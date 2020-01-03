 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Dude who went missing in the Grand Canyon for 11 days has been found ... alive. If he found my car keys he could have driven out   (wcax.com) divider line
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lucky bastard. Go on YouTube and check out David palides. Missing 411.

shiat tons of people go missing and are never found. Its a freaky phenomenon.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Subby, you magnificent bastard.
 
hogans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
jimjays
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Xcott: Subby, you magnificent bastard.


Yeah, I understood the keys reference too. Was a little disappointed there wasn't another person or two involved in the story to tie it in.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Aron Ralston could've given him a hand.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Lucky bastard. Go on YouTube and check out David palides. Missing 411.

shiat tons of people go missing and are never found. Its a freaky phenomenon.


It's not freaky, it's called "scavenging".

The world is really, really huge, and people are, in comparison, very, very small.  Even in a relatively constrained area it's easy to be missed, whether you're metabolically challenged or not.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Aron Ralston could've given him a hand.


OK, that's both horrifying and hilarious.  Horrarious?  Hilafying?  Which ever, you deserve the funny.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Lucky bastard. Go on YouTube and check out David palides. Missing 411.

shiat tons of people go missing and are never found. Its a freaky phenomenon.


Easily explainable, seemingly healthy people die all the time.  The difference between hikers in the American West and most of the rest of the rest of the developed world is that there's nobody to eventually trip over their corpse and there are animals who can drag it off the beaten path.

Arizona is desolate, I was just there a day ago on my way back to St. Louis from California... the lack of people between towns is surreal.
 
Report