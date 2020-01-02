 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Way to play to the stereotype about facial tattoos   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
16
•       •       •

some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I thought all guns were 3d.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She looks like the type of crazy you're not supposed to stick your dick into.
 
flondrix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first successful firing of a plastic 3D-printed gun was in 2013 and was followed by warnings from law enforcement and bans on the technology in some locations.

The demo videos I saw made 3D-printed guns look like a self-correcting problem.

Unless you count the cheaters who buy the important parts made out of more appropriate materials and just 3D-print the part that makes it a gun.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: I thought all guns were 3d.


They're 4-D, really.  It's just that nobody expects the temporal dimension.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Surveyor's marks.
 
flondrix
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: She looks like the type of crazy you're not supposed to stick your dick into.


I hear that the more talented tattoo artists will refuse to do facial tattoos like that, saying "No.  Some day you are going to have to apply for a job."
 
detonator
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I have a lot of friends who are heavily tattooed. And I know a lot of tattoo artists. They all say the same thing; don't get one where a judge can see it.
In prisons they'll tattoo someone's face as a penalty. Like if they're a snitch or something like that. These dumbfarks are just advertising their stupidity.
 
BummerDuck
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I am SHOCKED that a couple that has tattoo faces would shoot someone. Shocked I tell ya.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: She looks like the type of crazy you're not supposed to stick your dick into.


That only applies if you yourself aren't crazy.
 
ZeroPly
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

flondrix: backhand.slap.of.reason: She looks like the type of crazy you're not supposed to stick your dick into.

I hear that the more talented tattoo artists will refuse to do facial tattoos like that, saying "No.  Some day you are going to have to apply for a job."


That's the same as a doctor refusing to do a tubal ligation on a woman in her early twenties, because some day she might want to have children.

Discuss.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

detonator: I have a lot of friends who are heavily tattooed. And I know a lot of tattoo artists. They all say the same thing; don't get one where a judge can see it.
In prisons they'll tattoo someone's face as a penalty. Like if they're a snitch or something like that. These dumbfarks are just advertising their stupidity.


MS13 bosses have recently forbade facial tattoos because it makes the foot soldiers too easy to identify. That disrupts business.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
These two would look stupid even without the tats.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The article says the bullets were pumped into the chest of the victim.  I understand babies get pumped into women, but was pretty sure that is not was how guns work.

If I send $50 to the NRA will they explain it, or at least make sure no babies or bullets get pumped into me?
 
almejita
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: The article says the bullets were pumped into the chest of the victim.  I understand babies get pumped into women, but was pretty sure that is not was how guns work.

If I send $50 to the NRA will they explain it, or at least make sure no babies or bullets get pumped into me?


I wonder how much a baby pump costs?  Just think of how cute it would be.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
3D tattoo printer. Hey, idea
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: She looks like the type of crazy you're not supposed to stick your dick into.


He looks like just the guy to take on that challenge.
 
