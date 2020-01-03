 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   Begun, the 'lightsaber' laser wars to chase off pigeons have for Scottish Parliament workers   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
7
    More: Weird, Scotland, Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh, Scottish Sun, Lothian Tory MSP Miles Briggs, The Sun, Edinburgh Evening News, News Group Newspapers  
•       •       •

441 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jan 2020 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope it goes smoother than it does with geese.

Man Fights Goose With A Lightsaber WITH SOUND!!!
Youtube YYyn-nP92JE
 
Marcos P
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Holyrood? Ha
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
1941 - Hollywood!
Youtube CP9P8YKBSlE
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The heinous Canada goose would kick your ass if you tried that on him.
I think those things are the avian equivalent of Darth Vader or sumpin'.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Could always poison the pigeons and maybe do in a squirrel or two
 
tjsands1118
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: The heinous Canada goose would kick your ass if you tried that on him.
I think those things are the avian equivalent of Darth Vader or sumpin'.


I am 6'3" and fat. Canadian geese can appearantly see the constant hunger in my eyes because I can walk through a flock on the ground and they just part and let me by. So the few times I've charged them with lightsabers, they flew off, much to my stomachs dismay.

/wolverine claws and bat'Leth fared just as poorly.
//I did get one with my webshooter, but unfortunately silly string will not even slow an adult goose.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: oldfarthenry: The heinous Canada goose would kick your ass if you tried that on him.
I think those things are the avian equivalent of Darth Vader or sumpin'.

I am 6'3" and fat. Canadian geese can appearantly see the constant hunger in my eyes because I can walk through a flock on the ground and they just part and let me by. So the few times I've charged them with lightsabers, they flew off, much to my stomachs dismay.

/wolverine claws and bat'Leth fared just as poorly.
//I did get one with my webshooter, but unfortunately silly string will not even slow an adult goose.


You should offer your 'goose-Moses' skills to golf courses in your area. You could make some good side-job money.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report