(The New York Times)   Hope you gassed up your car before the opening assassination of World War III   (nytimes.com) divider line
72
    United Arab Emirates, Iran, Persian Gulf, Saudi Arabia, Oil prices, Petroleum, Iran's supreme leader, United States  
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meh.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry.  Americans have been taking advantage of the great economy to buy small, fuel efficient vehicles instead of massive gas guzzlers.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lycanth: Meh.


This.

The last 3 years have been one civilization ending crisis after another, at least according to many here on Fark, and yet, here we still are.

Keep trying, though.   I'm *SURE* the wolf will eventually show up.
 
hawks9nkh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how in Trump's effort to wage a war so he gets re-elected, he hurts the working class by raising gas prices.

This doesn't phase him, he don't care.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We can only hope.
 
blockhouse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smug people bragging about their Tesla purchases flooding this thread in five . . . four . . . three . . . two . . . one . . .
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean that people will panic and unload their SUVs soon?

I'd pick up a Tahoe or something if they got cheap enough.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hawks9nkh: I like how in Trump's effort to wage a war so he gets re-elected, he hurts the working class by raising gas prices.

This doesn't phase him, he don't care.


Rising gas prices are one of the few things that we KNOW can impact elections. If gas goes WAY up it could hurt trump.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: hawks9nkh: I like how in Trump's effort to wage a war so he gets re-elected, he hurts the working class by raising gas prices.

This doesn't phase him, he don't care.

Rising gas prices are one of the few things that we KNOW can impact elections. If gas goes WAY up it could hurt trump.


But you know he'll still get at least 30% because while gas prices are going up Trump will be stigginit to the libs and Iranians.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Don't worry.  Americans have been taking advantage of the great economy to buy small, fuel efficient vehicles instead of massive gas guzzlers.


In case you haven't heard, we're a net exporter of petroleum products now, both in crude oil and in refined products.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl​e​s/2019-11-29/u-s-posts-first-month-in-​70-years-as-a-net-petroleum-exporter

Oh, and there is a glut of it on the market, and it's not going away anytime soon.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-oi​l​-prices/oil-to-be-stuck-in-a-rut-in-20​20-as-slowing-demand-fuels-glut-reuter​s-poll-idUSKBN1Y314F
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: hawks9nkh: I like how in Trump's effort to wage a war so he gets re-elected, he hurts the working class by raising gas prices.

This doesn't phase him, he don't care.

Rising gas prices are one of the few things that we KNOW can impact elections. If gas goes WAY up it could hurt trump.


If you pray hard enough for it, it could happen!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is America great again yet?
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget the petrol prices, the last thing the US can afford is yet another war, hot or cold.
 
incendi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

ansius: Forget the petrol prices, the last thing the US can afford is yet another war, hot or cold.


No, there's always money for guns, you just have to cut the butter budget a little. No, a little more... nope, not yet... keep going...
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is about the 10th World War III of my lifetime. It's like World War III X.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You know, this is a winning strategy.  I usually have to have my spies get caught, or capture an enemy agent before I can declare war and capture the other Civ's capital without getting a big warmonger penalty.  You are all worried now, but once we capture Tehran and the happiness bonus from Notre Dame kicks in you will all change your tune.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dittybopper: If you pray hard enough for it, it could happen!


Iran and gas prices are what sunk Jimmy Carter, if you will recall.
 
geduld
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I ride the bus so I don't need gas!11!!!
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ansius: Forget the petrol prices, the last thing the US can afford is yet another war, hot or cold.


What makes you think the Cold War ever ended?

Did you think that because the USSR collapsed, that we or they stopped planning to fight each other?   Or that we stopped planning to fight China, and them us?

Do you think that we've not been in a continuous proxy war with Iran since the Iranian Revolution in 1979?   This is nothing new, the only thing "new" about it is that:

1.  The Iranians did something, like they always do*, and
2.  The US military was given a relatively free hand in countering it.

*If you need a list:  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/​Iran_and​_state-sponsored_terrorism
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: You know, this is a winning strategy.  I usually have to have my spies get caught, or capture an enemy agent before I can declare war and capture the other Civ's capital without getting a big warmonger penalty.  You are all worried now, but once we capture Tehran and the happiness bonus from Notre Dame kicks in you will all change your tune.


You remember nuclear Ghandi?  We still haven't fully recovered from that debacle.
 
Gooch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm sure Putin, Xi and Merkel are having back channel communiques with Khahmeni (as superpowers should) to stave off a disastrous war resulting from this ill thought imbroglio.

Keep consuming, it'll all blow over.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Don't worry.  Americans have been taking advantage of the great economy to buy small, fuel efficient vehicles instead of massive gas guzzlers.


We make our own gas, who gives a fark.  In fact, this makes us richer as US oil will be worth more making Fracking more profitable. Exon will just pull the caps off a few more wells.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dittybopper: What makes you think the Cold War ever ended?


We did have a few years there where there was a slight dip in military spending.  That's why we have the F-35 now, to prevent future dips in spending.
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

blockhouse: Smug people bragging about their Tesla purchases flooding this thread in five . . . four . . . three . . . two . . . one . . .


Youre gonna be waiting a looooong time
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
THESE ARE THE END TIMES
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: You know, this is a winning strategy.  I usually have to have my spies get caught, or capture an enemy agent before I can declare war and capture the other Civ's capital without getting a big warmonger penalty.  You are all worried now, but once we capture Tehran and the happiness bonus from Notre Dame kicks in you will all change your tune.


Unfortunately at the moment, Notre Dame is incapable of producing any extra happiness.  :(
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Prince George: Glockenspiel Hero: Don't worry.  Americans have been taking advantage of the great economy to buy small, fuel efficient vehicles instead of massive gas guzzlers.

We make our own gas, who gives a fark.  In fact, this makes us richer as US oil will be worth more making Fracking more profitable. Exon will just pull the caps off a few more wells.


We're about to ship all our gas to Europe, I'm afraid.  So prices will be going back up.  Especially now that gas producers can "smooth out" world demand by exporting our oil and gas.  Drill, baby, drill, then send it all overseas.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A drone strike knocks half of the World's largest oil production facility offline and not much happens. Kill this guy and prices go up. makes sense
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dittybopper: SpectroBoy: hawks9nkh: I like how in Trump's effort to wage a war so he gets re-elected, he hurts the working class by raising gas prices.

This doesn't phase him, he don't care.

Rising gas prices are one of the few things that we KNOW can impact elections. If gas goes WAY up it could hurt trump.

If you pray hard enough for it, it could happen!


The price of the barrel matters not a bit. I don't buy crude to put in my car. The point is, these MFers will take any excuse to raise gas prices. So, BOHICA.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dittybopper: SpectroBoy: hawks9nkh: I like how in Trump's effort to wage a war so he gets re-elected, he hurts the working class by raising gas prices.

This doesn't phase him, he don't care.

Rising gas prices are one of the few things that we KNOW can impact elections. If gas goes WAY up it could hurt trump.

If you pray hard enough for it, it could happen!


Ya know, he'll tell his rabid faithful that as soon as he's re-elect....   re-elect.....   as soon as Trump is...   I can't type that.  As soon as the election is over and he's still in the White House, he'll order the price of gas to $2 a gallon.  Because no one can make deals like him.  He'll just say "We're you're best customer and we're just gonna pay $2.  And you'll like it 'cause we buy so much.  Great deal."
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
But  .. but, I thought we were now the leading oil producer in the world now and energy independent??? So WTF
 
JackAssHole
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
hawks9nkh:
This doesn't phase him, he don't care.

*faze
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: dittybopper: If you pray hard enough for it, it could happen!

Iran and gas prices are what sunk Jimmy Carter, if you will recall.


Ironically, the House of Saud was merciless about withholding crude to America, and the only way that the Oil Embargo was broken was when Saddam Hussein opened his exports to the US. This made Saddam the US government's BFF in the middle east (2nd to Israel), but also began Saddam's shiatlist status with the rest of the middle east. Look where that got him.

And here we are, bombing Iraq and provoking a war with Iran to appease those bonesaw-swinging monsters at the House of Saud.
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Glockenspiel Hero: Don't worry.  Americans have been taking advantage of the great economy to buy small, fuel efficient vehicles instead of massive gas guzzlers.

In case you haven't heard, we're a net exporter of petroleum products now, both in crude oil and in refined products.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/article​s/2019-11-29/u-s-posts-first-month-in-​70-years-as-a-net-petroleum-exporter

Oh, and there is a glut of it on the market, and it's not going away anytime soon.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-oil​-prices/oil-to-be-stuck-in-a-rut-in-20​20-as-slowing-demand-fuels-glut-reuter​s-poll-idUSKBN1Y314F


That's been true for a while.

It also has fark-all to do with prices, appearantly, with the exception of the glut, which will be sold as soon as oil prices go up some more, I am sure.

The only thing that matters to gas prices is the anticipated future cost of oil; or at least, that is what I have observed.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

blockhouse: Smug people bragging about their Tesla purchases flooding this thread in five . . . four . . . three . . . two . . . one . . .


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Prince George: Glockenspiel Hero: Don't worry.  Americans have been taking advantage of the great economy to buy small, fuel efficient vehicles instead of massive gas guzzlers.

We make our own gas, who gives a fark.  In fact, this makes us richer as US oil will be worth more making Fracking more profitable. Exon will just pull the caps off a few more wells.


ExxonMobil isn't your fellow American citizen who will "pitch in for the war effort" by holding down fuel prices.  They will charge what the market will bear.

"We" don't own any oil; we don't have nationalized oil companies.
 
vinniethepoo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Trump's following the Bush strategy: a wartime president always gets re-elected. Plus it drives the impeachment hearings out of the headlines and top news stories. Double-plus he's never cared how his idiotic actions affect America. Look at his trade war with China for just one example.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

blockhouse: Smug people bragging about their Tesla purchases flooding this thread in five . . . four . . . three . . . two . . . one . . .


Teslas need electricity, and that electricity has to come from somewhere. Either from coal-fired plants, nuclear reactors, or from windmills that are made from shiatloads of carbon generated in their manufacture. (This may surprise you, but wind generators aren't made out of hemp)

All electric cars do is to add several more steps between mass consumption of resources going into one end to the product coming out at the other end.

They are the "Impossible Whopper" of transportation.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Kill a terrorist, and other terrorists threaten terrorism.
Taking this guy out definitely falls in the Tough shiat category.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Terrapin Bound: THESE ARE THE END TIMES


If so, I'm leaving work early, stopping by the liquor store for a bottle of Johnny Walker, and enjoying the view.

If my liver only has to make it until the end of 2020, I say MEH.  It was a good run.  May as well have some fun on the way out.  Fark those transplant Nazi's and their Phosphatidylethanol tests.

Oh, and I'm buying a boat.  WHO'S WITH ME!!!!
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

blockhouse: Smug people bragging about their Tesla purchases flooding this thread in five . . . four . . . three . . . two . . . one . . .


Ha ha, I take public transportation.....

/am I doing it right?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: blockhouse: Smug people bragging about their Tesla purchases flooding this thread in five . . . four . . . three . . . two . . . one . . .

Teslas need electricity, and that electricity has to come from somewhere. Either from coal-fired plants, nuclear reactors, or from windmills that are made from shiatloads of carbon generated in their manufacture. (This may surprise you, but wind generators aren't made out of hemp)


And let's not forget that windmills kill millions and millions of birds.  I know more about windmills than anybody, and believe me, when you see these windmills you see more dead birds than you've ever seen in your life.

Just the other day these birdwatchers came up to me.  Big, huge birdwatchers.  Real rough and tough birdwatchers.  They tell me they were the biggest bird watchers anyone had ever seen!  And they had tears in their eyes!  They said "Sir, will you please do something about the windmills?"  We'll see.  We'll see.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: But  .. but, I thought we were now the leading oil producer in the world now and energy independent??? So WTF


TF is that a bunch of computer algorithms panicked, as they always do when big news hits the wire. Once humans get involved and give it some analysis, things tend to get back to reality. Also, while we're independent the rest of the world isn't, and oil is a worldwide commodity. Prices even here in the US will reflect that.
 
Kitsapian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In his unrelenting effort to make America great again, President P. Grabber has ordered the assassination of Gen. Qasem Soleimani, commander of Iran's Quds Force.  The order was carried out by drone at Tehran's airport.  Iran is pissed off, and since its rockets recently took out a chunk of Saudi Arabia's refining capacity, it has a demonstrated capability of retaliation.  Our most obvious targets are U.S. ships in the area, so the lives of our sailors are at risk.  I suspect Grabber imagines that being a wartime president will protect him from impeachment, but that seems to work best when some other president initiates the conflict:  FDR, and not  Hideki Tojo came out ahead in WWII.Grabber's supporters will doubtless consider this an act of noble bravery.  One hopes they are sufficiently avid supporters to line up at the recruiting offices when the doors open.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: hawks9nkh: I like how in Trump's effort to wage a war so he gets re-elected, he hurts the working class by raising gas prices.

This doesn't phase him, he don't care.

Rising gas prices are one of the few things that we KNOW can impact elections. If gas goes WAY up it could hurt trump.


It's cute you think twitler's base can afford cars
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: AAAAGGGGHHHH: blockhouse: Smug people bragging about their Tesla purchases flooding this thread in five . . . four . . . three . . . two . . . one . . .

Teslas need electricity, and that electricity has to come from somewhere. Either from coal-fired plants, nuclear reactors, or from windmills that are made from shiatloads of carbon generated in their manufacture. (This may surprise you, but wind generators aren't made out of hemp)

And let's not forget that windmills kill millions and millions of birds.  I know more about windmills than anybody, and believe me, when you see these windmills you see more dead birds than you've ever seen in your life.

Just the other day these birdwatchers came up to me.  Big, huge birdwatchers.  Real rough and tough birdwatchers.  They tell me they were the biggest bird watchers anyone had ever seen!  And they had tears in their eyes!  They said "Sir, will you please do something about the windmills?"  We'll see.  We'll see.


What a bunch of conspiracy shiat.
Windmills don't kill birds by impact, they kill them by INSTANT CANCER.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Franz Ferdinand take me out

and possibly one of my more favorite SNL moments about the editor of a newspaper reporting on the bombing of Pear Harbor-- the headline on the last page of the newspaper: Japs Bomb "base"
 
hawks9nkh
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

JackAssHole: hawks9nkh:
This doesn't phase him, he don't care.

*faze


yes, thank you. It looked wrong to me too but I was too lazy to look it up.
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dittybopper: ansius: Forget the petrol prices, the last thing the US can afford is yet another war, hot or cold.

What makes you think the Cold War ever ended?

Did you think that because the USSR collapsed, that we or they stopped planning to fight each other?   Or that we stopped planning to fight China, and them us?

Do you think that we've not been in a continuous proxy war with Iran since the Iranian Revolution in 1979?   This is nothing new, the only thing "new" about it is that:

1.  The Iranians did something, like they always do*, and
2.  The US military was given a relatively free hand in countering it.

*If you need a list:  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/I​ran_and_state-sponsored_terrorism


It ended when the Soviet Union collapsed.

We never stopped developing new weapons and capabilities, but to not do so would be stupid. But we stopped competing in 1989; that is why we can't even send our own astronauts to space anymore without help.

We subsequently lost the second cold war, that we appearantly weren't aware we were fighting, when Russia helped got Trump elected. Since, Russia isn't even officially a bad guy, and by all appearances, Impeached President Trump is having his strings pulled by Russian president Putin.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kitsapian: WWII.Grabber's supporters will doubtless consider this an act of noble bravery.  One hopes they are sufficiently avid supporters to line up at the recruiting offices when the doors open.


In related news, the US Army has relaxed restrictions on Hoverounds in combat.
 
