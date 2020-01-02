 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   Having no other stories to report on, news channel investigates the REAL issues, such as 'which is the best seat on the subway'?   (abc7ny.com) divider line
    More: Strange, New York City, NEW YORK, New York City Subway, tough call, Manhattan, The Bronx, NYC Transit President Andy Byford, New Yorkers  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The one without bodily fluids on it.

Not wet ones, anyway.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
standing by the door.

i get out of the way, but i'm going back if i can.  or switch sides of the car depending on express/local stops
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Driver's
 
