stroke. 4 min. later we were at the hospital.

Don't think they got to Denver that morning

On the upside, there are things to do there when you're dead.


austinchronicle.comView Full Size
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it was just a mouth organ?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: fat boy: I was taking a couple to the airport early Monday morning, All of a sudden the wife asked me to divert to the nearest ER. Hubby was having a seizure or stroke. 4 min. later we were at the hospital.

Don't think they got to Denver that morning

On the upside, there are things to do there when you're dead.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bubba Beer - Organ commercial (2003)
Youtube QIeVh_KB8kM
 
crackpancake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aparently I am tipping wayyyy to little!  I do 5 stars but not much over 1-2 dollars since....you know they are already being paid.
 
Guuberre
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Simpsons - In the Garden of Eden - S07E04
Youtube ulDC1w1ydLI
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The organ didn't necessarily have to be *IN* the car, subby...  I'm just sayin'...
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I'm glad the Uber driver helped. But I despise these type of stories because there shouldn't be a reason a person in organ failure has to call an Uber instead of an ambulance and CERTAINLY no reason anyone should have to wait until organ failure to get medical help.

/Murica
//so tired of winning
///three for all the winning
 
LewDux
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
JULIE DRISCOLL _ BRIAN AUGER TRINITY 1969 - Save Me
Youtube f30gQOpUy7Q
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If only there were some social service one could call when they were having a medical emergency. Man that would be sweet

/God this country is depressing
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If I was that student I'd give the driver a 20% tip on the fare and a good review.

It's only fair.
 
greggerm
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

meerclarschild: ..But I despise these type of stories because there shouldn't be a reason a person in organ failure has to call an Uber instead of an ambulance and CERTAINLY no reason anyone should have to wait until organ failure to get medical help.


Murflette: If only there were some social service one could call when they were having a medical emergency. Man that would be sweet



Indeed, but it would appear that she made the decision to pick up her phone and click on the Uber app instead of dialing 911.

She must not have considered what was going on to be an ambulance-needing emergency at the time. Unbeknownst to her, it was - and it sounds like the situation escalated severely and unexpectedly when she was in the car.

Such commentaries would be far more relevant if she did call 911 and was denied or delayed services, but that doesn't seem to be the case here.
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

greggerm: meerclarschild: ..But I despise these type of stories because there shouldn't be a reason a person in organ failure has to call an Uber instead of an ambulance and CERTAINLY no reason anyone should have to wait until organ failure to get medical help.

Murflette: If only there were some social service one could call when they were having a medical emergency. Man that would be sweet


Indeed, but it would appear that she made the decision to pick up her phone and click on the Uber app instead of dialing 911.

She must not have considered what was going on to be an ambulance-needing emergency at the time. Unbeknownst to her, it was - and it sounds like the situation escalated severely and unexpectedly when she was in the car.

Such commentaries would be far more relevant if she did call 911 and was denied or delayed services, but that doesn't seem to be the case here.


She knew she was in severe pain and enroute to the hospital. According to TFA, she knew that it wasn't her usual symptoms. There could be other reasons for not calling 911, but it seems likely that they could be financial.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report