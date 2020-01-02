 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   Maybe it's just me but stealing bricks from The Great Wall of China doesn't seem like something that will bring you luck   (newsweek.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Damn Mongolian trolls...
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Mexicans Have Been Stealing Pieces of The Wall | The Daily Show
Youtube NOqXgO0MFbQ
 
Kellner21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If he had only taken one of the good luck bricks instead of bad luck ones.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
 Someone didn't watch enough Brady Bunch when they were growing up.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just another brick from the wall.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fools! This is a secret Mongolian plot. One brick at a time... and then BAM! Mongol invasion.
 
Report