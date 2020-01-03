 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Online shopper finds hard to beat used car deal, subsequently learns he was not   (kiro7.com) divider line
Tannhauser
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Offer Up a beating?
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
From TFA: When Xavier Gamez met a prospective buyer for his 2002 Audi, he thought he was playing it safe.

Also from TFA:After carefully going to a public place with someone else to meet the buyer, he promptly let the buyer take him off alone for a "test drive".
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's coming to the point where you should livestream any meetups for buying or selling anything.
 
