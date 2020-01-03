 Skip to content
(Forbes)   Russian design of their new Laika class submarine "leaked" by state-run news program. What's Russian for "This business will get out of control. It will get out of control and we'll be lucky to live through it."?   (forbes.com) divider line
55
    More: News, Submarine, Russia, Virginia class submarine, Laika Class, Russian State, Navy, name Laika, United States Navy  
•       •       •

55 Comments     (+0 »)
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this boat roll coal like their aircraft carrier does? Sorry, Russia. You used to be awesome movie bad guys, now you're just a trashy joke.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look I found them in the internets

Fark user imageView Full Size


Sleek and deadly, like the drone animations they had last year
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet its not the only part that leaks.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You say it like this:  "Mexь".

Seriously, don't you people get tired of this shiat?   Don't you know you're being *PLAYED*?
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right, just like the video of Saddam Hussein's hanging was leaked.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even if it's the best designed sub ever, how many could Russia actually afford to build and operate?
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Этот бизнес выйдет из-под контроля. Это выйдет из-под контроля, и нам повезет пережить это.

You're welcome.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All Russian submarines can submerge.

A few can even surface again.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the submarine hypersonic? I was promised hypersonic submarines....
 
Dawnrazor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Laika" class, huh?  So, after it launches, everyone on board dies of heat exhaustion?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still a secret,as the site wants me to turn off my Adblocker and I won't do that.   Damn sneaky Russians!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, wasn't Laika the dog they sent into space?

When I was a kid, I read a story about that and they said they gave Laika a special meal that put her to sleep.  Now that I'm older and I understand a bit more about how expendable Soviet sailors and soldiers were, I realize that they probably starved that dog to death.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: Does this boat roll coal like their aircraft carrier does?


You're thinking of the British K class submarine.

i.redd.itView Full Size


They were the "secret weapon", very effective at the Battle of May Island.
 
cgraves67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leaks can be a real problem when dealing with submarine designs.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Look I found them in the internets

[Fark user image 850x386]

Sleek and deadly, like the drone animations they had last year


Sweet. Does it come with a talking dolphin?

/Fa love Pa.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: groppet: Look I found them in the internets

[Fark user image 850x386]

Sleek and deadly, like the drone animations they had last year

Sweet. Does it come with a talking dolphin?

/Fa love Pa.


Yes, but all the junior staff will commit suicide, and its second mission will be a disaster compared to the first.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Laika? Hope you don't need to take a blowtorch to defrost the fuel line
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I definitely read "Laika" wrong.


Tank you berrymuch
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Is the submarine hypersonic? I was promised hypersonic submarines....


No, but they have 200mph torpedoes.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it fly?
 
It's Bensane Garrison! [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Guess I need to swap out Ryan for Pelosi for it to be up to date...
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Russia denies"
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dawnrazor: "Laika" class, huh?  So, after it launches, everyone on board dies of heat exhaustion?


It has top secret dog paddle technology.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gaddiel: Even if it's the best designed sub ever, how many could Russia actually afford to build and operate?


They can't even afford to operate and maintain the ones they have now.

The only reason Russia is a major world power, if I can call it that without snickering, is that it's got a lot of nuclear warheads.

From the standpoint of design and building, a nuclear weapon is much less complex than, say, a modern nuclear submarine, or even a modern jet fighter.  They're *EXPENSIVE* to build, yes, but you can do it with 1940's technology.   And they don't really "break".  You perform some really basic testing periodically, and that's about it.

Without nuclear weapons, Russia would go from a second-rate military down to a fourth-rate one, albeit a large fouth-rate one.

And Russia knows that, which is why they "leak" these plans periodically.  Makes themselves look more impressive than they really are.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah, sure Russia.  We can store those right next to the super-killer ICBM and China's invincible aircraft carrier killer missile (and their super-duper-scary "Aircraft Carrier").
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gaddiel: Even if it's the best designed sub ever, how many could Russia actually afford to build and operate?


trouble with using another tactics against them, is that already know what you are doing. Russia is trying to do to the US (and NATO) is what the US and the UK did to the USSR, try to bait them with doomsday weapons that they must defend against.

Trouble being is that the US knows that all Russia can do is build prototypes and maybe get a few in production, if only as a means to get other nations interested in partnering and/or purchasing. And they do not have an economy to go to a building war with the US.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Wait, wasn't Laika the dog they sent into space?

When I was a kid, I read a story about that and they said they gave Laika a special meal that put her to sleep.  Now that I'm older and I understand a bit more about how expendable Soviet sailors and soldiers were, I realize that they probably starved that dog to death.


Actually, she roasted to death when the heat shield failed.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Wait, wasn't Laika the dog they sent into space?

When I was a kid, I read a story about that and they said they gave Laika a special meal that put her to sleep.  Now that I'm older and I understand a bit more about how expendable Soviet sailors and soldiers were, I realize that they probably starved that dog to death.


No, she died of heat.  Sputnik 2 was a rush job- parts of the thermal insulation feel off and the capsule didn't detach from the booster correctly which stopped the thermal control system from working properly.  It probably wouldn't have worked anyway- the lead engineers said they couldn't build something reliable in the time they had.

Russian state media claimed she made it six days before she died either of oxygen loss or a poisoned meal.  In reality she made it less than 4 orbits.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Got chased by giant meccha fish, comerade.  Jumped out of zee ocean and giant fish jumped too!
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice plans, but I'm sure Putin and his scumbag buddies will steal all the money used to actually build this, and the actual submarines that get built -- if any do -- will be some coal-powered rust bucket that can barely move.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What's new?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ObscureNameHere: Still a secret,as the site wants me to turn off my Adblocker and I won't do that.   Damn sneaky Russians!


I also experienced that problem. I resisted. I prevailed. No ads were seen.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
puckrock2000:
Actually, she roasted to death when the heat shield failed.

cdn.winsightmedia.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Rapmaster2000: Wait, wasn't Laika the dog they sent into space?

When I was a kid, I read a story about that and they said they gave Laika a special meal that put her to sleep.  Now that I'm older and I understand a bit more about how expendable Soviet sailors and soldiers were, I realize that they probably starved that dog to death.

No, she died of heat.  Sputnik 2 was a rush job- parts of the thermal insulation feel off and the capsule didn't detach from the booster correctly which stopped the thermal control system from working properly.  It probably wouldn't have worked anyway- the lead engineers said they couldn't build something reliable in the time they had.

Russian state media claimed she made it six days before she died either of oxygen loss or a poisoned meal.  In reality she made it less than 4 orbits.


Well, that's um... that's a thing I learned today.  I guess it's better than the image I had of the dog cold, lonely, and hungry.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As Russia and China protect their Iranian oil interests, they might want to take swimming lessons, which according to an recent thead, the US Navy has failed in doing from some Tweet in the politics thread.
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The new screen doors don't leak that bad.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luckily, the Japanese already have this outclassed...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/more realler than Pooty-poots
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

cgraves67: Leaks can be a real problem when dealing with submarine designs.


Only if they don't have screen doors installed.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Peter Weyland: Oh yeah, sure Russia.  We can store those right next to the super-killer ICBM and China's invincible aircraft carrier killer missile (and their super-duper-scary "Aircraft Carrier").


Yeah, well, here is where I know you haven't been keeping up on current events.

Russia is definitely a military on it's way down.  The PLA, on the other hand, is on its way up.

Not that they're going to be at the US level for at least a couple of decades, but if you've watched their progress from the 1980's to today, you'd see that it's like night and day.   China is steadily improving and modernizing their military, and making it more and more capable through the use of ever more sophisticated electronics.   That smartphone in your pocket?  Almost certainly made in the PRC.   And don't think that the technology doesn't find its way into their weaponry.

Right now, as it stands, the PLAGF, PLAN, PLAAF, and PLARF are a serious regional military to be reckoned with.   Years ago we could have probably effectively blockaded China.  Now?  I have some serious doubts.

Especially since they have the industrial capacity to replace their losses much more quickly than we do.  Remember how Japan was in WWII, with better and more equipment, and better training, in 1941?  But they couldn't replace their losses, and the US could.  The PLA is going to be in that sort of position very soon, if not already.   They're either the #1 or #2 ship builder in the World (trading places off and on with South Korea), whereas the US makes almost none of the World's ships.   And we can't expand.   We've got precisely two companies that can make submarines, and precisely one that can make aircraft carriers.

Not to mention that they have a number of "unsinkable" aircraft carriers, and most of the sea around China, including the South China Sea, is shallow enough that big nuclear subs are at disadvantage.   Especially since I'm sure the PLAN has the entire area wired for sound.

Totally different situation than with Russia.

Oh, sort of on topic, notice anything about spy arrests lately?
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/​a​rchive/2019/08/inside-us-china-espiona​ge-war/595747/
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Not to mention that they have a number of "unsinkable" aircraft carriers


Sorry, that should read like this:

Not to mention that they have a number of "unsinkable aircraft carriers".

I'm talking of course about the islands they've commandeered and in some cases manufactured, and put airbases on.
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Mrs. F and I named our own dog after Laika, as it happens. This does not mean I'm getting a kick out of these replies.

/Does Volodya have to ruin everything?
//There are many memorials to Laika, but here is my favourite (look under the rocket):

espionart.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What's going on in this thread?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, lawd!
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dittybopper: From the standpoint of design and building, a nuclear weapon is much less complex than, say, a modern nuclear submarine, or even a modern jet fighter. They're *EXPENSIVE* to build, yes, but you can do it with 1940's technology. And they don't really "break". You perform some really basic testing periodically, and that's about it.


Most hydrogen bombs "break", because the tritium in them decays and has to be replaced.  Ditto, the explosives used to compress the trigger.
 
Harlee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Gaddiel: Even if it's the best designed sub ever, how many could Russia actually afford to build and operate?

They can't even afford to operate and maintain the ones they have now.

The only reason Russia is a major world power, if I can call it that without snickering, is that it's got a lot of nuclear warheads.

From the standpoint of design and building, a nuclear weapon is much less complex than, say, a modern nuclear submarine, or even a modern jet fighter.  They're *EXPENSIVE* to build, yes, but you can do it with 1940's technology.   And they don't really "break".  You perform some really basic testing periodically, and that's about it.

Without nuclear weapons, Russia would go from a second-rate military down to a fourth-rate one, albeit a large fouth-rate one.

And Russia knows that, which is why they "leak" these plans periodically.  Makes themselves look more impressive than they really are.


Some serious question for you.

Setup: What if some aliens with phlebotinum tech get pissed at us for some reason. They have their spaceship do a polar orbiatchits every point on the planet) and "spike" all the nukes, in situ, of every nation. (Remember, this is phlebotinum tech.) Everything: warheads in underground bunkers, warheads on boomers, warheads on satellites, warheads on drones and planes, warheads in launch silos, warheads being transported wherever, warheads in manufacturing, research, and reclamation facilities..... 100.0000% cleanup (they have tech to "see" them, wherever they are).  Oh, and also breeder reactors. Everything (warhead, casing, controls, entire reactor cores & shielding) sorta gets "crumpled" into a fuzed, very dense mass, almost degenerate matter. There are no casualties (actually, though, there might be if someone was working on one when it got hit by the alien's phlebotinum ray).

So, suddenly, no more nukes, anywhere.

Then they leave for parts unknown.
Question 1: What happens to the international balance of power?

Question 2: This would all be secret, of course. How long would it take for word to leak out to the general public?
Question 3: what would be the general public's reaction?
Question 4: these arsenals have been built up over decades; could the US, or any nation, afford to rebuild them?
Question 5: Would they rebuild them? Or would cooler heads worry about a return by the aliens?
Question 6: care to speculate where wars/insurrections would break out, and how soon?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: As Russia and China protect their Iranian oil interests, they might want to take swimming lessons, which according to an recent thead, the US Navy has failed in doing from some Tweet in the politics thread.


Again, meh.

When I was in the Army, I asked a Navy girl out for a date (where I worked we had every branch of the military and Air Force).   So I took her sailing.   Nice excuse to get a girl into a bikini.  Rented a Sunfish out at Waianae Army Rec Center, and we went out into Pokai Bay.   It was there, in the Pacific on a very small and tippy sailboat with waves and a tradewind that she decided to inform me that she didn't know how to swim.

:-O

So I slackened the mainsheet, made sure her PFD was tight, and made sure I didn't bury the rail or tack fast enough that she might have an issue with falling overboard.

Silly me, I had the impression that people in the service where falling overboard into the ocean was a real risk had to have at least some minimal ability to swim.
 
LewDux
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: puckrock2000:
Actually, she roasted to death when the heat shield failed.

[cdn.winsightmedia.com image 600x315]


Fatal Instinct (1/12) Movie CLIP - Who Can Say No to a Wiener? (1993) HD
Youtube aUCNlDzsDH0
 
Harlee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dittybopper: BitwiseShift: As Russia and China protect their Iranian oil interests, they might want to take swimming lessons, which according to an recent thead, the US Navy has failed in doing from some Tweet in the politics thread.

Again, meh.

When I was in the Army, I asked a Navy girl out for a date (where I worked we had every branch of the military and Air Force).   So I took her sailing.   Nice excuse to get a girl into a bikini.  Rented a Sunfish out at Waianae Army Rec Center, and we went out into Pokai Bay.   It was there, in the Pacific on a very small and tippy sailboat with waves and a tradewind that she decided to inform me that she didn't know how to swim.

:-O

So I slackened the mainsheet, made sure her PFD was tight, and made sure I didn't bury the rail or tack fast enough that she might have an issue with falling overboard.

Silly me, I had the impression that people in the service where falling overboard into the ocean was a real risk had to have at least some minimal ability to swim.


Nope. Well, at least they didn't back in 70's Basic. You passed the swimming test if you could do the jellyfish float for 30 minutes.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: [Fark user image 425x303]


Fark user imageView Full Size

We named the dog Laika.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: groppet: Look I found them in the internets

[Fark user image 850x386]

Sleek and deadly, like the drone animations they had last year

Sweet. Does it come with a talking dolphin?

/Fa love Pa.


Yes, there's a talking Dolphin, or at least there was till he got busted.  Turns out he was really working as a double agent...

They  call him Flipper.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
