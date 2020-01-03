 Skip to content
(Washington Post) United Methodist Church. Well, two out of three ain't bad
    United Methodist Church, Christian terms, Leaders of the church, Mainline, Bishop, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, Protestantism, United Church of Christ  
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're with UMC, and this vote drove away a good number of folks, but not for the reason you'd think;  the Desert Southwest chapter of the UMC (AZ, NV, NM, maybe another 1-2 states) shot a middle finger to "headquarters", and voted to become a "non-conforming conference".  and my church specifically - the pastor i mean - was very, very open about accepting LGTBQ folks and said she will perform same sex marriages (although i think this is symbolic, i'm not aware of her actually doing one).

and her stance I think drove folks away.  we've had the congregation drop by probably 30-40%.  We used to get 40-50 people first service, now we get 20, 25.

but whatever its worth, I fully support her stance.  why do people even care about same sex stuff these days?  jesus.  there aren't enough bona fide problems in teh world?
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One could say the same about the 'United' States of America.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jayfurr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Church attendance is dropping in mainline churches across the country.  The only "Christian" churches that seem to be expanding are the "McChurch" style churches which have the rock bands instead of choirs and a coffee bar at the back of the sanctuary and big rec-center style buildings and singles groups for every age bracket and so on.  They built one of those here (NW Vermont) and its parking lot is packed every week and as a result they had to go and build another to handle the overflow.

Meanwhile, the local Methodist and UCC and so on churches have 20-30 people in attendance any given week and the average age of parishioners is north of 60.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And I said, 'Die heretic' and I pushed him off."
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There can be only one...
farkyorefeelings
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Outline link.
 
Sophont
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some people just go to church to socialize and be part of a group, and don't want to be screamed at for being hellbound for sins that cover every normal human behavior.
Then there's the ones that look down on everyone else and use their religion as an excuse to hate, exclude, and belittle anything they don't like.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: "And I said, 'Die heretic' and I pushed him off."


Wanted to submit this as a headline, leaving satisfied instead....
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pro-war pro-torture United Methodists?  My family schismed from those Bush lovers in 2002.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: "And I said, 'Die heretic' and I pushed him off."


Stop being Emo.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: [Fark user image image 850x637]


There's been plenty of mergers too. The "United" came from a couple of M&As about 50 years ago. The corporate history of the church looks like Dow or AT&T.
 
TK-593
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: "And I said, 'Die heretic' and I pushed him off."


iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My parents' church is doing fine, but...then again the pastor doesn't rock the boat. He's an excellent speaker, but he chooses non-controversial methods every time.

For example: last year, when "Let the children come unto me" came up during the initial uproar about child cages...he was all like, "we need to accept the child, Jesus into our hearts".

/ he had a coughing fit 3/4ths of the way through. I like to think that was the pastor's god telling the pastor what his god thought of the pastor's brilliant side-step
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Heresy, heresy everywhere!"
 
aungen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I know is that Jesus didn't scream and whip Adam and Steve, no matter how many times they suggested it.  He was like 'There won't be married people in Heaven, you are all idiots.'

Or something like that.
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because of this, God gave them over to shameful lusts. Even their women exchanged natural sexual relations for unnatural ones. - Romans 1:26

THAT is why church people care about gayness. Don't even get me started on Leviticus.

Guess what else? If you get divorced for any other reason than THEIR infidelity, and remarry, you commit adultery (Matthew 19:9)

You can have real Christianity, based in the Bible, or you can have the new consequence-free "happy feely" stuff that happens in most churches.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bout time the christians started fighting each other again.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah, the church my wife goes to here is a Methodist one, and they chose to be open and accepting, too, which didn't go over well back at the home office, apparently... There are already people in the congregation who believe the whole thing is just too "liberal"...
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A quick list of everything the same level of sin as "unnatural sex"

They have become filled with every kind of wickedness, evil, greed and depravity. They are full of envy, murder, strife, deceit and malice. They are gossips, 30slanderers, God-haters, insolent, arrogant and boastful; they invent ways of doing evil; they disobey their parents; 31they have no understanding, no fidelity, no love, no mercy. 32

/and, you know, "unnatural sex" is found in abundance in ... wait for it... Nature
//suck on that, Augustine
///third slashie is opening a pay day loan place
 
aungen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am SICK AND TIRED of people boiling their baby goats in their mother's milk!
 
buzz hellzapoppin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: "And I said, 'Die heretic' and I pushed him off."


Emo Philips - Joke on Religion
Youtube ANNX_XiuA78
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So finally Methodist and Missouri Synod Methodist.   That's new and improved labelling.  It's a good thing.  The wrong and mislabeled church has been know to be fatal to some.
 
nursetim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been in the UMC all of my life. After the vote last to enact "the traditional plan" I knew it would beg a matter of time before a split would happen. We belonged to a UM church for years that was accepting of gay members; we went through our membership class to join this particular congregation with a same sex couple.  We're now in the process of joint a congregation closer to home that has the same philosophy of acceptance of anyone, so I'm pretty sure I know how that vote will go to stay or not.  I think this was the best outcome for both sides and everyone can go forward now.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jayfurr: Meanwhile, the local Methodist and UCC and so on churches have 20-30 people in attendance any given week and the average age of parishioners is north of 60.


Yup, that's us exactly.  70-80% of the congregation between first ("contemporary", i play guitar in the uptempo-ish praise band) and second (traditional, with the old timey choir) is easily over 60.  I'm in my mid 40s and wife and i are some of the younger folks.  we just had a family in their late 20s join and we were just about shocked.

and yeah, to what you said about church attendance dropping period, i agree, but specifically after the stance our pastor annnounced, we saw folks dropping out.  and when we'd talk to them, there were some codewords about why.  "She's just....so.....I mean, I get what she's saying but....I don't know if it's teh right thing for our family."  no one wanted to come out and say SHE LIKES THE GAYS but seemed to be the subtext.
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's be honest.

Your average church ignores the Bible.

Hence the gays, hence the remarriage after "gosh it didn't work out," the foul language pop "culture" television and music they consume, etc.

Read your Bible sometime.
 
Kazan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sophont: Then there's the ones that look down on everyone else and use their religion as an excuse to hate, exclude, and belittle anything they don't like.


and increasingly those are the only ones in church.  everyone else cares less by the day.
 
Abacus9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Brains: Let's be honest.

Your average church ignores the Bible.

Hence the gays, hence the remarriage after "gosh it didn't work out," the foul language pop "culture" television and music they consume, etc.

Read your Bible sometime.


Maybe you should try that yourself.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Used to go to a UMC back when I was a believer. Was friends with the pastor. He confided in me one day that even though he was happily married with children, he was bisexual. He was outed by someone unknown to me some time later and the entire congregation turned on him and basically ran him out of town. Nice folks huh? The pastor that replaced him ended up banging another member and when he was busted on that, he killed himself. That was about the end of my interest in "church." Though this had little to do with my now being an atheist, it sure left a sour taste. One of the most clickish, judgmental groups I've ever hung with.
 
cfreak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sigh. My church is a UMC here in Texas and even though we're in fairly more progressive Dallas, I suspect there's enough conservatives to force a vote.

/ really they should just go to First Baptist down the road
// Six Flags Over Trump
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: JesseL: [Fark user image image 850x637]

There's been plenty of mergers too. The "United" came from a couple of M&As about 50 years ago. The corporate history of the church looks like Dow or AT&T.


1968, so almost 50 on the dot.  And the United came from the Evangelical United Brethren Church, with the Methodist coming from the ... well, Methodist Church.
 
cfreak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Or we can realize it's all written down by people who were products of their time and culture and understand that god(s) is/are bigger than all that, if they exist in the first place.

/ true of the US Constitution as well
// Maybe the Bible needs amendments
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

So, you can be a coont or a mensch?  I think I'll go with mensch.
 
jayfurr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sophont: jayfurr: Church attendance is dropping in mainline churches across the country. The only "Christian" churches that seem to be expanding are the "McChurch" style churches which have the rock bands instead of choirs and a coffee bar at the back of the sanctuary and big rec-center style buildings and singles groups for every age bracket and so on. They built one of those here (NW Vermont) and its parking lot is packed every week and as a result they had to go and build another to handle the overflow.

Meanwhile, the local Methodist and UCC and so on churches have 20-30 people in attendance any given week and the average age of parishioners is north of 60.

Some people just go to church to socialize and be part of a group, and don't want to be screamed at for being hellbound for sins that cover every normal human behavior.
Then there's the ones that look down on everyone else and use their religion as an excuse to hate, exclude, and belittle anything they don't like.


The Methodist church I attended in South Burlington and the UCC church I attend in Richmond (Vermont) are some of the most open, friendly, accepting places around, with social consciences and a record of doing good work with the poor and so on.   Last year a bunch of us from Richmond UCC marched in the pride parade in Burlington.  

But then there're the *southern* Methodists.  Those guys are freaks.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

This is at the front door of my daughter's preschool at a UMC.
Fark user image


I know the preschool has a wait list for enrollment but have no idea about the attendance for Sunday services.
 
jayfurr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

That's certainly not a problem up here in Vermont; we only have one local church that's seriously anti-gay and everyone else is pretty much live and let live.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If they actually split up will they change their name since they're not United Methodists anymore.
 
jayfurr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: If they actually split up will they change their name since they're not United Methodists anymore.


As a former Methodist, I'm actually tickled as hell that the split takes the form of "the conservative bigots are the ones leaving and the sane people get to keep the name, church property, and so on."  It would have annoyed me if it'd been the other way around.

The African congregations are the ones who really screwed things up for the rest of the church; they're so conservative that they think TEH GAYS should be put to death, and in some African countries where the Methodist church is strong, it actually carries a sentence of life in prison to be gay.  If it hadn't been for that voting bloc, we probably could have pushed acceptance of TEH GAYS through four or eight years ago -- with the knowledge that some of the die-hard primitive solid rock Southern Methodists would probably leave nonetheless.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ah, the universal truth of Jesus: "I've never met a schism I didn't like.'
/s
 
fader74
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

farkyorefeelings: Outline link.


Thank You.

/God's work
//etc
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: If they actually split up will they change their name since they're not United Methodists anymore.


The United is from one of the churches that merged, the Evangelical United Brethren.  There are several flavors of Wesleyan that use the Methodist moniker in some form or another, so it isn't like the UMC is the only Methodist church (just the biggest).  I would assume the chowderheaded farkwits will keep the UMC handle, as they are the larger faction.  And the rest will most likely not form a cohesive whole, but either be a loose confederation of independent churches or a bunch of regional denominations.  One thing to realize is that the UMC itself owns the church property, so it is entirely possible for a congregation to leave and have to find a new building to worship in since the UMC would keep the building to house a replacement congregation.  The schismatics are probably going to be strapped for cash for a while, and unable to just create an alternate denominational structure from wishes and unicorn farts.  It is probably one of the main reasons the split hasn't happened already - you are losing a lot of access to the actually good outreach and charity apparatus the UMC has already set up.  The hope had been that the General Conference would eventually change its stance;  then if the farkwits leave, you get to keep the structural elements yourself (let them keep the church buildings so you aren't a dick).  But as-is, that is not how it will shake out.
 
ghettodwarf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

aungen: All I know is that Jesus didn't scream and whip Adam and Steve, no matter how many times they suggested it.  He was like 'There won't be married people in Heaven, you are all idiots.'

Or something like that.


so...you're saying it's a free for all up there?
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: This is at the front door of my daughter's preschool at a UMC.


while *I* fully support that, i think if our pastor put that up, it would be the death knell for our membership.

actually probably not;  everybody already left, maybe those of us still here are in the 100% "we welcome all" camp.  we lost a ton of people in the 30 or so days after the vote (Feb/Mar, was the national conference, and then in the 1-2 months afterwards, the AZ chapter, alongside the multi-state chapter, made to "non-conforming" vote.  when our church publicly said which camp we were in, within weeks ther was an exodus.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

phalamir: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: If they actually split up will they change their name since they're not United Methodists anymore.

The United is from one of the churches that merged, the Evangelical United Brethren.  There are several flavors of Wesleyan that use the Methodist moniker in some form or another, so it isn't like the UMC is the only Methodist church (just the biggest).  I would assume the chowderheaded farkwits will keep the UMC handle, as they are the larger faction.  And the rest will most likely not form a cohesive whole, but either be a loose confederation of independent churches or a bunch of regional denominations.  One thing to realize is that the UMC itself owns the church property, so it is entirely possible for a congregation to leave and have to find a new building to worship in since the UMC would keep the building to house a replacement congregation.  The schismatics are probably going to be strapped for cash for a while, and unable to just create an alternate denominational structure from wishes and unicorn farts.  It is probably one of the main reasons the split hasn't happened already - you are losing a lot of access to the actually good outreach and charity apparatus the UMC has already set up.  The hope had been that the General Conference would eventually change its stance;  then if the farkwits leave, you get to keep the structural elements yourself (let them keep the church buildings so you aren't a dick).  But as-is, that is not how it will shake out.


According to the article the new "traditional" church is getting several million in the divorce settlement.
 
The Brains
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

So, you can be a coont or a mensch?  I think I'll go with mensch.


Mensch? Temple is *that* way, Mr. Goldstein. A Reform temple, obviously
 
PiperArrow
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTA: "The good news is, in the end, everyone is going to end up in a church where they want to be."

Hmm, it's almost as if people believe what they want to believe, choose a church that agrees with their beliefs, and then claim the moral high ground for following the divine and unaltered will of God. That is great news!
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

What's odd, the big megachurch here in KC happens to be affiliated with the UMC.  It also happens to be the largest Methodist congregation in the world,and is decidedly on the pro-LGBTQ side.
 
The Brains
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I'm the one quoting scripture here
 
