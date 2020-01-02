 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Rockets hit US/Iraq base in Baghdad   (cbsnews.com) divider line
121
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We winning yet?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The white zone is for bombing and exploding only.  No parking in the white zone.
 
knbber2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rocket attacks are not uncommon at any US base in Iraq or Afghanistan.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really should have brought oil today.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this reported anywhere but Boing Boing?  Two threads that I've seen on Fark and they are both from that source.  I don't see it anywhere else on the net.
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happened to the anti-benghazi force field?
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
James Harden can't be stopped.
 
Strategeryz0r
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Is this reported anywhere but Boing Boing?  Two threads that I've seen on Fark and they are both from that source.  I don't see it anywhere else on the net.


Here's another
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's legit.  It's also no cause for another war in Iraq.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: We winning yet?


Well, if we are then I'm tired of winning.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone needs to hook that dog up to a generator. Solve our energy problems.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, it's Thursday.
 
AkaranD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My town just started their monthly "air raid siren" test as I saw this headline.

/Not getting a kick.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gulf War Song - Moxy Früvous
Youtube H2Y7HslyQXE
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Is this reported anywhere but Boing Boing?  Two threads that I've seen on Fark and they are both from that source.  I don't see it anywhere else on the net.


AP via CBS
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The old order needs to be replaced.

WWIII would certainly do that

I am unsure that we will be on the winning side considering the chain of command of the military, especially speaking about our President
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking forward to the shock and awe.

Yay
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Is this reported anywhere but Boing Boing?  Two threads that I've seen on Fark and they are both from that source.  I don't see it anywhere else on the net.


There is a very good chance that this rocket attack is being pushed as a big thing to help a trumpian plan. I don't think there is even a real time counter of the number of WWII era rockets being used daily in the middle East.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait to see Trump handle this as well as he handles everything else.  I'm thinking he'll surrender South Dakota.
 
70xlrt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope it don't interrupt someone's golf round
 
Cornelius Dribble
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know whether to read more about the SUVs on fire with people inside them or click on the "Discover cute new bikinis" ads.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesterling: Jack Sabbath: Is this reported anywhere but Boing Boing?  Two threads that I've seen on Fark and they are both from that source.  I don't see it anywhere else on the net.

AP via CBS


AP? That rag?

I maybe mocking a farker who sincerely called the AP a "rag".
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cornelius Dribble: I don't know whether to read more about the SUVs on fire with people inside them or click on the "Discover cute new bikinis" ads.

[Fark user image 300x157]


Oh you know.  You know.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

knbber2: Rocket attacks are not uncommon at any US base in Iraq or Afghanistan.


It is after you've declared "Mission Accomplished"... again.
 
Yakk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh good lord, Trump may have to do something other than watch TV, tweet and Golf. That cant be good.
 
thismomentinblackhistory [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: We winning yet?


The Rockettes. Beautiful, amazing really. Some say they are the best. I don't know. People say.
 
Cornelius Dribble
‘’ 1 hour ago  

70xlrt: Hope it don't interrupt someone's golf round


The silence from the Party of Infinite Benghazi about Trump playing golf while our embassy was under attack was deafening.
 
philodough
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great. The first news item I read today, "body parts everywhere".

Humanity is never going to make it to the Space Force age.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly the only reasonable course of action is to blow up some random country.
 
NEDM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This headline/thread is completely ass-backwards.  This was a US airstrike on the guy who reportedly was behind the embassy raid. (CW: AIRSTRIKE AFTERMATH)
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ultradeeg: What happened to the anti-benghazi force field?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the missiles hit their target? Yes? Then they're hittiles, and not missiles.

Thanks, Obama.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: knbber2: Rocket attacks are not uncommon at any US base in Iraq or Afghanistan.

It is after you've declared "Mission Accomplished"... again.


Mission accomplished 3, the accomplishing.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cornelius Dribble: I don't know whether to read more about the SUVs on fire with people inside them or click on the "Discover cute new bikinis" ads.

[Fark user image 300x157]


img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Missile attack hits Baghdad airport amid rising tensions'


That will be a headline in 2030, 2040, 2050...
 
davynelson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't put it past TrumpCo to bomb the base themselves in order to distract from the current troubles.

Not that much different than "weapons of mass destruction" BS
 
Max Awesome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like a job for SPACE FORCE! 
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
davynelson: I wouldn't put it past TrumpCo to bomb the base themselves in order to distract from the current troubles.

Not that much different than "weapons of mass destruction" BS

got dat big text
 
vernonFL
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

davynelson: I wouldn't put it past TrumpCo to bomb the base themselves in order to distract from the current troubles.

Not that much different than "weapons of mass destruction" BS


Maybe, maybe not. Honestly there are plenty of people who are more than happy to launch rockets at people. Don't need much of an excuse.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The missile attack comes after Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the U.S. military will be ready if Iran and its allies plan new attacks, like the one this week at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

Now admittedly, I haven't been following this too closely due to my own, immediate drama, but... is Iran really behind this attack, or is that just what they are saying so they can start another war?
 
freidog
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Strategeryz0r: Jack Sabbath: Is this reported anywhere but Boing Boing?  Two threads that I've seen on Fark and they are both from that source.  I don't see it anywhere else on the net.

Here's another


"Later, the Iraqi government reported the two vehicles were actually hit by a drone strike, killing Mohammed Redha, a senior member of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units "

The US just blew up a PMU leader with a drone strike at the Baghdad airport?  Hope those 100 new Marines at the embassy weren't planning on leaving anytime soon...
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Is this reported anywhere but Boing Boing?


Boing boing is notoriously unreliable. How is the Baghdad International Airport an Iraq/US air base?
 
b0rg9
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

philodough: Great. The first news item I read today, "body parts everywhere".

Humanity is never going to make it to the Space Force age.


Sure we will.  Then it'll be body parts IN SPACE!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whitroth
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
What, after the Iraqi PM promised to kick US troops out of Iraq?

Damn, you'd think they were unhappy with the US for invading and conquering their country on the basis of lies, and basically destroying it, and handing pieces to warlords.....
 
robertus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: James Harden can't be stopped.


He's heating up!
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Max Awesome: This sounds like a job for SPACE FORCE! ™


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Subby must be an Ohio State fan. It's US / The Iraq, and such as.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I don't know why they're so pissed at us. It's not like we've spent the last 30 farking years starving, bombing, shooting, and burning them to death, while we took what they had and ground up their culture into aggregate for our roads & bunkers, right?

...waitaminute...
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Jack Sabbath: Is this reported anywhere but Boing Boing?

Boing boing is notoriously unreliable. How is the Baghdad International Airport an Iraq/US air base?


If only there were a way to look such things up.
 
