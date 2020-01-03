 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Young woman becomes a master troll with 'level one million' status after viral prank on sappy anonymous suitor (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
31
    More: Amusing, Text messaging, Emily Cain, Emily's post, Twitter, Bookkeeping, SMS, unsuspecting man, prank patrol  
•       •       •

31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's wrong with her face, is that a mask?

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH the ol' floppy spoon!

AHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAH.  Audrey, your wistful antics have once again slayed me dead.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Good, she needs the attention to make enough money to pay for the makeup that she buys by the container ship.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But what happened to the poor baby chimp?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What, did she send him a dick pic back?
 
brizzle365
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I would say that she deserves a lot of really bad shiat to happen to her, but that's a bit heavy handed for just pranking a dude who is trying to make an introduction, and didn't even use a dick pic!

Wonder why men (and women) are so farked up these days? Wonder why there are incels in the world? shiat like this.

Just say no thanks and if he persists, then block them or go to the authorities.

That, or it was all a setup to get the whore more whorelikes
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
She signed off "Emily Cain XXX", clearly offering to make pornographic films with the man. Why was he so mad?
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Pure hilarity! I proclaim this jest to be the most whimsical jape of the season!
 
Fox10456
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yeah, about donating money to animals...

At the end of 2017, the ASPCAclaimed $273 million in assets. Chief executive Matthew Bershadker took home $804,372 in pay for the year, including a bonus of $276,000, and received benefits of $47,859, for totalcompensation of $852,231.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A weak imitation of Cat Facts.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

brizzle365: I would say that she deserves a lot of really bad shiat to happen to her, but that's a bit heavy handed for just pranking a dude who is trying to make an introduction, and didn't even use a dick pic!


edmo [TotalFark]

'' 37 minutes ago

He took one for the team. The rest of single maledom knows to skip this one.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So glad we rebelled.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

trappedspirit

'' 36 minutes ago

I think I've just been mansplained

Wonder why men (and women) are so farked up these days? Wonder why there are incels in the world? shiat like this.

Just say no thanks and if he persists, then block them or go to the authorities.

That, or it was all a setup to get the whore more whorelikes


I think I've just been mansplained
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sure looks like a Newcastle student.  Newcastle-Under-Tyne.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee

'' 35 minutes ago

Post op.

[i.ebayimg.com image 248x300]


Post op.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves

'' 34 minutes ago

[i.ebayimg.com image 248x300]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Dear sheen-face attention-whore, stop collecting money in my name or my attorneys will litigate your botoxed arse.
Oot-Oot,
Bubbles the annoyed chimp'
 
asciibaron
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
this is not at all a marketing poly to get clicks
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dittybopper [TotalFark]

'' 31 minutes ago

Then why don't you femsplain it to us dumb guys?

Wonder why men (and women) are so farked up these days? Wonder why there are incels in the world? shiat like this.

Just say no thanks and if he persists, then block them or go to the authorities.

That, or it was all a setup to get the whore more whorelikes

I think I've just been mansplained


Then why don't you femsplain it to us dumb guys?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator

'' 30 minutes ago

We call that "British"

[i.ebayimg.com image 248x300]


We call that "British"
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau

'' 30 minutes ago

I don't know why she'd deserve bad things. It was a lame joke, but harmless.

Wonder why men (and women) are so farked up these days? Wonder why there are incels in the world? shiat like this.

Just say no thanks and if he persists, then block them or go to the authorities.

That, or it was all a setup to get the whore more whorelikes


I don't know why she'd deserve bad things. It was a lame joke, but harmless.
 
stuffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If this had been a guy pulling this on a woman. People would be saying what a horrible person he was.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is the upper end of the scale 1 billion?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: But what happened to the poor baby chimp?


He's my cousin. He's good.
 
captjc
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: What, did she send him a dick pic back?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
charneus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Okay, troll level one million, just because ONE commentor claimed it? Cool, can someone claim that this comment is troll level two million? I just have to one-up her, you know? Obviously, I just need one comment to claim my status.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Inaditch

'' 15 minutes ago

/r/niceguys

Wonder why men (and women) are so farked up these days? Wonder why there are incels in the world? shiat like this.

Just say no thanks and if he persists, then block them or go to the authorities.

That, or it was all a setup to get the whore more whorelikes


/r/niceguys
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]

'' 14 minutes ago

Not a mask...

[i.ebayimg.com image 248x300]


Not a mask...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Icey_M
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
She's definitely rocking that good old Newcastle look
 
que.guero
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Reminds me of the time I trolled a woman by marrying her for six years and then telling her it was all just a prank,
 
trappedspirit
‘’ less than a minute ago  

trappedspirit

'' less than a minute ago

I'd have to use a dick pic to do that.

Wonder why men (and women) are so farked up these days? Wonder why there are incels in the world? shiat like this.

Just say no thanks and if he persists, then block them or go to the authorities.

That, or it was all a setup to get the whore more whorelikes

I think I've just been mansplained

Then why don't you femsplain it to us dumb guys?


I'd have to use a dick pic to do that.
 
