(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Doylestown Water & Sewer Department: Pink water is safe to drink   (fox8.com) divider line
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Having grown up 10 miles from here, I can assure you that Doylestown water has never been safe to drink.
 
Plissken
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's what plants crave.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
mattj1984
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Watermelon koolaid is my FAVORITE!
 
mattj1984
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
But in all seriousness after taking a couple plumbing classes, there are things that municipalities do to make your water safe to drink. But there's a looooot of pipe between that treatment and you...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Lets see you drink it then Doylestown Water & Sewer Department.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Two in the pink.

Oh, you know the rest....
 
Invincible
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I'd drink it.
 
Cantankerous Gnome
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh, Doylestown rules.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Shouldn't it be the "Department of Mostly Water and Sewer".
 
Subtonic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is how you get gay frogs, people!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Doylestown announced a substantial, crippling rate increase so the department could all buy "Love Pink" shirts and other 'products' from Victoria's Secret.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Eh?
No problem we got this shiat.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'll keep my well and reverse osmosis system. Water is nice and clean
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
gomerblog.comView Full Size
 
