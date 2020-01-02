 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Baghdad airstrike takes out General Soleimani, the Iranian Quds Force military leader   (aljazeera.com) divider line
somedude210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
huh, and I was told several times the other day that there's *noooo* way Iran was involved in any of this. Nonewhatsoever
 
b0rg9
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Suleimani don't like it

Rocket the Qassem

/Rocket the Qassem
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is fine.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Adios MoFo
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

b0rg9: Suleimani don't like it

Rocket the Qassem

/Rocket the Qassem


Thinks it's not Kosher!
 
puffy999
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Han Solo All Fine Here
Youtube KYAbFqkvzQA
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I would hate to be an American in Iraq right now. Khamenei himself considered the guy to be a "living martyr." There will be major retaliation.
 
King Something
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
....that's not gone magnificently.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I don't remember many people getting Raptured lately.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm just going to assume that Erik Prince is behind this.
 
eiger
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So... we're picking a fight with what appears to be a legitimately popular force in Iraq that has connections to both the Iraqi government and Iran.

OK... this will end well.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh dear.  Without the Iranian Quds force, who will protect the Qudians who bring Iranian children a delicious breakfast of sugar quispiness? Part of a complete breakfast.

This is worse than when we lost Sugar Bear in Vietnam and quickly ran out of Crispy Critters.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

somedude210: huh, and I was told several times the other day that there's *noooo* way Iran was involved in any of this. Nonewhatsoever


On the one hand, I can't imagine anyone who's paying attention actually believing that, and on the other, I question whether we were involved in this hit.

TFA states this is a 'drone strike' which is in line with what we do, but other articles (Iraqi state TV) say he was killed by 'shelling' or 'artillery,' which is significantly less personal and targeted towards individuals.  It's possible he was just the guy in the warzone who caught the bullet not with his name on it, but the one marked 'to whom it may concern.'

If this was an actual drone strike, note that we've mastered the technology of delivering death by sword-missiles (Hellfire ATGM missiles with motherfarking sword blades stuck on the side) and so we'd probably have used an inert AIM-114R9X (with motherfarking sword blades) rather than something that would be mistaken for an artillery strike.

On the other hand, this is early hours and we're still in the fog of war so who knows what the fark.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So, did we conduct the air strike or did someone else?
 
Massa Damnata [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You'd almost think this was an election year.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What's the cause of the attack anyway? And why at the airport? Wouldn't that have killed civilians if things didn't go as planned? I sure hope this won't lead to another crappy war. I just talked to a soldier a few weeks ago and he said it's not as dangerous anymore since there isn't any active wars going on... he might have spoken too soon.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

eiger: So... we're picking a fight with what appears to be a legitimately popular force in Iraq that has connections to both the Iraqi government and Iran.

OK... this will end well.


The Iraqi government is a puppet of Iran at this point anyway
 
King Something
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: So, did we conduct the air strike or did someone else?


Yes.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: I would hate to be an American in Iraq right now. Khamenei himself considered the guy to be a "living martyr." There will be major retaliation.


Hold on to ya butts!
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Oh dear.  Without the Iranian Quds force, who will protect the Qudians who bring Iranian children a delicious breakfast of sugar quispiness? Part of a complete breakfast.

This is worse than when we lost Sugar Bear in Vietnam and quickly ran out of Crispy Critters.


I thought napalm gave us lots more crispy critters in 'Nam
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: So, did we conduct the air strike or did someone else?


Trump isn't on TV claiming it was a beautiful air strike and that Soleimani died like a dog, so I'm not sure yet.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No good can come of this.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Thanks for WWIII. Assholes.

/that's directed at Washington DC btw.
 
Massa Damnata [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: So, did we conduct the air strike or did someone else?



"Two unnamed US officials told Reuters news agency that the US carried out the targeted airstrikes."
 
dp3 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-ir​a​q-security-blast/irans-soleimani-and-i​raqs-muhandis-killed-in-u-s-air-strike​-militia-spokesman-idUSKBN1Z11K8

Reuters Article. Information still lacking.
 
puffy999
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Oh dear.  Without the Iranian Quds force, who will protect the Qudians who bring Iranian children a delicious breakfast of sugar quispiness? Part of a complete breakfast.

This is worse than when we lost Sugar Bear in Vietnam and quickly ran out of Crispy Critters.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Donald couldn't be this stupid, right.
 
MLWS
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well this should calm things down nicely.
 
koinbahd
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Isn't Netanyahu in dire need of a distraction as well?
 
eiger
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

somedude210: huh, and I was told several times the other day that there's *noooo* way Iran was involved in any of this. Nonewhatsoever


Well, I am 100% sure that Iran is involved in all of this and is a bad actor in the Middle East.

I'm also convinced that our actions in the Middle East are helping almost nobody and aren't appreciated by many of the residents there.

Both of these things can be true at the same time.

It also seems like we're picking a fight with the Iraqi government we installed now too. So, that's nice and somehow a fitting end (or middle) to our clusterfark in Iraq.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

somedude210: huh, and I was told several times the other day that there's *noooo* way Iran was involved in any of this. Nonewhatsoever


It's not surprising.  We're showing weakness amd profound lack of judgment in that region.  Actors like Iran are bound to see how far they can push it.  Hell, look what Erdogan and Assad got for their efforts.  Problem: no Trump Tower Tehran.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wait he was leaving the US controlled airbase and we hit him with a drone strike?  Why not just walk up and shoot him in the face while he was there?
 
Mouser
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They pull a knife, you pull a gun.
They put one of your men in the hospital, you put one of theirs in the morgue.
That's the Baghdad way.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

eiger: So... we're picking a fight with what appears to be a legitimately popular force in Iraq that has connections to both the Iraqi government and Iran.

OK... this will end well.


When your state department has been gutted and consists of nothing but top level incompetents, the fights pick you.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sounds like a Zhodani plot
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh goody: the Iran war is here!

Republicans everywhere are fapping with one hand and buying Northrop Grumman stock with the other.
 
p51d007
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yay farking drone strikes at an International Airport. The confidence in precision is impressive, but what the fark line won't we continue to cross?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Oh dear.  Without the Iranian Quds force, who will protect the Qudians who bring Iranian children a delicious breakfast of sugar quispiness? Part of a complete breakfast.

This is worse than when we lost Sugar Bear in Vietnam and quickly ran out of Crispy Critters.


Time to send in the Freakies!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, it looks like Trump found a way to deflect from impeachment.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Wait he was leaving the US controlled airbase and we hit him with a drone strike?  Why not just walk up and shoot him in the face while he was there?


Or whip up a quick rendition. The guy probably had a huge amount of good intel.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: Oh goody: the Iran war is here!


Like the Epiphany, but with less wise men.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

koinbahd: [Fark user image 346x750]


If there is a right way and a wrong way to do something, this administration will ALWAYS pick the wrong way, and then do it in spectacular fashion.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Iraq is pretty much having a civil war, with Iran backing one side.

Nothing good is going to happen, no matter who we take out.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The AUMF: the gift that keeps on giving.

Can we get that farking thing rescinded already?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Now that we are going to be at war, you have to support your President.
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So Hezbollah fires rockets at our base and a car carrying Hezbollah leaders blows up? Oh no, the poor dears /s
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
