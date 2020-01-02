 Skip to content
(The Drive)   Phase I of Germany's "Stop Relying on the U.S." initiative appears to be off to a slow start   (thedrive.com) divider line
daffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
WOW how the mitt have fallen.
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well, you can hardly blame them for refusing to spend money on the issue.  Look how 1945 turned out.
 
MBooda
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Huh. They used to have a couple of thousand Tigers. Did Oddball buy them all?
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Germany shouldn't have a military. They have a permanent time-out.

It'd be like setting Ted Bundy free with money, passport and transportation.

You just know things are gonna get dicey...
 
jsmilky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Prussia belongs to Poland now.   Germany is castrated.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Do you REALLY want an armed to the teeth, extremely uppity German Military again ?

I mean, ya.  WW2 is directly responsible for many of today's technology wonders but at a hell of a cost.

WW3 will probably bring even more amazing wonders to all 10,000 humans that survived on the most remote island on earth.

Not that I think Germany  would start WW3, that sock puppet in the White House seems to be doing a kich arse job at firing up the primer charge to that powder keg.
 
robodog
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why would you spend more than you absolutely need to as long as the US is willing to spend a stupid percentage of GDP and prop up the rest of NATO? If you're not trying to build an empire then a military is for defense and they've got that covered.
 
King Something
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Germany shouldn't have a military. They have a permanent time-out.

It'd be like setting Ted Bundy free with money, passport and transportation.

You just know things are gonna get dicey...


While many people, including the German government and most German people, would agree with you, there's still the thing about how they need to be able to fight defensive wars; and Putin is one Anschluss of Belarus away from having a direct path to central Europe.

/Koenigsberg/Kaliningrad doesn't count; it's an exclave
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

robodog: Why would you spend more than you absolutely need to as long as the US is willing to spend a stupid percentage of GDP and prop up the rest of NATO? If you're not trying to build an empire then a military is for defense and they've got that covered.


They absolutely don't have defense covered by themselves, Germany is basically relying on NATO, and specifically the U.S.

They've been pledging to meet their NATO requirements for years and falling far short. And aside from their budget and military size, it's pretty clear from the article and other sources their readiness sucks.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MBooda: Huh. They used to have a couple of thousand Tigers. Did Oddball buy them all?


They still have that many Tigers. However, per TFA, only 12% are able to fly.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Do you REALLY want an armed to the teeth, extremely uppity German Military again ?

I mean, ya.  WW2 is directly responsible for many of today's technology wonders but at a hell of a cost.

WW3 will probably bring even more amazing wonders to all 10,000 humans that survived on the most remote island on earth.

Not that I think Germany  would start WW3, that sock puppet in the White House seems to be doing a kich arse job at firing up the primer charge to that powder keg.


There is nothing in German DNA that makes them evil.  There is nothing in their culture that makes them more prone to becoming fascist.  That may have been true at one time, in the first half of the 20th century, but the Germans and their Prussian cousins have a long history of tolerance, acceptance of scientific reason over superstitious ignorance, and modern Germany even has strong democratic values.

The United States, though not as bad as China or Russia yet, is actually a more troublesome culture right now to trust with superpower military might, so having a Germany that can stand up to the Russians by itself, and form the center of a strong western alliance.  Of course the real best thing would be if all western and central European countries abolished their individual military commands, and transferred all their troops and manpower into a single united European Union Armed Forces, but you get into some language and cultural barriers if you want to go that route.
 
MBooda
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: MBooda: Huh. They used to have a couple of thousand Tigers. Did Oddball buy them all?

They still have that many Tigers. However, per TFA, only 12% are able to fly.


Time to call them Duke boys.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: The United States, though not as bad as China or Russia yet, is actually a more troublesome culture right now to trust with superpower military might, so having a Germany that can stand up to the Russians by itself, and form the center of a strong western alliance.  Of course the real best thing would be if all western and central European countries abolished their individual military commands, and transferred all their troops and manpower into a single united European Union Armed Forces, but you get into some language and cultural barriers if you want to go that route.


Pretty sure they made a pretty awesome game on that concept.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
