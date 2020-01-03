 Skip to content
(FOX6Now)   Wisconsin teacher admits to defecating in park for 2 years, makes sure to rock his Packers gear   (fox6now.com) divider line
    More: Sick, High school, FOX6 News, English teacher, parking lot, longtime Milton School District teacher, high school, public park, TOWN OF WHITEWATER  
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
W.T.F.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: W.T.F.


No no. More like W. T. S.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well they pinched this mystery pooper.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does that mean they have to name the park after him?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, does a Wisconsin teacher shiat in the park?
 
pastramithemosterotic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's such an odd pathological behavior to have
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Bears fans shat in the woods
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's his fark handle?
 
jimpoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should move to San Francisco. I think pooping in public is not only lawful but mandatory there.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy.  This guy gets it.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: This guy.  This guy gets it.


That guy leaves it shiat.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Answering that age old question : does a teacher shiat in the park?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's about to retire, so he'll have all day to hang around the park.
 
nucular_option
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he ends his career by retiring conveniently after being caught.  Another government employee who gives two craps about his quality work product (literally).
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rubi_con_man
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Sounds like he was getting a crappy teaching contract, and so returned the favor.
 
Tallman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He should see about starting a school with the New Jersey school superintendent who kept pooping by a high school track. Perhaps call it "Springfield Heights Institute of Technology."
 
dragonchild
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What did he eat that took two years to push out?
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sometimes I zone out a bit with an expert sudoku game, but I don't think I've ever gone past 30 minutes.

I guess I'm impressed.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Worst case scenario, "Can we have class outside today?" edition.
 
Abox
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I don't care about the shiatting, we need to know who reported it!

/amidoinitrite
 
jtown
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
When confronted by authorities, Churchwell reportedly said he did it for convenience and to be disrespectful.

LOLWUT?  How the fark is it convenient to shiat in public?  I find it far more convenient to shiat in my bathroom at home where I don't have to worry about getting caught or falling in my pile of shiat.
 
jtown
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Also, in a weird way, it seems like he improved the condition of the park.  They were out there every day literally looking for shiat to clean up.  That park got way more custodial attention than it would have if he wasn't shiatting there.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Walworth County Public Works Department had to sometimes clean up his mess five days a week -- multiple times a day

Sounds like this guy was really full of shiat.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Also a teacher, interdasting...

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I often drop an 'open-air' BM while walking the dog. It's a bonding experience for us.
I stoop & scoop, though - cuz I'm not a degen.

/I'm lying
//like I do in most of my posts
///geesh, you guys are gullible
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jtown: When confronted by authorities, Churchwell reportedly said he did it for convenience and to be disrespectful.

LOLWUT?  How the fark is it convenient to shiat in public?  I find it far more convenient to shiat in my bathroom at home where I don't have to worry about getting caught or falling in my pile of shiat.


I'm more LOLWUT? about the being disrespectful part. Story needs a followup about what his beef is that shiating in the park makes a point.
 
Invincible
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: I often drop an 'open-air' BM while walking the dog. It's a bonding experience for us.
I stoop & scoop, though - cuz I'm not a degen.

/I'm lying
//like I do in most of my posts
///geesh, you guys are gullible


Lying about scooping?
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: I often drop an 'open-air' BM while walking the dog. It's a bonding experience for us.
I stoop & scoop, though - cuz I'm not a degen.


I belong to a running club, and believe me, on more than one occasion a runner has had to leave their mark in nearby stands of trees.

/mid marathon there was no way I was going to make it to a porta-potty on the course. I hid as best I could in a narrow strip of trees between the race course and the highway. I'm sure I mooned a few passing  cars.

//you do what you gotta do.

///HA! I said, "Doo."
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: The Walworth County Public Works Department had to sometimes clean up his mess five days a week -- multiple times a day

Sounds like this guy was really full of shiat.


Possibly a digestive issue.  Not excusing his behavior, just saying it might have been a motivating factor.  This is one of those things you run into when you get older, that nobody told you about.  Everywhere in the media you hear about heart attacks and cancer and you kind of expect to get those things but nobody mentions digestive diseases.  Then suddenly in your late 50s, after paying endless attention to heart health, you develop diverticulitis and/or IBS.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

edmo: W.T.F.


UFIP

/unsolicited feces in park
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The story "dropped" earlier this week. Like his ass. Made even funnier that the TV station reporting this caught the turd back in action.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Funniest part (to me) of the article: when confronted by the news team, he requested privacy.

Dude, you've been dropping a daily duece in a Public Park for years- and Now you want privacy????

/People are frequently Awful when they think no one can see them.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ima4nic8or: iamskibibitz: The Walworth County Public Works Department had to sometimes clean up his mess five days a week -- multiple times a day

Sounds like this guy was really full of shiat.

Possibly a digestive issue.  Not excusing his behavior, just saying it might have been a motivating factor.  This is one of those things you run into when you get older, that nobody told you about.  Everywhere in the media you hear about heart attacks and cancer and you kind of expect to get those things but nobody mentions digestive diseases.  Then suddenly in your late 50s, after paying endless attention to heart health, you develop diverticulitis and/or IBS.


I too was thinking more along the lines of this as maybe the restroom at the school wasn't private enough for what might have been embarrassingly audible.

But it was out-in-the-open and while they quote him with something about 'convenience', he also noted that it was partially to be 'disrespectful'.

So I'm not sure what to believe but it does seem an odd tradition, even if you were mad at someone.

--
Sam: I've never been to a real party and the last time I almost went to one, Arlo stole my money and pushed me down.

Zahid: And he's been receiving a small amount of feces in the mail every month ever since.

Sam: What?

Zahid: The less you know, the better.
--
 
