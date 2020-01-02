 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Man, 20, awakens at 3:30 AM to discover male intruder sucking on his toes   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Wow, that intruder is limber.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
He must be lonely.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, but they always ejaculate during foreplay.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ah, yes, the Curse of the Toepire.

Very few know of this secret, but this is how gout is actually spread.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dad?
 
jetzzfan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll be exonerated in 2030 when this becomes a standard service of Amazon Prime.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeebus that's like 10 nightmares rolled into one. I don't think I'd ever sleep in that house, or anywhere, ever again.
 
TylerParry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kraig57
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What kind of dream fantasy was that guy having?

Not the victim but mysterious Lips Magee.
 
daffy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why do all the crazies have to live in Florida? When I moved here, I moved here to be free of the... Oh, the voices in my head tell me that I should take my meds so, um,
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sure it wasn't Ernie's mom?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Sid_6.7: Ah, yes, the Curse of the Toepire.

Very few know of this secret, but this is how gout is actually spread.


I have gout. I have suspicions about your medical background.
 
crinz83
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
this may have knocked 'wake to snake falling off headboard' off the top of the chart
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's gonna be a kinky year for Florida man.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ah yes. My school library had a foot licker who was never caught.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Was it Travolta again?
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's very important to note that the man is 20. And not, say, 21, for example.
 
gaspode
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Jeez at least suck my dick if you must intrude.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gaspode: Jeez at least suck my dick if you must intrude.


Are you sure?

I feel like I'd want to amputate the body part the weirdo sucked on. I'd rather lose a toe than certain other appendages.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Sid_6.7: Ah, yes, the Curse of the Toepire.

Very few know of this secret, but this is how gout is actually spread.

I have gout. I have suspicions about your medical background.


Isn't allopurinol such a goddamn horse pill to take?
 
khatores
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Remember the Methbilly thread?

Florida has responded.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jetzzfan: He'll be exonerated in 2030 when this becomes a standard service of Amazon Prime.


The delivery will be free, but the breaking and entering will cost ya...DAMN YOU BEZOS!
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Was it Tom Cruise?

/Seems like something he'd do.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Jeebus that's like 10 nightmares rolled into one. I don't think I'd ever sleep in that house, or anywhere, ever again.


Hell, I'd extend my lease. Toe sucking is at least $35/hr at Craigslist rates.
 
