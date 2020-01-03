 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSTU FOX 13)   People on oxygen for medical conditions REALLY don't like the new 'powerboxing' prank   (fox13now.com) divider line
52
    More: Asinine, Crime, Kaysville police officer Lexi Benson, Kaysville police, Police, Victimless crime, victimless crime, Crime prevention, victim of this crime  
•       •       •

2163 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jan 2020 at 11:29 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



52 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Teen suspects may wind up with a mark on their records for criminal mischief.

I suppose it's not attempted murder unless they know someone inside is on oxygen.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happened to the good old days of arson via flaming dog poop?
 
Lycan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
R. Rousey unavailable for comment.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Teen suspects may wind up with a mark on their records for criminal mischief.

I suppose it's not attempted murder unless they know someone inside is on oxygen.


Not sure if there is some sort of "attempted manslaughter" in UT, but that would seem more appropriate.

At any rate, this sounds like the sort of thing where someone's going to die before idiots get the message to not do it.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a fun prank, along with the "landmine in the public park" prank and the "killing small animals" prank.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rebelyell2006: That's a fun prank, along with the "landmine in the public park" prank and the "killing small animals" prank.


And who could forget "claymore doormat"?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a good time to "accidentally" tie the hot line to the box case. (And, yes, make sure the case isn't grounded.) Soak the ground under the box every day as well.

We could call it hot boxing.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sasquach: rebelyell2006: That's a fun prank, along with the "landmine in the public park" prank and the "killing small animals" prank.

And who could forget "claymore doormat"?


I miss Claymore Doormat. He wasn't around long, but he was a real blast.
 
eas81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: edmo: Teen suspects may wind up with a mark on their records for criminal mischief.

I suppose it's not attempted murder unless they know someone inside is on oxygen.

Not sure if there is some sort of "attempted manslaughter" in UT, but that would seem more appropriate.

At any rate, this sounds like the sort of thing where someone's going to die before idiots get the message to not do it.


FTFY
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sasquach: rebelyell2006: That's a fun prank, along with the "landmine in the public park" prank and the "killing small animals" prank.

And who could forget "claymore doormat"?


My neighbor got a good laugh when I broke into his house last night and injected strychnine into the orange juice in his fridge.
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know that there are good reasons to not put a padlock on your breaker box, but shiathead teenagers roaming the neighborhood would probably tip the balance in favor of that.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silly Americans with your fuses outside.
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: edmo: Teen suspects may wind up with a mark on their records for criminal mischief.

I suppose it's not attempted murder unless they know someone inside is on oxygen.

Not sure if there is some sort of "attempted manslaughter" in UT, but that would seem more appropriate.

At any rate, this sounds like the sort of thing where someone's going to die before idiots get the message to not do it.


Unfortunately, once idiots start doing something, it is almost impossible to stop more idiots from doing it as well.

The real problem is that there crosses so many lines from being a harmless prank (as there is so many more ways sudden power losses can cause things to go wrong and do real harm) it is not funny.

Anyone doing this is not fit to live in a civil society and needs to be sent to a structured environment, prison or military service I do not care, until they grow a sens of responsibility.
 
Feel_the_velvet [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in my day, we sat inside and played nintendo and watched MTV.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DerAppie: Silly Americans with your fuses outside.


Seriously. And that must be a west coast thing, because I know where my breaker panel is and it ain't outside.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Tide Pod survivors have gone feral.
 
perigee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Garda: "You don't seem to be onboard with us, Mrs. Brown..."

Mrs. Brown: "I'm torn... on the one hand, I don't have a problem with we, the proletariat, assisting the guardians of city with enforcing the legislation and the laws... but why can't we carry farking baseball bats??"
 
dragonchild
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I miss Claymore Doormat. He wasn't around long, but he was a real blast.

Well people would walk all over him; that was bound to set him off eventually.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rebelyell2006: That's a fun prank, along with the "landmine in the public park" prank and the "killing small animals" prank.


I was going to post the UN anti-landmine commercial, that someone had set the Benny Hill/Yakety Sax theme to once the explosion went off, but on watching it, better to just refer to it.  You cand find it if you want.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Same goes for turning off the propane to ice-fishing shacks.
Your pals get cold inside & snap a nut off when they goes to give their balls a tug.
Don't be That Guy, bud.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is for the same morons who think "SWATting" is a funny prank.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: DerAppie: Silly Americans with your fuses outside.

Seriously. And that must be a west coast thing, because I know where my breaker panel is and it ain't outside.


It's not the breaker panel.

It's where the meter and/or outdoor termination point is.

And in the event of a fire or a gas leak, being able to turn that off quickly is literally a life-saver.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: DerAppie: Silly Americans with your fuses outside.

Seriously. And that must be a west coast thing, because I know where my breaker panel is and it ain't outside.


True, but your meter is probably outside and probably 'locked' by a little 'we know you tampered with the meter if broken' wire crimpy thing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dawnrazor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: DerAppie: Silly Americans with your fuses outside.

Seriously. And that must be a west coast thing, because I know where my breaker panel is and it ain't outside.


I've lived in NC, CO, CA, and TX.  Texas was the first place I lived where the breaker panel was located on the outside of the house.  What is the reasoning behind locating the panel outside?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years ago I lived in an apartment building with noisy upstairs neighbors. I tried politely reasoning with them. It never worked. At some point I realized it was trivial to pick the lock on the room in the basement where all the cableTV hookups and power cutoffs were. From then on, whenever they'd start getting noisy, I'd go down and "blink" their power a few times. Over a few months this negative reinforcement seemed to subliminally train them and they began to associate stomping around and playing thump-thump music with their power fritzing out and they quieted down.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: What happened to the good old days of arson via flaming dog poop?


Ring doorbell put an end to that...
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: DerAppie: Silly Americans with your fuses outside.

Seriously. And that must be a west coast thing, because I know where my breaker panel is and it ain't outside.


When houses don't have basements, and when combination breaker and meter panels are cheaper than separate panels, it's common to mount the breaker panel outside with an integral meter at the service-entrance.

I solved any potential for malfeasance with one of these:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I've keyed it to match the house, so that I don't have to carry a separate key in order to access the breakers.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: DerAppie: Silly Americans with your fuses outside.

Seriously. And that must be a west coast thing, because I know where my breaker panel is and it ain't outside.


I'm on the west coast, and I've never heard of a place w/ the fuses/breakers on the outside, except in a horror movie.
 
BeerBear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police are not releasing the surveillance footage because the suspects may be minors.

Post them anyway, they do shiat like that they deserve the crap that hits them
 
dragonchild
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

DerAppie: Silly Americans with your fuses outside.

It's our sociopaths that really add the magic to our lives.

Remember kids; you can't spell "slaughter" without "laughter".
 
geduld
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I remember a Heinlien quote about boy children. When a boy is born you put it in a barrel with a small hole for food and such. At 18 you decide if you are plugging the hole up or letting him out.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dragonchild: DerAppie: Silly Americans with your fuses outside.
It's our sociopaths that really add the magic to our lives.

Remember kids; you can't spell "slaughter" without "laughter".


You also can't spell "lethargus" without "laughter".
 
gar1013
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

sjmcc13: gar1013: edmo: Teen suspects may wind up with a mark on their records for criminal mischief.

I suppose it's not attempted murder unless they know someone inside is on oxygen.

Not sure if there is some sort of "attempted manslaughter" in UT, but that would seem more appropriate.

At any rate, this sounds like the sort of thing where someone's going to die before idiots get the message to not do it.

Unfortunately, once idiots start doing something, it is almost impossible to stop more idiots from doing it as well.

The real problem is that there crosses so many lines from being a harmless prank (as there is so many more ways sudden power losses can cause things to go wrong and do real harm) it is not funny.

Anyone doing this is not fit to live in a civil society and needs to be sent to a structured environment, prison or military service I do not care, until they grow a sens of responsibility.


The Iranian military has some openings.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

sjmcc13: Unfortunately, once idiots start doing something, it is almost impossible to stop more idiots from doing it as well.


My dad had severe lung issues the last 1.5 years of his life. He lived on oxygen and the thought of making a car trip to the doc cause him great anxiety. He worried he would run out of O2. He's gone now so at least he won't have to worry about this crap. He would have died fairly quickly had someone pulled the plug
 
Make More Hinjews
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Quotes should be around "prank."

/ Was at first curious whether "powerboxing" involved a punch to the windpipe.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dawnrazor: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: DerAppie: Silly Americans with your fuses outside.

Seriously. And that must be a west coast thing, because I know where my breaker panel is and it ain't outside.

I've lived in NC, CO, CA, and TX.  Texas was the first place I lived where the breaker panel was located on the outside of the house.  What is the reasoning behind locating the panel outside?


I live in NC, it has been about 50/50 on the houses I've lived in where the fuse panel was located. I imagine it has something to do with costs, but I'm also not an electrician, so there may be some actual reason.
 
Monkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Dawnrazor: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: DerAppie: Silly Americans with your fuses outside.

Seriously. And that must be a west coast thing, because I know where my breaker panel is and it ain't outside.

I've lived in NC, CO, CA, and TX.  Texas was the first place I lived where the breaker panel was located on the outside of the house.  What is the reasoning behind locating the panel outside?


Yeah, I'm in Texas and we've got a panel outside, not even behind our fence, and then a sub-panel inside. Frankly, it's kind of a wonder that this doesn't happen more often. Sounds like the kind of stupid-ass shiat I would have gotten up to as a teen. Good thing I lived in Maine at the time where all of that stuff is inside.
 
cptcaveman [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

edmo: Teen suspects may wind up with a mark on their records for criminal mischief.

I suppose it's not attempted murder unless they know someone inside is on oxygen.


Oh no, not the dreaded mark on the permanent record we were always threatened with.
 
wage0048
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Their sentence ought to be to stand for 8 hours a day, 5 days a week for 6 months with a sandwich board that says: "I intentionally cut power to a home inside which was a senior citizen on oxygen therapy."

They should be made to stand at the busiest intersection in Salt Lake city.
 
TWX
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Dawnrazor: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: DerAppie: Silly Americans with your fuses outside.

Seriously. And that must be a west coast thing, because I know where my breaker panel is and it ain't outside.

I've lived in NC, CO, CA, and TX.  Texas was the first place I lived where the breaker panel was located on the outside of the house.  What is the reasoning behind locating the panel outside?

I live in NC, it has been about 50/50 on the houses I've lived in where the fuse panel was located. I imagine it has something to do with costs, but I'm also not an electrician, so there may be some actual reason.


Cost plus reading the meter.  Back when a man had to come around to read the meter.  With the meter outside weather-permitting, he didn't have to come into the home, go down to the basement in order to read it.

It also puts the meter as close as possible to the power service entrance, such that there isn't a long linear distance of cable within the structure that someone could attempt to tap off of before the meter reads the power usage.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Years ago I lived in an apartment building with noisy upstairs neighbors. I tried politely reasoning with them. It never worked. At some point I realized it was trivial to pick the lock on the room in the basement where all the cableTV hookups and power cutoffs were. From then on, whenever they'd start getting noisy, I'd go down and "blink" their power a few times. Over a few months this negative reinforcement seemed to subliminally train them and they began to associate stomping around and playing thump-thump music with their power fritzing out and they quieted down.


That would do it.

I had noisy downstairs neighbors back in the late 80s. One particularly lengthy, loud and meth fueled argument of theirs caused me to put my vinyl LP of Meco's Star Wars disco theme on endless repeat, tip the speakers face down on the floor and then go away to Tahoe for the weekend.

When I got back they had broken up and it was much quieter after that.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is there some place where residential power is guaranteed to have 100% uptime?
 
dragonchild
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: I had noisy downstairs neighbors back in the late 80s. One particularly lengthy, loud and meth fueled argument of theirs caused me to put my vinyl LP of Meco's Star Wars disco theme on endless repeat, tip the speakers face down on the floor and then go away to Tahoe for the weekend.

Username checks out.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
fark I knew a bunch of little assholes that did this back in the day.
 
morg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: Teen suspects may wind up with a mark on their records for criminal mischief.

I suppose it's not attempted murder unless they know someone inside is on oxygen.


Wait until is a cop's house.
 
OldJames
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Seems like a good time to "accidentally" tie the hot line to the box case. (And, yes, make sure the case isn't grounded.) Soak the ground under the box every day as well.

We could call it hot boxing.


There is already a thing called hot boxing, and it is waaaaaaay more fun
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size

Guess having a back up would be to hard.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Also a prank that makes it hard to breathe:

Guy farts in a singing booth
Youtube R1DwrLTYeeI
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: DerAppie: Silly Americans with your fuses outside.

Seriously. And that must be a west coast thing, because I know where my breaker panel is and it ain't outside.

True, but your meter is probably outside and probably 'locked' by a little 'we know you tampered with the meter if broken' wire crimpy thing.

[Fark user image 382x532]


About a decade ago the national electrical code was updated to strongly suggest cutoff switches on the exterior of a house so the fire department or other emergency responders can kill all power in an emergency.

It's required by my city, so for any new construction or any time a meter to main panel is updated you get a cutoff switch.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: DerAppie: Silly Americans with your fuses outside.

Seriously. And that must be a west coast thing, because I know where my breaker panel is and it ain't outside.

True, but your meter is probably outside and probably 'locked' by a little 'we know you tampered with the meter if broken' wire crimpy thing.

[Fark user image 382x532]


When we upgraded our service to 200amp we got a new meter box that looks something like that outside and it has a main cutoff switch behind a door. I guess it's required. My individual breaker panel is still inside the house though.
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report