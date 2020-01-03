 Skip to content
(Fox 5 New York)   Y2020 hits NYC parking meters   (fox5ny.com) divider line
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parking meters fail across New York City due to 2020 software issue

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As for tickets for people who didn't have coins, the city issued  a terse statement saying simply, "We are discussing with the Department of Finance."

Lol. EABOD and cram that ticket up your ass.
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They better drop the tickets, People get those prepaid cards and expect to be able to use them
 
Shazam999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably got the first two numbers in 2020 confused with the other two numbers.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shazam999: Probably got the first two numbers in 2020 confused with the other two numbers.


Which one's the base number, and which one is your own vision rating? Nobody knows.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew I should have bought more Bakker Bukkitz and shotgun shells. Goddammitsomuch.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We are discussing with the Department of Finance..."

"...how much money we're gonna make with this shiat!"
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It says the software in meters used in New York City had established an end date of January 1, 2020 - and had never been updated.

Ransomware comes in many forms.
 
Professor Science
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As for tickets for people who didn't have coins, the city issued  a terse statement saying simply, "We are discussing with the Department of Finance."

For those not fluent in New York government language, allow me to translate: "Fark you, pay me."
 
semiotix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, nobody could have anticipated there would still be a New York City in 2020.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NephilimNexus: It says the software in meters used in New York City had established an end date of January 1, 2020 - and had never been updated.

Ransomware comes in many forms.


I remember hearing from the guys who make Chuck E. Cheese robots (and other corny pizza places) that they've got a "maintenance code" that shuts down the robots after 3 months. As long as all your bills are paid, they'll let you know how to fix it.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not as bad a software issue as that website has a redirect trap for mobile.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
readthespirit-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size


Likes a challenge
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NYC says FU Pay Me

those tickets are never getting dismissed
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The software vendor

content.fortune.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Donnie Brasco - Parking Meters
Youtube H-rgbPGNk7k
 
Kevin72 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
<a href='https://postimages.org/' target='_blank'><img src='https://i.postimg.cc/05DsgTG1/Act​ually-believe.gif' border='0' alt='Actually-believe'/></a>
 
Kevin72 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The New York City Department of Transportation blames the outage on a configuration error in the credit-card payment software used by a vendor.  It says the software in meters used in New York City had established an end date of January 1, 2020 - and had never been updated.

And they just now realized that after January 1, 2020.

If only there were some kind of expression about things being easy to see with hindsight....
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Cool hand Luke opening scene
Youtube FxWKSglO0fo
 
midigod
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm not sure why this happened. So many people have been telling me the new decade doesn't start until 2021.
 
jst3p
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/H-rgbPGN​k7k?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Such a good movie.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It says the software in meters used in New York City had established an end date of January 1, 2020 - and had never been updated.

LOL. The software can't even be ten years old. Why would there even be an end date?
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: The New York City Department of Transportation blames the outage on a configuration error in the credit-card payment software used by a vendor.  It says the software in meters used in New York City had established an end date of January 1, 2020 - and had never been updated.

And they just now realized that after January 1, 2020.

If only there were some kind of expression about things being easy to see with hindsight....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
que.guero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Russ1642: It says the software in meters used in New York City had established an end date of January 1, 2020 - and had never been updated.

LOL. The software can't even be ten years old. Why would there even be an end date?


content3.jdmagicbox.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Russ1642: It says the software in meters used in New York City had established an end date of January 1, 2020 - and had never been updated.

LOL. The software can't even be ten years old. Why would there even be an end date?


Is it ransomware?
"Cross my palm with silver, or the parking meters die at midnight New Years Eve"
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How much do you want to bet they aren't going to forgive any parking tickets that resulted from their failed meters.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Russ1642: It says the software in meters used in New York City had established an end date of January 1, 2020 - and had never been updated.

LOL. The software can't even be ten years old. Why would there even be an end date?


I'm guessing the company that wrote the software did it on purpose to guarantee another contract for updates.

The city claims it is a configuration error.  That sounds like bs to me.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Russ1642: It says the software in meters used in New York City had established an end date of January 1, 2020 - and had never been updated.

LOL. The software can't even be ten years old. Why would there even be an end date?

I'm guessing the company that wrote the software did it on purpose to guarantee another contract for updates.

The city claims it is a configuration error.  That sounds like bs to me.


Maybe the wording in the contract was "... must function correctly until Dec 31, 2019..." and they made it do exactly that.
 
