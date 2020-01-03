 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   If you thought they were bad before, things are about to get a lot worse   (theguardian.com) divider line
11
    More: Followup, Animal rights, Nutrition, employment tribunal, Ethics, Veganism, Speciesism, ethical veganism, Jordi Casamitjana  
•       •       •

457 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jan 2020 at 9:15 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Once Great Britain.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Therefore ANY FARKING THING is now able to be a protected class in Britain. I really don't think they've thought this through to its conclusion.

/While I still think the UK should remain part of the EU, if Brussels were to now turn round and kick the UK out without delay, I would totally understand.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So will he be able to sue employers who don't provide a work space entirely devoid of animal based products?
These people are going to become even more insufferable.
 
wage0048
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hahahahaha.  F*ck that.

I'm gonna go ahead and open a restaurant where literally everything on the menu contains meat or an animal product.  Some farking vegan walks in and demands accommodation, I'll tell them to fark off and that they can order what's on the menu or they can go somewhere else.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This entire thread is likely to upset my face mites.

Who do I sue?
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Not sure if I understand this?
No intake of animal based protein into their bodies?
How do the procreate?

Vegan semen?
 
Brainsick
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wage0048: Hahahahaha.  F*ck that.

I'm gonna go ahead and open a restaurant where literally everything on the menu contains meat or an animal product.  Some farking vegan walks in and demands accommodation, I'll tell them to fark off and that they can order what's on the menu or they can go somewhere else.


With photos of the animals being served as well! Really celebrate it. That'll show 'em...something?

/was just talking w/my 6yo last night
//told her we're grateful that the animals existed so we can continue to exist
///I think she's getting it
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Therefore ANY FARKING THING is now able to be a protected class in Britain. I really don't think they've thought this through to its conclusion.


Sure they have.   They know that some things will be a protected class, like veganism, and some things won't, like being a cisgendered white male.  Or a Tory.

In fact, they're *DEPENDING* on that to be true.
 
eKonk
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is being a complete asshole a protected class? Because I'm really feeling threatened lately and could benefit if it is...
 
07X18
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Vegan food is delicious....

However, no matter how much they claim to be vegan because they object to killing animals, the fact remains that thousands upon thousands of tiny critters die due to mechanical harvesting.  Baby deer, mice, moles, rabbits, and countless insects, mauled by machinery.  Or the fact that plants are living things too and have been proven to communicate and react to outside stimulus. They can claim moral superiority, but they should realize that there is no such thing as living a life without blood on your hands.  Get over it and eat what you want, but you're no better than anyone else you sanctimonious a-holes.
https://www.anthropocenemagazine.org/​2​018/07/how-many-animals-killed-in-agri​culture/


Not to mention the glyphosate (the active ingredient in roundup) poisoning you get from an all veg diet.  Enjoy your impossible/beyond burgers.

/Posted on a phone using li-ion batteries
//Kids are slaves in lithium mines
///Get half a banana a day for "payment"
 
Hachitori
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The real issue here, is not his veganism but whether his employer has the right to fire him for criticizing the company.

I know it's a waste of time to even mention it, but I thought I toss it out there...
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report