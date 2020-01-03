 Skip to content
(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Naturally one wonders how Floridians survived without air conditioning this time of year
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't easy as a kid. Now I live there five months a year and it's a steady 72 degrees. I don't even look at the electric bill.
 
michiganteddybear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I moved to SW florida almost 10 years ago, and as far as I can remember, this is the warmest winter I have had to deal with..  my A/C unit would like a break for a couple days, but I dont see it happening
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the nuclear war eventually happens, the only species to survive will be cockroaches and Florida Man.
 
KingBiefWhistle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did it for like 5 years. It helped being in a two story townhouse where you could basically seal the bottom floor and get temps down to something approaching functional during the worst parts of summer. It's partly the reason I became damn near nocturnal during my late teens/early 20s though

/it's weird finally living somewhere where I experience all four seasons
 
Sean M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The answer is they didn't.  Very few people lived in Florida until air conditioning became more affordable.

Truth be told, you really don't need air conditioning in Florida during the day when it's hot. Yes, the heat is uncomfortable, but doable.   Rather, you need it at night when it's commonly 100% humidity (no exaggeration) and there is absolutely no breeze.  You can barely breathe in those conditions, let alone sleep in them.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They cooled themselves with paper fans and guzzled iced tea.

Well there you go.  They used ice.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without AC, the Southern tier of the USA would be all Messicanos and Indians.

Then again .... Nature has her little ways. Biatch.

/ People are staying in the Black Hole of Calcutta and founding billion dollar tech start-ups to avoid moving to Florida. Maybe they don't trust the AC to last much longer, let alone the sand bar.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't survive the summer in Syracuse without AC, I couldn't imagine living anywhere close to the south without it
 
michiganteddybear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sean M: The answer is they didn't.  Very few people lived in Florida until air conditioning became more affordable.

Truth be told, you really don't need air conditioning in Florida during the day when it's hot. Yes, the heat is uncomfortable, but doable.   Rather, you need it at night when it's commonly 100% humidity (no exaggeration) and there is absolutely no breeze.  You can barely breathe in those conditions, let alone sleep in them.


I second that, I have had a few days in summer where the A/C was on the fritz..  not too bad if its a breezy day (and usually is where I live, near the gulf), but at night, we where taking turns soaking in the tub filled with piss warm water..  why piss warm?  when the water lines are 1-2 feet from surface, the incomming water gets pretty warm
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trappedspirit: They cooled themselves with paper fans and guzzled iced tea.

Well there you go.  They used ice.


I remember fans, iced tea and windows that opened from when I was a kid visiting my Grandparents on the WASP side of the family. I think they also had other ways of dealing with heat, such as going to stay at the camp on the Miramichi's lesser tributary of a lesser tributary. I forget the exact cardinal points of the rivers.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seersucker.
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope 2020 brings only pay walled green lights.  Farkin Jerks.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The year that my apartment reached 112 degrees Fahrenheit with the humidity I realized that as a Canadian living in the world's coldest capital city, I would have to get an AC or die prematurely in middle age. That was about 20 or 30 years ago and I think I made the right choice between life and death. But there's always Trumpers to reckon with. I could still be proven wrong, in a matter of days, weeks, months or at the limit, years.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did they survive?  Just as they do now, but they were a lot sweatier and stinky back then.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sean M: The answer is they didn't.  Very few people lived in Florida until air conditioning became more affordable.

Truth be told, you really don't need air conditioning in Florida during the day when it's hot. Yes, the heat is uncomfortable, but doable.   Rather, you need it at night when it's commonly 100% humidity (no exaggeration) and there is absolutely no breeze.  You can barely breathe in those conditions, let alone sleep in them.


Agreed on night time A/C.

I won't even go camping unless night time temps are predicted to be 65 degrees or lower because even 70 degrees at 100% humidity and no breeze is hot enough to be a sweaty mess.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hooferatheart: I hope 2020 brings only pay walled green lights.  Farkin Jerks.


It's just Nature's way of weening you from too much screen time.

Be glad. It's like being banned from Fark for a time. It gives you a chance to get out of doors and see sunlight before night falls (about 4:30 pm this time of year, but the days are growing longer). I believe that every person should see the Sun rise once a year at least. Twice is pushing it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Floridians have always survived by cracking open each others' skulls to feast on the goo inside.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I spent most of last evening cursing some 'Asbestos wood' in my fireplace as I fitfully worked the bellows.
Yes, I do have a central AC unit bundled up in a tarp in my backyard. It seems like an ironic Canuckian joke right now.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I lived in Florida as a little kid in the early 1960s. The only places I recall having AC were some restaurants and movie theaters.  Cars had no AC.  You learned to deal with being hot.  It seemed normal.  There wasn't much tourist activity except on the coasts. My dad always brought an extra shirt to put on after lunch because he would get so sweaty -- at a desk job.
 
Micanope
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
They drank.  It's tradition continuing into the modern era.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Air temperatures in the inch just above a patch of exposed soil can easily top 150° on a hot day. Dig a foot or two down and angle your hole so the sun doesn't shine into it and you can find yourself cool and comfortable at somewhere between 60° and 80°.

/discovery channel, biatches
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sean M: Truth be told, you really don't need air conditioning in Florida during the day when it's hot. Yes, the heat is uncomfortable, but doable. Rather, you need it at night when it's commonly 100% humidity (no exaggeration) and there is absolutely no breeze. You can barely breathe in those conditions, let alone sleep in them.


I assume that Florida is much like Arizona in that everyone has ceiling fans in addition to air conditioning.  Even when the wind is calm, just turn on the fans and make your own breeze.  Life savers when the AC is on the fritz.

With heat waves becoming more common over in Europe, I wish that more hotels would start installing ceiling fans.  The last time I was over there during a nasty heat wave, the hotel I was staying at provided only a single 18" stand fan.  Yeah, that didn't do much to keep things cool at night.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Air temperatures in the inch just above a patch of exposed soil can easily top 150° on a hot day. Dig a foot or two down and angle your hole so the sun doesn't shine into it and you can find yourself cool and comfortable at somewhere between 60° and 80°.

/discovery channel, biatches


Digging a foot or two down in Florida will most likely encourage a sinkhole to swallow you up.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Before A/C houses were design to take advantage wind and breezes. Windows and doorways were arranged to maximize airflow.

Also the only people who lived here through the summer were southern hicks who sweated and stunk and didn't know better.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Air temperatures in the inch just above a patch of exposed soil can easily top 150° on a hot day. Dig a foot or two down and angle your hole so the sun doesn't shine into it and you can find yourself cool and comfortable at somewhere between 60° and 80°.

/discovery channel, biatches


And stay there for what, a month?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sdXjm​8​pZMws
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: ArcadianRefugee: Air temperatures in the inch just above a patch of exposed soil can easily top 150° on a hot day. Dig a foot or two down and angle your hole so the sun doesn't shine into it and you can find yourself cool and comfortable at somewhere between 60° and 80°.

/discovery channel, biatches

Digging a foot or two down in Florida will most likely encourage a sinkhole to swallow you up.


More like a swimming hole really
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DrEMHmrk2: Sean M: The answer is they didn't.  Very few people lived in Florida until air conditioning became more affordable.

Truth be told, you really don't need air conditioning in Florida during the day when it's hot. Yes, the heat is uncomfortable, but doable.   Rather, you need it at night when it's commonly 100% humidity (no exaggeration) and there is absolutely no breeze.  You can barely breathe in those conditions, let alone sleep in them.

Agreed on night time A/C.

I won't even go camping unless night time temps are predicted to be 65 degrees or lower because even 70 degrees at 100% humidity and no breeze is hot enough to be a sweaty mess.


We're the same, trying to sleep at night when it's over 80 with 100% humidity is miserable.

When we lived in FL after back to back hurricanes in 2004 we were without power for 2 weeks.  We also had a well, so no power = no water.  We pulled all the mattresses out to the living room for a cross breeze with the kitchen windows, but most days it was dead still & we just laid there sweating.

The company I worked for had locker rooms & showers so I'd go in early each day to get clean & ended up taking naps there because of the AC.

After a week we had family that had power restored so we stayed with them.   Lived in FL for 30+ years & thought I was used to the heat, but realized without AC to sleep comfortably it's just miserable.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Air temperatures in the inch just above a patch of exposed soil can easily top 150° on a hot day. Dig a foot or two down and angle your hole so the sun doesn't shine into it and you can find yourself cool and comfortable at somewhere between 60° and 80°.

/discovery channel, biatches


in florida dig a foot down and it'll fill with water.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

michiganteddybear: I moved to SW florida almost 10 years ago, and as far as I can remember, this is the warmest winter I have had to deal with..  my A/C unit would like a break for a couple days, but I dont see it happening


Global warming is a hellava drug.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You can live through it being hot as fark during the day, but when it's too hot to sleep at night it's just miserable.

In the very early days, you needed a screened in sleeping porch.  It's not unusual for it to be in the 70's outside at night in the summer, but the inside of the house just doesn't shed the heat it builds up during the day fast enough to let you sleep comfortably when the sun sets.  A good sleeping porch was open to the air on three sides, so it cooled off as fast as the outside air did.

Later, after the advent of electricity, you would get a whole house attic fan that would push the air inside the house out through vents in the ceiling and out through the attic so fast that you could open the bedroom windows and get a stiff breeze coming in through all of them.

The other things you would do were to try to keep the heat out of the house during the day.

Those big ass wrap around porches you see on southern homes allowed for roof lines that shade all the windows like a whole house awning.

Houses in the deep south would also have a second, much more basic kitchen for cooking outside during the summer. Just a range with an oven was good enough since you could still do the food prep in the normal kitchen.

Then you would pay special attention to the placement of trees planted in your yard do that they provided the most shade in the summer months.

Vines also prevent walls from absorbing heat from direct sunlight in the summer.

Until electricity, the whole strategy was to keep heat out in the day and shed it as fast as possible at night.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
your body adapts
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

KingBiefWhistle: I did it for like 5 years. It helped being in a two story townhouse where you could basically seal the bottom floor and get temps down to something approaching functional during the worst parts of summer. It's partly the reason I became damn near nocturnal during my late teens/early 20s though

/it's weird finally living somewhere where I experience all four seasons


Florida is sinking beneath the waves.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OldJames: I can't survive the summer in Syracuse without AC, I couldn't imagine living anywhere close to the south without it


U dont live in the south w/o ac.
U exist.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: your body adapts


Yup.
Canuckian in February - 'Hey, it's 7C degrees ootside! Let's have a BBQ!'
Canuckian in August - 'Hey, it's 7C degrees ootside! Turn on the goddamn furnace!'
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: How did they survive?  Just as they do now, but they were a lot sweatier and stinky back then.


And slower
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Air temperatures in the inch just above a patch of exposed soil can easily top 150° on a hot day. Dig a foot or two down and angle your hole so the sun doesn't shine into it and you can find yourself cool and comfortable at somewhere between 60° and 80°.

/discovery channel, biatches


Livin in a hole
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: Sean M: Truth be told, you really don't need air conditioning in Florida during the day when it's hot. Yes, the heat is uncomfortable, but doable. Rather, you need it at night when it's commonly 100% humidity (no exaggeration) and there is absolutely no breeze. You can barely breathe in those conditions, let alone sleep in them.

I assume that Florida is much like Arizona in that everyone has ceiling fans in addition to air conditioning.  Even when the wind is calm, just turn on the fans and make your own breeze.  Life savers when the AC is on the fritz.

With heat waves becoming more common over in Europe, I wish that more hotels would start installing ceiling fans.  The last time I was over there during a nasty heat wave, the hotel I was staying at provided only a single 18" stand fan.  Yeah, that didn't do much to keep things cool at night.


Nothing as refreshing as hot sticky air blowing on you.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Cardinal Ximenez: DrEMHmrk2: Sean M: The answer is they didn't.  Very few people lived in Florida until air conditioning became more affordable.

Truth be told, you really don't need air conditioning in Florida during the day when it's hot. Yes, the heat is uncomfortable, but doable.   Rather, you need it at night when it's commonly 100% humidity (no exaggeration) and there is absolutely no breeze.  You can barely breathe in those conditions, let alone sleep in them.

Agreed on night time A/C.

I won't even go camping unless night time temps are predicted to be 65 degrees or lower because even 70 degrees at 100% humidity and no breeze is hot enough to be a sweaty mess.

We're the same, trying to sleep at night when it's over 80 with 100% humidity is miserable.

When we lived in FL after back to back hurricanes in 2004 we were without power for 2 weeks.  We also had a well, so no power = no water.  We pulled all the mattresses out to the living room for a cross breeze with the kitchen windows, but most days it was dead still & we just laid there sweating.

The company I worked for had locker rooms & showers so I'd go in early each day to get clean & ended up taking naps there because of the AC.

After a week we had family that had power restored so we stayed with them.   Lived in FL for 30+ years & thought I was used to the heat, but realized without AC to sleep comfortably it's just miserable.


My best friend.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Cardinal Ximenez: DrEMHmrk2: Sean M: The answer is they didn't.  Very few people lived in Florida until air conditioning became more affordable.

Truth be told, you really don't need air conditioning in Florida during the day when it's hot. Yes, the heat is uncomfortable, but doable.   Rather, you need it at night when it's commonly 100% humidity (no exaggeration) and there is absolutely no breeze.  You can barely breathe in those conditions, let alone sleep in them.

Agreed on night time A/C.

I won't even go camping unless night time temps are predicted to be 65 degrees or lower because even 70 degrees at 100% humidity and no breeze is hot enough to be a sweaty mess.

We're the same, trying to sleep at night when it's over 80 with 100% humidity is miserable.

When we lived in FL after back to back hurricanes in 2004 we were without power for 2 weeks.  We also had a well, so no power = no water.  We pulled all the mattresses out to the living room for a cross breeze with the kitchen windows, but most days it was dead still & we just laid there sweating.

The company I worked for had locker rooms & showers so I'd go in early each day to get clean & ended up taking naps there because of the AC.

After a week we had family that had power restored so we stayed with them.   Lived in FL for 30+ years & thought I was used to the heat, but realized without AC to sleep comfortably it's just miserable.


Note to self: dont live in the south.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Coast is one thing, interior is another.  Acclimation is key either way.

My wife and I are on the gulf coast, so less temperature variation and better breeze, and we are acclimated to 80 degrees.  We can leave the windows open 6+ months out of the year.


Right now it is 80 and sunny, so windows and screen doors are open, and I'm sitting on the deck in my shorts.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: I assume that Florida is much like Arizona in that everyone has ceiling fans in addition to air conditioning.  Even when the wind is calm, just turn on the fans and make your own breeze.  Life savers when the AC is on the fritz.


Absolutely.  Ceiling fans in pretty much every room, plus two on the deck.
 
cherryl taggart
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I grew up just north of the Florida line in Georgia.  My parents had A/C, but rarely used it.  My grandparents didn't have it, and I was parked at their house most of the summer anyway.

Because we spent so much time working in the gardens, we slept like logs at night.  And having been in the sun all day, it felt cold at night, even in August.  Yeah, we were probably suffering from heatstroke and dehydration, but we'd bathe after supper, sit on the porch shelling, shucking, or peeling until the bugs got bad.  We'd go inside and sleep under blankets to keep the skeeters away.  The windows had no screens, but we had them open for the breezes that also keep the skeeters moving.

Nowadays, we are much closer to the Appalachian trail, but we keep the a/c at about 84 in the summer and the furnace at 60 in the winter.  Ceiling fans and an attic fan carry most of the load.
 
fsufan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In the old days, they built "Cracker" Homes.  Covered porch all the way around to keep sun out of the windows during the day.  House is up on blocks/stones so air passes under the floor. That window up top could be open to let heat out. Lots of windows.  Ceiling fans.

It was still stifling hot May/June thru September.  Here in the Pan-Handle/Big Bend, it rains most summer days around 3:00 pm.  In the rural areas, most small towns and businesses shut down at noon on Wednesday.  Not sure if it was because of the heat or not.

bing.comView Full Size
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
1. Design buildings to allow breezes to pass through.

2. Don't be fat.

3. Sweat, especially if you ignored #2.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sean M: The answer is they didn't.  Very few people lived in Florida until air conditioning became more affordable.

Truth be told, you really don't need air conditioning in Florida during the day when it's hot. Yes, the heat is uncomfortable, but doable.   Rather, you need it at night when it's commonly 100% humidity (no exaggeration) and there is absolutely no breeze.  You can barely breathe in those conditions, let alone sleep in them.


That's why a lot of poor people slept "outside" in their florida rooms in the summer.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fsufan: In the rural areas, most small towns and businesses shut down at noon on Wednesday.  Not sure if it was because of the heat or not.


Could have been because Wednesdays were typically when farmers sold their crops at market (which is why elections are on Tuesday). But it could have been due to the heat as well.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: your body adapts


And after being in 95 degree temps at 80% humidity for years u realize the body has limits to its ability to adapt.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: ArcadianRefugee: Air temperatures in the inch just above a patch of exposed soil can easily top 150° on a hot day. Dig a foot or two down and angle your hole so the sun doesn't shine into it and you can find yourself cool and comfortable at somewhere between 60° and 80°.

/discovery channel, biatches

in florida dig a foot down and it'll fill with water.


Fine.  Then dig up.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: fsufan: In the rural areas, most small towns and businesses shut down at noon on Wednesday.  Not sure if it was because of the heat or not.

Could have been because Wednesdays were typically when farmers sold their crops at market (which is why elections are on Tuesday). But it could have been due to the heat as well.


A lot of southern churches had services on both Sunday and Wednesday.
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jmr61: Cardinal Ximenez: DrEMHmrk2: Sean M: The answer is they didn't.  Very few people lived in Florida until air conditioning became more affordable.

Truth be told, you really don't need air conditioning in Florida during the day when it's hot. Yes, the heat is uncomfortable, but doable.   Rather, you need it at night when it's commonly 100% humidity (no exaggeration) and there is absolutely no breeze.  You can barely breathe in those conditions, let alone sleep in them.

Agreed on night time A/C.

I won't even go camping unless night time temps are predicted to be 65 degrees or lower because even 70 degrees at 100% humidity and no breeze is hot enough to be a sweaty mess.

We're the same, trying to sleep at night when it's over 80 with 100% humidity is miserable.

When we lived in FL after back to back hurricanes in 2004 we were without power for 2 weeks.  We also had a well, so no power = no water.  We pulled all the mattresses out to the living room for a cross breeze with the kitchen windows, but most days it was dead still & we just laid there sweating.

The company I worked for had locker rooms & showers so I'd go in early each day to get clean & ended up taking naps there because of the AC.

After a week we had family that had power restored so we stayed with them.   Lived in FL for 30+ years & thought I was used to the heat, but realized without AC to sleep comfortably it's just miserable.

My best friend.

[Fark user image image 600x600]


A neighbor down the street had one of those installed when the house was built that worked for the 1st week but then ran out of propane.  He couldn't get a delivery because there was a gasoline shortage too.

He was a good neighbor though. let an elderly couple & a young mother & her baby stay with them.
 
