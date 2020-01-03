 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Nothing says 'Will you marry me' in redneck like a good old marriage proposal using 'disgusting' tobacco with a engagement ring in it (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought a pissed off dad with a shotgun was a redneck proposal.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
That would make most women Red Man...
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Did they meet at a family reunion?
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: That would make most women Red Man...


Nah, it would make them just a little grizzly.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I bet he's a goddamn sexual Tyrannosaurus.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: Mr. Shabooboo: That would make most women Red Man...

Nah, it would make them just a little grizzly.



I heard that they are going to honeymoon in Copenhagen.
 
Abacus9
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Don't you mean "uh engagement ring in it"?
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"You gonna make a fine sister/wife."
 
gar1013
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nothing says classist, elitist, and racist like using the term "redneck" to describe someone else because you don't like their wedding proposal.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
'You CHAW be mah wife, Bobby-Sue?'

'Darn-tootin', Billy-Bob!'

'Let's both hork our wads in the spittoon & lock lips tuh celebrate our nuptials!'
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What a dip
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gar1013: Nothing says classist, elitist, and racist like using the term "redneck" to describe someone else because you don't like their wedding proposal.


But they call themselves rednecks, it's in their music and everything.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gar1013: Nothing says classist, elitist, and racist like using the term "redneck" to describe someone else because you don't like their wedding proposal.



I bet they will go full white trash and have the reception at Waffle House.
 
probesport
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
But it's home, the only life I ever known
 
