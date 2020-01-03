 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Scientists detect the "fingerprint" of human-induced climate change on daily weather patterns at the global scale. Yep, we humans are guilty as charged   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm sure this will settle everything.
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But there's snow on the ground in Ottawa. So that's all right then.

/A good 10 degrees above normal, but who cares?
 
Jimmysolson
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Of course they did.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Anyone not a credulous moron already knows that there isn't magic making careless human industrial activity not affect our world, or adhere to the laws of thermodynamics.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Does it look. Like. THIS?
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
dwrash
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Needs to be peer reviewed and duplicated... its a nothing burger at this point.
 
rikkards_alt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: But there's snow on the ground in Ottawa. So that's all right then.

/A good 10 degrees above normal, but who cares?


It's all the hot-air coming back into town for the next parliament.
These little warm spells means I can a jump on cleaning up dog poo before spring
/the horror
 
skyotter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Maybe We Should Have Done Something About ManBearPig - South Park
Youtube 0AW4nSq0hAc
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dwrash: Needs to be peer reviewed and duplicated... its a nothing burger at this point.


Once again, proof that you can't make someone understand something when their belief system hinges on not understanding that thing.
 
aungen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dwrash: Needs to be peer reviewed and duplicated... its a nothing burger at this point.


Must be a slow news day in Baghdad.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

rikkards_alt: MikeyFuccon: But there's snow on the ground in Ottawa. So that's all right then.

/A good 10 degrees above normal, but who cares?

It's all the hot-air coming back into town for the next parliament.
These little warm spells means I can a jump on cleaning up dog poo before spring
/the horror


We're all farked. But at least you can clear your yard.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I never liked this planet anyways.

Wanted:  Young attractive Farker to go on a dimensional jump with me to an alternate Earth timeline that adopted anti-pollution legislature and green technology early on.  Must bring her own guns, ammo and bikini.  I've only done this once before.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When looking at annual data, the human-caused climate signal emerged in 1999, the study found.

We grew fingerprints in 1999?

/fingerprint
//fingerprint
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sooo...you're saying, in a way, we're finger-banging Mother Nature?

This is finally starting to hit home for me.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Love And Rockets - "No New Tale To Tell"
Youtube Bo3R3LBjDek
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Aw shucks and here everyone was hoping we could reverse climate change by claiming the absolute universal law of "1-2-3-not-it"
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No No No! Politicians are smarter than scientists and disagree.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Sooo...you're saying, in a way, we're finger-banging Mother Nature?

This is finally starting to hit home for me.


And all those Aussies are feeling mighty hot under the collar about it right about now.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I thought we'd already moved on past that. I thought the order was:

There is no global warming.
OK, there's global warming, but it's not caused by humans.
OK, there's global warming, and it's caused by humans, but we can't stop China and India from contributing so we might as well do nothing.
OK, there's global warming, and it's caused by humans, especially China and India, but actually it'll be good for the economy, so let's not do anything about it.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: No No No! Politicians are smarter than scientists and disagree.


Scientists have every reason to lie, to get that sweet grant money. So, the entire scientific community has colluded to get more grants for climate science research.

Unlike the oil companies, who aren't even motivated by profit.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: When looking at annual data, the human-caused climate signal emerged in 1999, the study found.

We grew fingerprints in 1999?

/fingerprint
//fingerprint


I hear the wind blow
I hear the wind blow
It seems to say
Hello hello I'm the one who loves you so

Come on everybody come on everybody come on everybody now

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jimmysolson: Of course they did.


But they have Moses and the Prophets. Let them heed them. If they disregard these they wouldn't believe even if a man were to rise from the dead.
 
OldJames
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Climate change isn't going to destroy the Earth, it will just make it warmer or colder, which will kill off a bunch of humans, which will stop climate change. Self solving problem.

What the Earth getting destroyed might look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: The Pope of Manwich Village: Sooo...you're saying, in a way, we're finger-banging Mother Nature?

This is finally starting to hit home for me.

And all those Aussies are feeling mighty hot under the collar about it right about now.


7 or 8 years ago, drought brought about the failure of the wheat crop in Australia and Russia. Two of the 4 biggest producers of wheat. It isn't inconceivable that all of the 4 could face a similar fate. Or, ironically, persistent flooding in the Midwest -- as in 2019 -- could work toward the same end.

Deniers are doing terrible evil.
 
rikkards
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: rikkards_alt: MikeyFuccon: But there's snow on the ground in Ottawa. So that's all right then.

/A good 10 degrees above normal, but who cares?

It's all the hot-air coming back into town for the next parliament.
These little warm spells means I can a jump on cleaning up dog poo before spring
/the horror

We're all farked. But at least you can clear your yard.


<Lightenupfrancis.jpg>
 
gretzkyscores
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: OK, there's global warming, and it's caused by humans, especially China and India, but actually it'll be good for the economy, so let's not do anything about it.


Actually, the full reality is: there's global warming, it's caused by humans, but what we got in direct exchange for it is much longer, healthier, pleasurable lives lived collectively in a wealthier, more educated civilization.

99.999999% of people aren't going to voluntarily give that up, so along with the science being settled, so is the entire issue.

So some rich people will have to move inland. Big deal.

Next!
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Our detection approach invokes statistical learning and climate model simulations to encapsulate the relationship between spatial patterns of daily temperature and humidity, and key climate change metrics such as annual global mean temperature or Earth's energy imbalance. Observations are projected onto this relationship to detect climate change."

So differences between the models and reality are due to humans changing reality. Right. The large uncertainties in the models are not relevant, of course.
 
Meez
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Key caveats
The study contains uncertainties, particularly when it comes to the accuracy of computer models in simulating various climate cycles. It also does not tease out the importance of other factors that influence the climate, such as land-use change and human-made and volcanic aerosols."

So this is definite proof then for sure PANIC ! So Washington Post click bait essentially
 
