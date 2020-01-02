 Skip to content
Cyclist learns about shoulder checking in the most cyclistist of ways
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
that's a luxuriously wide lane too
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: that's a luxuriously wide lane too


No kidding.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Should have hit him, claim that he flew up in the air & hit your windshield & maybe get him to pay to fix the crack.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm digging that soundtrack.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Abox: I'm digging that soundtrack.


shouldy nasty babe.
 
eckspat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
To me it looks like the cyclist, as he passes the driver who had stopped to check on him, rides off in the second lane from the shoulder.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

eckspat: To me it looks like the cyclist, as he passes the driver who had stopped to check on him, rides off in the second lane from the shoulder.


Indeed he did. Didn't even acknowledge the car he hit. Could be a decent amount of damage for all he knows.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No no no.  It's the car driver's responsibility to stay 100 feet away from a bicycle for every 5 mph they drive, because that cyclist could be a doctor or mom or something, according to the latest PSA TV commercial.
 
Report