 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   This story just leaked: man who is a real wizz relieves himself in airport. What a pisser   (foxnews.com) divider line
4
    More: Dumbass, Disgust, Passenger, shocking video of a man, Last year, pissy offense, Instagram account, bald United Airlines passenger, airport terminal  
•       •       •

81 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jan 2020 at 6:30 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am going to go ahead assume he was Chinese. Fight me.
 
canavar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Horrified? Really?


/insert eyeroll emote
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Pretty sure the internet has done worse.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report