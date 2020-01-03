 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Huffington Post)   Lesbian goes to a nudist swingers resort and I don't know why I'm still typing   (huffpost.com) divider line
30
    More: Interesting, Nudity, Monogamy, Thing, Marriage, Beach volleyball, Seaside resort, Con te partir, Naturism  
•       •       •

1436 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jan 2020 at 12:20 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
...and remains monogamous.  With her lover. Who stayed at home. So yeah, every possible erotic scenario that danced through my head just dissipated a bit more with each sentence I read...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Which type of lesbian are we talking about here?

.....ok, I'll allow it.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is that writing style hard to read or do I need more coffee?
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You think you might want to see what goes on at a nudist swingers resort, but you don't. You really don't.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Go on ........
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
HempHead
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So nothing happened and she did nothing.  A really page turner.
 
jst3p
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I hate the term "attention whore" but that was the most pointless, uninteresting, attention whoringest thing I ever read.

"LOL, look at me! I am a 40 year old lesbian who goes to a swingers resort but doesn't do anything with anyone!"
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I understand clickbait and all, but shouldn't Huffington Post at least have some fuzzy pictures, or sideboobs?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
/ Because nobody at nudist resorts is younger than I am (58 1/2 years old). Oops! Must go and give HempHead some voteys! Excuse me.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mugato: Which type of lesbian are we talking about here?

.....ok, I'll allow it.


Femme? Got it!
 
LewDux
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
jst3p: "LOL, look at me!
 
jst3p
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

LewDux: jst3p: "LOL, look at me!


Touche'
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Me and the wife don't have the body for it, but wish we could do something like that.

/she'd prolly divorce me
 
LewDux
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

coffeetime: I understand clickbait and all, but shouldn't Huffington Post at least have some fuzzy pictures, or sideboobs?


Some of us read Huffpost for articles
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HempHead: So nothing happened and she did nothing.  A really page turner.


She went with a bunch of preconceived bias and discovered even people that aren't exactly like her could be decent humans.

Yeah she's a real scholar.
 
cashman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Not enough pictures in that article.
 
reveal101
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"The funny lesbian" they called her to her face, "insufferable attention seeker" they called her in private, I'm guessing.

The reason you were never hit on is because male swingers are smart enough not to stick their dick in crazy, I'm guessing.
 
hi13760
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sorry to ruin your fantasy but....

"Her latest book, "Be That Unicorn. Find Your Magic, Live Your Truth, And Share Your Shine,""

That was a ad to plug her book
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
CSB:

Never had an interest in the nudist lifestyle. I'm perfectly happy wearing clothes when I'm in public.

But, a few years ago we were staying in a resort in SE Asia and our little bungalow had a small, private pool (about the size of two parking spaces), and a low wall offering some privacy from the main path connecting all the other bungalows. So the morning of the day we were checking out, I skinny-dipped for the first time in my life, and I have to say it was delightful. Something about being outdoors surrounded by nature, floating around in my birthday suit was really exhilarating.

That said, I have no interest in being around a bunch of other people when I'm nude.

/CSB
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

brantgoose: / Because nobody at nudist resorts is younger than I am (58 1/2 years old). Oops! Must go and give HempHead some voteys! Excuse me.


I bet nina hartley would, and I would then, and you would too.  talk about the center of attention.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In case you were wondering, "Purple Monkey Dishwasher" is in Colorado.

https://what3words.com/purple.monkey.​d​ishwasher

/Zoom way out
//There's a lot of nothing there
///Three!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wait, lipstick or Longshoreman?

/sorry
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

reveal101: "The funny lesbian" they called her to her face, "insufferable attention seeker" they called her in private, I'm guessing.

The reason you were never hit on is because male swingers are smart enough not to stick their dick in crazy, I'm guessing.


Or maybe people in such places care a lot about consent, there are plenty of willing partners, and they aren't the kind of asshole you're projecting.
 
jst3p
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cashman: Not enough pictures in that article.


Fark user imageView Full Size


There were too many pictures in that article.

/She has John Elway teeth.
 
Nullav
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

edmo: Is that writing style hard to read or do I need more coffee?


Yes.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

JesseL: reveal101: "The funny lesbian" they called her to her face, "insufferable attention seeker" they called her in private, I'm guessing.

The reason you were never hit on is because male swingers are smart enough not to stick their dick in crazy, I'm guessing.

Or maybe people in such places care a lot about consent, there are plenty of willing partners, and they aren't the kind of asshole you're projecting.


Puckered?
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Right on bro, I think I've seen this one.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: JesseL: reveal101: "The funny lesbian" they called her to her face, "insufferable attention seeker" they called her in private, I'm guessing.

The reason you were never hit on is because male swingers are smart enough not to stick their dick in crazy, I'm guessing.

Or maybe people in such places care a lot about consent, there are plenty of willing partners, and they aren't the kind of asshole you're projecting.

Puckered?


I think, technically, if it's projecting then it's a rosebud.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report