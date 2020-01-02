 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Germany's decision to phase out nuclear power after the Fukushima disaster has already killed more people than Fukushima did   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The death toll from Fukushima has yet to reveal itself, certain types of cancers will show later, especially in people exposed as infants.

Oh yeah, 50K people permanently displaced, another no go zone for god knows how long.

I think that is pretty grim, as well.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Yup.  If you're going to count deaths as "anything that might possibly be related, no matter how tangentially, to something", then I'm sure the Fukushima disaster will eventually show thousands.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't believe that the coal power is a long term plan for the Germans either.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

My dad is a "downwinder". Our entire county was in the downwind fallout area of the Nevada nuke testing in the 50s and 60s. Most of the people my dad went to school with have died of cancer. LOTS of glioblastomas. If my dad gets a cancer diagnosis, we file paperwork and the gubamint send my dad a check for $50,000.

We know lots of families who've gotten that check.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I'd rather not get cancer and pass up the cheque. Especially cause that pays for what, a week of chemo? Two?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm actually shocked Germany was allowed to have a nuclear power plant.  As memory serves, they and Japan still can't have an offensive military.
 
corn-bread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not news, it's F|_|CKING TWITTER.
 
rbuzby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Less deaths at Fukishima than coal is nice, but then there's that little detail of what happened to the radioactive core after it melted through the bottom of the facility.  It's still kind of a mess, and even robots that go to check it out get fried.  But hey! Better than coal!  Sweet.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farking noise compared to literally all of humanity dying because you replaced a near zero carbon power source with a massive carbon power source.

And the number of people who will have shorter lives due to the Fukushima reactors melt down is a tiny fraction of those who dies in the tsunami, and a tiny fraction squared of those who will die because of switching to coal.

But you're afraid of the radiation because you don't understand risk.
 
gojirast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: I'm actually shocked Germany was allowed to have a nuclear power plant.  As memory serves, they and Japan still can't have an offensive military.


Well their uniforms are pretty sharp.  I wouldn't call them offensive, really.
 
tarkin1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coal is the single worst form of power.  Far worse than Nuclear.

When you dig up coal and burn it you use up more energy to obtain it (no pumping or piping), release tons of mercury (poisonous - drives you crazy) and thalium (more readioactive per kw of energy produced than nuclear), and worst of all, as coal is mostly carbon (no hydrocarbon means no hydrogen to burn into water), you get more carbondioxide per kw produced than any other fossil fuel - including wood.

Basically anyone that has access to wood, petroleum or burnable gasses has no business burning coal.

The only thing worse than burning coal is burning whale oil.
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fukushima's problems are riddled with alarmism.  TFA is also alarmism.

Turns out humanity's not so great at risk management or understanding multiple cofactors.

But the fact that we fear a "smart guy with no common sense" more than a Moron who you can have a beer with when we select leaders could have told you that.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I'm a coal miner vroom vrooom. Does coal go vroom vroom?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

1 in 5 people will die of cancer regardless of where they live. If you're old, it's pretty much cancer or heart disease that will kill you.
 
blahblah77
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

How is whale oil bad ?
 
JohnAnnArbor [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The reason Fukushima happened was because the backup generators were below ground. Idiotic in a tsunami zone.
 
phishrace
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The thing that gets me is that it's the Germans going to coal. Aren't they the engineering geniuses of the world? They should be building bullet proof nuclear plants that are more efficient and safe than anything anywhere else. WTF Germany?
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

You get beef hooked.
 
carkiller
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

It smells like the left wing of the day of judgment; it is an argument for the pit.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nuclear is clean energy for operation, scheisskoepfen.  Process the spent fuel and the high-level waste is minimal. Just don't run safety drills on third shift.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


Many of the people killed by Fukushima radiation won't actually die for years or possibly decades, just like after Chernobyl.
 
dsmith42
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

phishrace: The thing that gets me is that it's the Germans going to coal. Aren't they the engineering geniuses of the world? They should be building bullet proof nuclear plants that are more efficient and safe than anything anywhere else. WTF Germany?


It was a political decision more than a decision on the merits. The German public wanted nuclear power to end immediately, but Germany was already moving to end nuclear power in the country by 2022. No new plants had been built since 1989 and each existing plant had a set power generation total that it could produce before it had to shut down. Germany always regarded nuclear power as a temporary measure along the way to a green energy economy.

Some background
https://www.cleanenergywire.org/facts​h​eets/history-behind-germanys-nuclear-p​hase-out
 
bluejeansonfire [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
People will tolerate millions of QUIET deaths instead of hundreds of loud, grotesque deaths over the same period.

Nuclear energy is the most energy-dense power source in the world, as far as I know of, and it's perfectly fine as long as you regularly and thoroughly maintain reactors. When you don't maintain them, they melt down, and that scares people sooooo much that they'd rather have nothing to do with nuclear and happily cozy up to what's been killing them and their loved ones for centuries, just more subtly.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well there is that 1,000 square mile of Ukraine that no one has been allowed to live in for the last 34 years and won't be for another 20,000 years.  That sort of thing tends to put people off of nuclear power, even if the chances of it happening again are super low.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Placing the reactor's themselves (irrespective of the placement of the generators below ground) in a tsunami zone might be considered by many an even more idiotic engineering decision.
 
Liam Burns [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Whale oil is 100% natural and renewable.

*John D. Rockefeller through his Standard Oil Co and the efficiencies he developed that caused almost yearly price drops, did more to save the whales than any other human being. Throughout most of the 1800's, Standard Oil was primarily a lighting company (kerosene), JDR became the world's first Billionaire$, and he did it before widespread introduction of the automobile and refining gasoline.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Coal is cheap and Germany has lots of it.

That's the real reason.  Fukushima was just an excuse to do so.

Also, what happened to Fukushima was a freak accident, I dont think Germany has to worry about Tsunami's farking up the power plant after an earthquake.

The new CANDU reactors can recycle its uranium and some can use plutonium weapons as a fuel source.

(Wall post time ripped right from Wikipedia)

CANDU was designed for natural uranium with only 0.7% 235U, so RU with 0.9% 235U is a rich fuel. This extracts a further 30-40% energy from the uranium. The DUPIC (Direct Use of spent PWR fuel In CANDU) process under development can recycle it even without reprocessing. The fuel is sintered in air (oxidized), then in hydrogen (reduced) to break it into a powder, which is then formed into CANDU fuel pellets. CANDU can also breed fuel from the more abundant thorium. This is being investigated by India to take advantage of its natural thorium reserves.[6]
Even better than LWRs, CANDU can utilize a mix of uranium and plutonium oxides (MOX fuel), the plutonium either from dismantled nuclear weapons or reprocessed reactor fuel. The mix of isotopes in reprocessed plutonium is not attractive for weapons, but can be used as fuel (instead of being simply nuclear waste), while consuming weapons-grade plutonium eliminates a proliferation hazard. If the aim is explicitly to utilize plutonium or other actinides from spent fuel, then special inert-matrix fuels are proposed to do this more efficiently than MOX. Since they contain no uranium, these fuels do not breed any extra plutonium.
 
adamatari
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is like arguing that vaping is good because smoking is bad.

Germany did the order wrong, but getting rid of nuclear and getting rid of coal are both necessary.
 
