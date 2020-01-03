 Skip to content
(USA Today)   If you don't write the year as "2020" you might get scammed   (usatoday.com)
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you don't write the year as "2020" actually worry about this kind of bullshiat, you might get scammed.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"2020-01-03". ISO 8601 is the global standard. Quit writing your dates in Fahrenheit.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
You could just as easy make 5/3/19 into 1984, ,1999 etc. How many of those 19 writers got scammed for have the 19 altered?
 
hunh
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Funny How this wasn't a concern last year (19).
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Who writes Checks?  Seriously I think I have written 3 in the past 5 years.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: "2020-01-03". ISO 8601 is the global standard. Quit writing your dates in Fahrenheit.


I'm writing a check, not setting up scientific equipment.

/at the grocery store
//with nothing already filled in
///do you have a pen?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: Who writes Checks?  Seriously I think I have written 3 in the past 5 years.


Yo.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Older people still write checks for groceries at Publix here in Florida all the time.

Older people are usually the targets of scams.

If you write checks at Publix and are old, you will be scammed.

It's math.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah, a couple of years ago a lot of my checks were coming back dated 1876.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Simply write 'The third day of the month of January in the two thousand and twentieth year of our Lord'.
Easy-peasy.
 
msinquefield
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: "2020-01-03". ISO 8601 is the global standard. Quit writing your dates in Fahrenheit.


I refuse to use any efficient, easily understood metric and metric-type stuff. Celsius starts with "C" so does Communism...Coincidence?
 
Supadope [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: "2020-01-03". ISO 8601 is the global standard. Quit writing your dates in Fahrenheit.


Also,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This sounds like more of that horseshiat like the "scam" where someone calls you and asks, "Am I speaking to [your name]" and when you reply "Yes" they record it and use your "yes" response to get loans and credit cards because banks and credit card companies totally can do voice print analysis and a database of customers' voices saying "yes" is a thing that actually exists in the real world.

This smacks of local police department warnings on facebook of shiat that doesn't happen, like people giving out marijuana edibles on Halloween, or kids brewing up jenkem.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: Who writes Checks?  Seriously I think I have written 3 in the past 5 years.


I think I write maybe 4 a year. I don't remember what publication did this, but years ago they showed that once a scammer had your account number from one of your checks, it was easy for them to create their own fake checks -- complete with magnetic ink and safety paper -- and suck the money out of your account that way. They demonstrated by counterfeiting a check from their own organization and having it honored. And that was back in the early days of laser printers; it would be even easier with recent technology. That seems like a greater danger to me.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's why I always use a credit card at the grocery, and I make sure to read its digits, expiration date, and number on the back out loud as slowly and at as high a volume as possible to ensure that the salesperson doesn't make any mistakes.
 
ColPapa
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This happened to me back in 1919.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What's a "check"?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: Who writes Checks?  Seriously I think I have written 3 in the past 5 years.


Rent
Storage unit
Bank
Babysitter
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Great, an article full of FUD
 
Supadope [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Tom_Slick: Who writes Checks?  Seriously I think I have written 3 in the past 5 years.

Yo.


In my head, I used to picture you as a fierce German Shepherd.

Now, this is how I picture you...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: This sounds like more of that horseshiat like the "scam" where someone calls you and asks, "Am I speaking to [your name]" and when you reply "Yes" they record it and use your "yes" response to get loans and credit cards because banks and credit card companies totally can do voice print analysis and a database of customers' voices saying "yes" is a thing that actually exists in the real world.

This smacks of local police department warnings on facebook of shiat that doesn't happen, like people giving out marijuana edibles on Halloween, or kids brewing up jenkem.


I think the story there was they'd have a recording of "What is your name and do you authorize this order for 100 cases of copier paper?" and edit in your answers to completely different questions, thereby proving that you made the order and owe them money for vastly overpriced supplies.  This always seemed urban mythish to me, like razor blades in apples.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: That's why I always use a credit card at the grocery, and I make sure to read its digits, expiration date, and number on the back out loud as slowly and at as high a volume as possible to ensure that the salesperson doesn't make any mistakes.


You should probably also announce your name, birthday, and social security number while you're at it. You know, to confirm that it's you. For security.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
People who own homes and deal with small businesses write checks: A. it's not cost-effective for businesses with a small volume (landscapers, roofers, etc) of customers to pay for a merchant account. B. They know where you live and can put a Mechanics Lien on your property if the check bounces.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've never seen anything specifically require the use  of the Gregorian calendar.

Therefore I'm going to alternately use the Hebrew calendar and Unix epoch time.

6 Tevet 5780
1578071468
 
incawarrior
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've seen this a few times on facebook, but no one's really come up with a valid reason why this would matter.  It's also called fraud to edit a date like that so probably don't do business with fraudsters would be a good first step
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

PC LOAD LETTER: What's a "check"?


It's the thing you use when, for whatever reason, the card readers at the grocery store, aren't working (this happened just a few months ago). It's also the thing you can waive in the face of some asshole who claims you didn't pay them.  Well now it's the photocopy the bank sends us each month, but it still has the signature on the back, showing that the lying sack did indeed get the money and they dropped their little legal action right then and there.

Yes, bank records can show a "check" was withdrawn from our account, but it didn't have the instant satisfaction that the lying motherfarker had already gotten the funds.   And the look on their face when they knew they were busted.
 
veale728
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: Tax Boy: That's why I always use a credit card at the grocery, and I make sure to read its digits, expiration date, and number on the back out loud as slowly and at as high a volume as possible to ensure that the salesperson doesn't make any mistakes.

You should probably also announce your name, birthday, and social security number while you're at it. You know, to confirm that it's you. For security.


Did you know that Fark automatically filters out SSNs for your protection? Try it out!

***-**-****

See, it works!
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This doesn't farking matter for checks.
It doesn't matter for checks.
NOT CHECKS.

CONTRACTS.
TFA even covers the main issue, an agreement for you to make monthly payments on something. This wasn't an issue in 2019 because trying to perform collections on an 18 year old debt is immediately recognizable as fraud.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

styckx: You could just as easy make 5/3/19 into 1984, ,1999 etc. How many of those 19 writers got scammed for have the 19 altered?


I think it's the nature of the fraud that's a concern. I think the concern is that someone will take a document and change the date so that they can file something against you. Like, they'll turn "1/3/20 into 1/3/2017" and make it seem like you've been delinquent on a payment for three years and then have to fight them on it. They couldn't really do that with 19, because the closest date they could have used was 1999. The credit reporting agencies don't report debts that old, and trying to enforce a fraudulent 20-year old debt in the courts just isn't going to work. There are going to be a lot of tells that a document isn't actually 20 years old. The best you could have done is maybe call an old person and lie about them having an old debt and threatening them, but if all you're going to do is make an empty threat you don't need a document at all.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Writing out the full date "could possibly protect you and prevent legal issues on paperwork,"

"But probably not. I mean honestly, what do we know?"
 
TWX
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

styckx: You could just as easy make 5/3/19 into 1984, ,1999 etc. How many of those 19 writers got scammed for have the 19 altered?


hunh: Funny How this wasn't a concern last year (19).


Probably because documents doctored to be dated twenty years prior would have much reduced relevancy.  The older an unpaid debt without any documented attempt, the more likely claims for it would be dismissed outright.

Additionally it's pretty likely that many people would have been minors in the twentieth century and were not able to legally sign documents.  If someone presented a fraudulent document from when the potential victim was nine years old, not only would the court likely side with the attempted victim, but the fraudster would probably be prosecuted.

For 20--, it's much easier to go one or two years back, just far enough to be plausible.  My guess is that things like real property deeds and automotive titles will be reasonably safe as there are government agencies that store records for such transactions, but it could be a bigger problem where people operate closer to the margins.  I could see borderline loan-shark, down on his luck, trying something fraudulent.

Ivo Shandor: "2020-01-03". ISO 8601 is the global standard. Quit writing your dates in Fahrenheit.


I've written dates with this format since the nineties.  I found it convenient for sorting files across numerous computer platforms, since the filenames featuring the date at the beginning are naturally sorted by date this way.
 
TWX
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Brown Word: This doesn't farking matter for checks.
It doesn't matter for checks.
NOT CHECKS.

CONTRACTS.
TFA even covers the main issue, an agreement for you to make monthly payments on something. This wasn't an issue in 2019 because trying to perform collections on an 18 year old debt is immediately recognizable as fraud.


I could see an application for a check that matters.

Payee loses check.  Payor politely issues new check.  Payee finds old check sometime in the future, well past the date that any bank would accept it, and adds the necessary two characters to be able to cash it.

Yes, this does mean that the check-writer should have reported that check number as no longer valid, but sometimes circumstances prevent that from happening.
 
Fireproof
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If you're writing checks to anyone who might do this and also knows how to take advantage of it, you've got bigger problems.

/I think last year I actually sent out more voided checks for direct deposit purposes than actual checks
 
TWX
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: Writing out the full date "could possibly protect you and prevent legal issues on paperwork,"

"But probably not. I mean honestly, what do we know?"


For a time I worked for a borderline-fraudster that owned a computer repair business.  He was slimy enough that he'd engage in practices like sending the payment check but having obliterated a character or two in the routing code such that it couldn't be redeemed.  This would get whomever was badgering him for payment off his back for a couple of weeks until the bank got back to them.

It was actually pretty funny when someone did it to him, they sent him a check that they'd hole-punched out a couple of the numbers.  He wsa livid.

Anyway, I could see this asshole, if he's still alive, pulling stunts like this.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ha! No problem here: I'm going with the Japanese system so it's Reiwa 1 till May for me.

令和元年, Reiwa gannen, 'the first year of Reiwa'

Nobody accepts my checks anymore anyhow, so it's not a big problem.
 
spleef420
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Tom_Slick: Who writes Checks?  Seriously I think I have written 3 in the past 5 years.

Rent
Storage unit
Bank
Babysitter


Debit card
Debit card
Debit card
Cash, hell the babysitter probably takes autopay.

I haven't written a check in 15 years.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
you can post-date a check all you want...the banks do NOT give a fark and will process them regardless of the date.

unless there are NSF issues or the words VOID or CANCELED CHECK in huge letters, the date doesn't matter at all.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh no. What have I done? Someone's already stolen it!
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: Who writes Checks?  Seriously I think I have written 3 in the past 5 years.


Aunts/uncles who send birthday money to nieces/nephews across the country.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nullav
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Say you agreed to make payments beginning on 1/15/20. The bad guy could theoretically establish that you began owing your obligation on 1/15/2019, and try to collect additional $$$," Rheingold wrote.
In the future, post-dating could be a problem too. For example, a check dated "1/1/20" could become "1/1/2021" next year, possibly making the uncashed check active again, Rheingold wrote. A similar method could be used for debts that are past the statute of limits.
In what goddamn world does that work? This sounds like social engineering with a dumbass on the other end, which is always in season.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Simply write 'The third day of the month of January in the two thousand and twentieth year of our Lord'.
Easy-peasy.


Wait until its time to pay at the grocery store before you write it though
 
Billy Liar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Also?  You really should add AD to the date, (or CE, if you're a godless secular 'humanist') so that the bank or the other party engaged in the transaction cannot come back later and make the argument that the loan, for example, was made in 2020 BC (or BCE, see above) and thus subject to APR rates for the intervening 4000+ years.

I overheard this from a man on the bus.  He had grey hair and a mustache, and was wearing a suit, so I have no reason to doubt his word.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's why I just go with "MMDCCLXXIII ab urbe condita." There is *NO* room for confusion there!
 
