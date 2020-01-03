 Skip to content
(ABC 27)   Wranglers stole $2,500 worth of jeans from clothing store   (abc27.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they real, comfortable jeans?
 
Mukster
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Did they drive off in a Jeep?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
CSB: so I'm in Costco with Mrs. Henry buying a pair of cheap-ass jeans & wondering aloud if they'll fit my shrunken cheap ass when an employee comes up & tells me to hold the waistband up to my neck (with the fly facing out). 'If the jeans just reach around the neck they'll fit you' - she says.
She was right - and I was amazed.
 
probesport
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Levi likes his money, he makes a lot they say.
 
probesport
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mukster: Did they drive off in a Jeep?


levistrauss.comView Full Size
 
Report