 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Uber driver earns college degree after random passenger wipes out her Uber student loan debt   (fox43.com) divider line
13
    More: Sappy, Bachelor's degree, Associate's degree, Academic degree, College, Latonya Young, Atlanta, Bachelor of Science, Debut albums  
•       •       •

418 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jan 2020 at 10:38 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's Uber nice of that person.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Uber is going to sue for their cut.
 
wxboy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Student loan debt doesn't work like that.  They don't withhold degrees until you pay off the debt.  What does happen is if you owe the university money, they might hold back the diploma or prevent you from registering for classes.  That's what happened here, but that's not a "loan", that's just being behind on a bill.

/Pedant.
 
CanuckInCA
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
stochastic charity: making right society's wrongs, sometimes
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She's studying to be a lawyer. Yeah, we need more of those...

JC
 
arbitterm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Plot twist: He's an actor, paid by Uber, in a ploy to get more people driving for Uber in the hopes of some rich guy paying off their bills.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I honestly can't ever see myself learning that much about my Uber driver during the course of a ride. And it's not because I don't respect them or anything -- I just don't have those social skills. That's the difference between me and my wife; give her five minutes alone with someone and she'll walk away knowing that person's life story.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Literally I was blown away," Young said

*eye twitch*
 
palelizard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Look, I hired you to drive the car, not write your biography. I don't want you to talk, let alone tell me your life story.
 
huntercr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
headline: customer pays off College debt for Uber driver.
reads article:  $700

I know $700 isn't chump change, and she's got kids and that's a big deal, but...  if you have a job, you can't just set aside $50 a month?

/also what college holds its degrees hostage?
//this smells like Fark news of old. Feel good story for the readers.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: "Literally I was blown away," Young said

*eye twitch*


I didn't think you were allowed to get blown in an uber.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

huntercr: you can't just set aside $50 a month?


You could also just buy more money.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Dangerous_sociopath: "Literally I was blown away," Young said

*eye twitch*

I didn't think you were allowed to get blown in an uber.


Not since Travis Kalanick left, anyway.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report