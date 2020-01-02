 Skip to content
(LA Times) Come for Dr. Phil's house for sale, stay for the "Beetlejuice" design philosophy and the wall of guns
    The Oprah Winfrey Show, Oprah Winfrey, Phil McGraw, popular TV host, Phillip McGraw  
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The staircase and chandelier are beautiful, but those barstools look incredibly uncomfortable.
Rest of the house, meh.. A gun wall? How unique! Probably bought it from the set of MiB II.
Backyard is awesome!
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas classy.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Physician, heal thyself!
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently he likes purple
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the guns included in the sale price?
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He could probably use a good therapist.

Damn shame he doesn't know any.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That time the Bum Fights guy came on the show as Dr Phil..,
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really, a greened paywall link? How much is Drew's cut?
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Texas classy.


I think you hit it on the head.
That Dr. Phil is a weird dude, and now his wife is shilling products on his damn show. She's a Barbie doll.

Fark user imageView Full Size


All over the staircase--Snakes snakes snakes snakes SNAKES!!! Why doesn't he shoot them?

/My mother wouldn't even enter that house
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a dude that could never pass a whiz quiz.
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That boy ain't right.
 
cgraves67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am certain that house has an extensive BDSM dungeon.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoodCopBadCop: That time the Bum Fights guy came on the show as Dr Phil..,


Bumfights, or that Girls Gone Wild guy. they can get booted off any show. I"m all for it.
It is sick to take advantage of farked-up people.

Also what the fark was going on with his head? He looked like he was in costume as a bald guy.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cgraves67: I am certain that house has an extensive BDSM dungeon.


Does that increase or decrease the value of the house
 
brenteverett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beverly Hillbilly. Only really trashy.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was in my 20s a group of my friends rented a giant old dilapidated house (think fight club) that was conveniently close to several bars and didn't care about anything except the rent being paid. The house was super creepy in many ways, but one hilarious feature of the house was the a bedroom with unpainted outline of a gun rack on the wall with "GUNS GO HERE" scrawled next to it in permanent marker.
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob Falfa: Really, a greened paywall link? How much is Drew's cut?


There's pics in the article author's Twitter thread.  I don't know if there are more behind the paywall.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't realize he was a gun-licker.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To a farking man, the only people I have ever met that have anything other than a single hunting shotgun or rifle on display over a mantle or some other symbolically hearth-like place in the home is wholly unfit to possess said firearms.

If it's a safe room or weapons room or a space otherwise dedicated to serving as an armory with controlled access?That's another story. In the farking DINING ROOM? That's a red flag that I sure as shiat will be bringing to the attention of the local authorities and CPS if necessary.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did realize he has no taste.

/  I did not realize it was _that_ bad. Ugh.
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those pictures prove that the rich need to get the shiat taxed out of them.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the unabomber was right: Those pictures prove that the rich need to get the shiat taxed out of them.


And some interior designers need to be locked up
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: GoodCopBadCop: That time the Bum Fights guy came on the show as Dr Phil..,

Bumfights, or that Girls Gone Wild guy. they can get booted off any show. I"m all for it.
It is sick to take advantage of farked-up people.

Also what the fark was going on with his head? He looked like he was in costume as a bald guy.


The entire point of the stunt was to show that Dr. Phil was no better.

And the good Dr. promptly proved him right by booting him off the show because he was too much of a coward to get into the ring that he challenged him into in the first place.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I look at that, and I start praying to whoever I can asking for the power to call down lightning and fire. Maybe an asteroid.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cash me outside.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well mom, remember my dream of owning a big house on a hill and how I used to wish for a living room with a plaster lion in it from Mexico and how I always wanted a large twenty-four seat dining table in a dining room with original oil paintings by Michelangelo and Rembrandt and remember how I always wanted a rotating bed with pink chiffon and zebra stripes and remember how I used to chit chat with dad about always wanting a bathtub shaped like a clam and an office with orange and white stripes and remember how much I wanted an all red billiard room with a giant stuffed camel and how I wanted a disco room with my own disco dancers and a party room with fancy friends and remember how much I wanted a big backyard with Grecian statues, s-shaped hedges and three swimming pools? Well, I got that too.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gun rack and huge size toys in a somber dining room?
Uh...ok.

/didn't see the rest...except the snakes on the railing posted above.
//really deserves a few step backwards while saying "it's ok, dude, it's your life"
///before a heel spin and a dead sprint
 
Dastardly Scoundrel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You had me at "wall of guns".
 
farrrrrt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine buying that house and then having to get the Dr. Phil smell out of it.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Gun rack and huge size toys in a somber dining room?
Uh...ok.

/didn't see the rest...except the snakes on the railing posted above.
//really deserves a few step backwards while saying "it's ok, dude, it's your life"
///before a heel spin and a dead sprint


I'm not sure you want to turn your back on someone like that. Or make any sudden moves.
 
American Decency Association
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when money and bad taste collide
 
IlGreven
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Physician, heal thyself!


Uh, he's not a physician.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Someone should take core samples of the basement.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
There's probably a bricked off room that would make Dahmer wince.
 
Diamond Joe Biden
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I've seen bordellos with better interior design.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I don't know what I thought Dr. Phil's house would look like... But it wasn't that.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is it guys. This is how Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren can sell middle America on raising taxes on the upper classes.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: edmo: Texas classy.

I think you hit it on the head.
That Dr. Phil is a weird dude, and now his wife is shilling products on his damn show. She's a Barbie doll.

[Fark user image 420x253]

All over the staircase--Snakes snakes snakes snakes SNAKES!!! Why doesn't he shoot them?

/My mother wouldn't even enter that house


That's Graceland klassy.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

holdmybones: When I was in my 20s a group of my friends rented a giant old dilapidated house (think fight club) that was conveniently close to several bars and didn't care about anything except the rent being paid. The house was super creepy in many ways, but one hilarious feature of the house was the a bedroom with unpainted outline of a gun rack on the wall with "GUNS GO HERE" scrawled next to it in permanent marker.


Well at least you knew where to put the guns, didn't you?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If he offers a cask of Amontillado, politely decline
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: cryinoutloud: edmo: Texas classy.

I think you hit it on the head.
That Dr. Phil is a weird dude, and now his wife is shilling products on his damn show. She's a Barbie doll.

[Fark user image 420x253]

All over the staircase--Snakes snakes snakes snakes SNAKES!!! Why doesn't he shoot them?

/My mother wouldn't even enter that house

That's Graceland klassy.


Graceland is tasteful compared to this.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Redh8t: The staircase and chandelier are beautiful, but those barstools look incredibly uncomfortable.
Rest of the house, meh.. A gun wall? How unique! Probably bought it from the set of MiB II.
Backyard is awesome!


Even the railing and the chandelier would at best be good in a setting designed around them.  That just looks like someone threw darts at an avant garde shiat catalog.
 
tuckeg
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When I hear gun wall, I think of this.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

tuckeg: When I hear gun wall, I think of this.
[Fark user image image 850x452]


Why is that movie so watchable?

/broke into the wrong rec room.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Those squiggly things on the staircase banisters represent the spirochetes devouring Dr. Phil's brain stem.

Seriously though, those rooms would have been rejected as stage sets for The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari as too disturbing; they would have had Weimar Germans having epileptic fits in the aisles.
 
Ringo48
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
As far as tacky big houses go, I kind of like it.  Most of them are look like they're designed by a grandma, but this one has some character.

I do wonder what's up with all the statuettes and pictures with Mickey Mouse ears, though.  They kinda creep me out, to be honest.
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is how you do a gun room.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Candlelight Christmas at Biltmore.
 
prince of peas [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, I do like the F*ck Panda at the front entrance,
Welcome to our house and F*ck you very much. Sweet homey touch, I'm getting one.

The backyard is not too bad either.

The rest of the house, holy crapola. It's difficult to believe that much bad taste can fit into just 7,000 sq. ft.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I didn't know Stevie Wonder did interior design.
 
